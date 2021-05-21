In this Callaway ERC Soft Ball review, we put it through its paces over the course of two rounds of golf to assess how it performs

Callaway ERC Soft Golf Ball Review

The 2021 version of the Callaway ERC Soft ball is billed as the brand’s longest golf ball with soft feel and it definitely delivered in both these areas.

The ball speed comes from the use of a High Energy core and a High Speed mantle which are both engineered to deliver more distance through the bag.

As an 18 handicapper with a mid swing speed we often find it hard to differentiate between balls as our strike is sometimes inconsistent, but the ERC Soft definitely increased carry when the ball was struck from the middle of the club.

It produced a higher launch and the extra distances achieved highlights that less spin was being created than you would expect from a soft-feeling ball.

The new ‘hybrid’ cover, made with a durable Paraloid Impact Modifier from Dow, is said to be the secret behind the combination of distance and greenside control with durability. It combines with the High Speed mantle and core to create more efficient energy transfer between the layers.

The cover produces a noticeably soft feel and ample greenside spin on the majority of well-struck, short-game shots. It probably doesn’t check up quite as much as the Chrome Soft, but the difference is minor.

The ERC Soft continues to feature Triple Track technology to aid alignment. This consists of three high-resolution parallel lines – a thick red line down the centre of the ball flanked by two thinner blue lines – and relies on Vernier Hyper Acuity, a technology found on aircraft carriers to aid landing.

We were slightly dubious about this before trying it but it did get us concentrating a lot more on lining up the ball properly and seemed to help with consistency of start line on the greens. It’s definitely something to consider if you’re guilty of lacking focus when putting.

If you’re not a fan of lines then they only cover half of the ball so can be hidden on other shots around the course, especially if you play ball in hand.

At £36.99 per dozen, it is more affordable than the premium balls on the market and worth considering if you’re searching for those all-important extra yards and don’t want to give up on feel.