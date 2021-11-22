Best Golf Grip For Sweaty Hands

Whether you are prone to sweating hands or you play a lot of your golf in some hot (or wet) climates the last thing you want to be worrying about are your grips and whether they’re going to let you down just at the wrong moment. These grips will give you peace of mind and a very stable and firm grip on the club and they might even give you a few extra yards.

Superstroke Traxion Wrap Club Grip Specifications RRP: £8.85 Sizes: Undersize, Standard, Midsize, Oversized Colours: 4 Reasons to buy + Cool collection of colours + Durable

These are very cool looking and they offer four different colours including a retro brown. This is a polyurethane wrap-style grip that is soft, tacky but not squishy. The X-shaped Traxion threads are placed around the grip to enhance feel and the feedback is great where reviewers claim to have picked up a few extra yards through a more even hand pressure.

Golf Pride ZGRIP ALIGN Grip Specifications RRP : £14.99/offers Sizes : Standard. Midsize Colours: 1 Reasons to buy + Brilliant all-rounder

This comes in standard or midsize and is the firmest grip in the ALIGN family. This combines two layers of texturing for feedback and the ZGRIP is a deep Z’shaped texture pattern that winds vertically around the grip for control while a heavy cord helps with the much-needed moisture management. It’s a great-looking grip with a white end cap and white paint body fill.

Iomic Sticky 2.3 Grip Specifications RRP: $16 Colours: 5 Reasons to buy + Super sticky, as it sounds

These are waterproof so they don’t soak up water in wet weather or when your hands become too sweaty. There is also a particularly low torque or twisting with this grip so you won’t struggle to square the club face. These were developed in Japan and therefore designed for Asian golfers who have smaller hands, the 2.3 was brought out to meet the European demand and is simply a standard size.

Golf Pride MCC Plus4 ALIGN Grip Specifications RRP : £11.99/offers Colours: 1 Sizes: 1 Reasons to buy + Great feel, great club control

On the Golf Pride website there is a very handy grip selector which helps us with this category. So, after putting in your glove size, you can add in that you play in ‘wet/humid conditions’, explain that your hands sweat, what firmness you like in your gloves and what texture. This then brings us to the MCC Plus4 ALIGN with alternative recommendations for the MCC ALIGN and ZGRIP ALIGN.

The MCC Plus4 ALIGN features a raised ridge with a micro-diamond texture that runs along the underside to help you get your hands on the club consistently and promote a square clubface while the grip combines rubber and cord for all-weather performance.

The Plus4 aspect simulates four extra layers of tape on the lower hand which encourages a lighter grip pressure and less chance of the bottom hand taking over.

Lamkin UTx Grip Specifications RRP: £10.95/offers Colours: 1 Sizes: Standard. midsze Reasons to buy + Brilliant traction

On the Lamkin website there is an equally useful grip selector questionnaire - do you play in mostly dry or wet conditions, soft or firm grips, swing speed, less or more tacky, lower or higher surface traction? Alternatively click on ‘Grips’ and you can see what grips most tick the tacky box

The Lamkin UTX scores brilliantly for tackiness and traction. This combines that tacky feel with cord and allows you to have a softer bottom layer, made from an ACE compound for enhanced comfort and feel, while the top layer mixes in the cord which gives you more stability.

Lamkin ST+2 Hybrid Grip Specifications RRP: £9.99/offers Colours: 1 Reasons to buy + Great stability

Again, if you are looking at a best grip for sweaty hands, then this ticks a lot of boxes for wet weather and tackiness. ST stands for Smooth Tack and offers a great tacky feeling surface that will keep working in all weathers. The infused cord in the upper half blends with the Smooth Tack to offer plenty of control without the abrasive feel of cord while the hybrid lower section is has a smoother treatment and the extra two layers provides more stability for the guiding hand.

Golf Pride MCC ALIGN Grip Specifications RRP: £10.99/Offers Colours : 1 Reasons to buy + Great for control

This is a similarly excellent offering for when your hands are clammy or wet. The beauty of the ridge is that you probably won’t even notice it and it will certainly get you into some better habits and, when it does start raining, then you will have a much more secure hold on the club. The all-weather control comes from having a brushed cotton cord in the upper hand to wick away any sweat or moisture.

This from Pure Grips is their most aggressive product yet due to a rough, dual texture that simulates the feel of a cord grip without the unwanted harshness to your hands. This combines a tack rubber compound and contrasting texture that provides a very solid hold on the club. It comes in a variety of neon colours.

Winn Dri-Tac 2.0 Grip Specifications RRP: £8.95/offers Sizes: Midsize, standard, ladies and oversize Reasons to buy + Premium polymer

This comes in midsize, standard, ladies and oversize so you should be catered for. This is the next generation of Dri-Tac grips and the technology is based on being the first manufacturer to bring premium polymer grips into the game. Winn invented multiple polymer compounds that are slip-resistant in every weather - this, they say, is the ‘perfect grip for keeping your hands dry during all-weather play’.

Lamkin Crossline Full Cord Grip Specifications RRP: £10.95/offers Sizes: 1 Colours: 1 Reasons to buy + Good for high swing speeds

This scores full points for when playing in wet weather, feel, high swing speeds and traction. This is a big favourite in the Lamkin range and is their best-selling Crossline pattern – it features a full-cord coverage and the firmer material limits torsion at impact. This is made from a highly synthetic rubber compound so will last you for years.