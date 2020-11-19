You need to make sure you have the best grip on your driver, so here are some of our favourites.

Best Golf Grips For Drivers

The first thing you want to have in order when you are about to unwind on the tee is to have the best golf grips on your golf clubs, especially with the driver.

There are lots of choices out there so to narrow down your focus somewhat here is a list of some of the best golf grips for drivers out right now.

We’ve got the most popular and the tackiest, to the grip that Bryson DeChambeau puts his faith in. Gone are the days of uniformity and all-black grips, now there are all sorts of colours and shapes and sizes.

Additionally if you are in the market for a grip for your putter, then we also recommend checking out our best putter grips guide.

Golf Pride Tour Velvet Grip

This all-rubber grip is the No.1 in the game and is arguably the most classic looking. This combines a rubber-blend compound with a computer-generated non-slip surface that makes it as playable and comfortable as possible.

You can also get the Tour Velvet with the ALIGN technology which has the ridge reminder of how best to get your hands on the club.

This is also excellent value for money and, price wise, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be keeping these up to date whenever they need changing.





Lamkin ST+2 Hybrid Calibrate Grip

This is Lamkin’s premium grip and is aimed at those who like a smoother, tackier feel. There’s a lot behind this; the Calibrate Technology has a subtle reminder grip to get your top hand in the right place to help deliver more solid shots and this comes with an infused cord while the Smooth Tack material in the lower hand is softer to encourage more feel. And it will stay stickier for longer and this is great for any player, whether you swing it fast or more moderately.





JumboMax JMX UltraLite Grip

The JumboMax premise is that they have designed grips to fit your hands better to improve your ball striking by eliminating the tension. They use something called Finger-Palm technology so you don’t feel the need to squeeze. And they have a grip to fit anyone and not just their big name, Bryson DeChambeau.

In 2019 the US Open champ got rid of 75g from his JumboMax grip and this proved to be a prototype of this, the UltraLite. The substantial taper profile is designed to keep the face square longer through impact and the larger profile means that you will grip it more evenly and feel more of the weight in the clubhead.

Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Grip

A lot of the great things in life are common sense and this is one of them. A larger lower hand reduces tension and generates more power so the Plus4 has simulated four additional wraps of tape on the lower hand to encourage a lighter grip pressure and more crunch. If you were to cast your mind back to the last time you flipped your hands at it and then pictured the shot with a more solid lower hand then you can see how this grip came about.







SuperStroke S-Tech Grip

SuperStroke are best known for their putting grips but they also offer half a dozen excellent and varied swing grips. This S-Tech grip is particularly good in all weather and, better still, is the grip of choice for three-time major winner Jordan Spieth. There is minimal taper here which helps with being able to have more even hand pressure on the grip and square the club more naturally.

It has a soft, tacky feel, hence its ability to deal with inclement weather, and it’s another that looks great; whether that is if you go for the blue, grey or red. It also come in black naturally.



Golf Pride ZGRIP Grip

Golf Pride have more major wins and more than 80 per cent of tour pros choose to use them and not one is paid to. This comes in standard and midsize and is the finest cord grip available from the company. It has two layers of texturing for feedback and control and the midsize has a deep ‘Z’ shaped pattern that winds around the grip while the heavy cord texture channels any moisture away. Good for added stability and traction in all weathers.





Lamkin Sonar Tour Grip

These are very cool looking grips with the fingerprint design and technology giving improved torsion control and plenty of purchase in the bad weather. This is on the firm side but is also particularly tacky and it’s quite traditional in its appearance given its tapered shape.





Winn Dri-Tac Grip

Winn is the first manufacturer to bring premium polymer golf grips to the market and they are specialists in fishing rods, tennis and bicycle grips. The grips are tackier than traditional rubber, they’re also comfortable so a day of 36 holes (or maybe even a lot of hitting balls) will put less strain on your hands.

This is their most popular grip and it comes in four different colours and special mention should also go to the Dri-Tac Lite which weighs in at a staggering 22g, comparing to around 50g on most of its rivals and, Winn say, helps with your tempo and feel.





Lamkin Crossline Grip

This is a particularly popular grip, is another great value offering and has every size imaginable. They have the distinctive densely-spaced surface pattern which is great for stability and traction and has more of a firmer and less tacky feel. The feedback from these is that they will last forever so, while we should all re-grip our clubs more regularly than we do, these will keep performing for years.





Pure DTX Grip

There are lots of punchy colours to choose from here and this is best described as rough and tacky.

This two-texture pattern and tack rubber compound combine to create more control than a standard rubber material and the contrasting texture, which is placed on seven separate parts of the grip, helps with any possible slips in the wet. It also provides excellent purchase if you’re gripping down on it.





