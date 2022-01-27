TaylorMade Spider X Putter Review

The TaylorMade Spider X putter originally evolved from the Jason Day inspired Spider Tour putter and features a steel frame to get the weight towards the perimeter of the club, with a 15g carbon composite sole section in the middle under the crown.

In each corner are steel weights which might look a little functional, but are purpose built for this putter and replace the pods on the Spider Tour that were weights first seen in the R7 Quad driver.

The Spider X comes as standard with 6 gram weights in the 34 and 35 inch putters but there are tungsten options available if you need something heavier.

The distinctive crown comes in several colours from the original Navy and Daytona Copper here to the more recent Hydro Blast silver finish that uses high pressure water to create a smooth finish.

You can get the Spider X with a single sight line or the wider looking Tru Path alignment on a white background that is half the width of a golf ball and flows over the leading edge of the putter to create a seamless visual to assist with your aiming. This it does very well and is one of the main reasons you should choose this putter.

The Spider X Pure Roll face insert is another step change for TaylorMade as aluminium integrated into the surlyn material gives a much better sound and feel than previous all surlyn inserts. The grooves in the face are set at a 45° angle and help to ensure that the ball gets rolling quicker to stay online.

There is also a choice of hosels from a double bend to create a face balanced putter, to a short slant with a 3/4 offset to create a toe hang putter if you have a stroke with a slight arc.

On the course the Spider X putter is more compact than most mallets with a mid-size profile that will appeal to mid and low handicappers which is probably why it has been so popular on tour. It sits very well behind the ball, although I felt the set up encourages you to keep your hands more ahead of the ball than most other putters, so see if that suits your stroke.

That aside the TaylorMade Spider X is probably the best putter TaylorMade has done to date and will no doubt stand out in time as a game changer for high MOI compact putters.