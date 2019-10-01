Best Motocaddy Deals Right Now

Motocaddy are one of the leading brands in golf trolleys so in this piece we have taken a look at some of the best deals at the moment.

In need of a new trolley? Or is it just time to treat yourself? Well don't fret because below we have scoured the internet to find you the best deals possible for Motocaddy products.

The limited-edition Motocaddy M-Tech heads up the compact-folding M-Series range. It is top of the pile thanks to its super-lightweight, high-capacity Lithium battery and next-generation, high power 28V electronics. Everything about the M-Tech screams cutting edge, from the polished chrome detailing to the hand-stiched leather handle grips and the carbon fibre styling. The wheels catch your eye too with their bespoke all-terrain tread even boasting the Motocaddy logo.

Motocaddy S1 Electric Golf Trolley

One of the most popular Motocaddy trolleys the S1 has a multitude of features including 9 speed settings, Motocaddy's patented QUICKFOLD mechanism for convenience and a whisper quiet motor.

Motocaddy Lite Series Trolley Bag

If you are in the market for a trolley bag instead of a trolley, Motocaddy's Lite Series bag is a quality product to think about. Made from a lightweight Nylon fabric, it is one of the lightest they make and has 14 dividers, 7 spacious pockets and easy access handles.

Motocaddy Hedgehog Rear Push Trolley Wheel Covers

Designed for winter golf, these anti-skid treads will make sure you keep control of your trolley during the winter. The long lasting durability of them is exemplary as well.

Motocaddy Pro Series Trolley Bag

New for 2019 Motocaddy's Pro Series range looks fantastic and performs at the level we would expect from the brand as well. Built with countless features, we particularly liked the fact that the new models are 20% lighter than the older ones.

Motocaddy LitePower 16ah Lithium Battery

Designed to fit any mainstream electric trolley, this battery is said to have a lifetime 5 times longer than the equivalent acid product, and is lighter and about a third of the size too.

Motocaddy S7 Remote Lithium Electric Trolley

A few years on from its first edition in 2015, the S7 Remote remains a key feature of the Motocaddy product line. Unlike the other trolleys on here, the S7 has a rechargeable remote control which boasts a dual pressure control system that allows golfers to alter how much the trolley turns to the left or the right, simply by varying the pressure applied to buttons on the handset.

It also has a special mechanism that enables each of the two motors to help compensate for lateral slopes and maintain stability on challenging terrains.

Motocaddy Rain Safe Cover

The weather is more than capable of taking a turn for the worst so make sure you are prepared for that inevitability with Motocaddy's Rain Safe Cover which clips onto your trolley easily and conveniently.

Motocaddy Z1 Push Trolley

If you are slightly more budget conscious, then a push trolley may be the way to go and with the Z1 you can spend less than £100 at the moment. You get a lot for your money too as it comes with several important features like a simple two-step folding system, a foot parking brake and friction free overside wheels. The fact it only weighs 6 kilograms is also worth mentioning too.

