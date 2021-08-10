In this G/FORE Men's Collection Glove review, we put it to the test across multiple rounds to assess the performance on offer

G/Fore Men’s Collection Glove Review

It’s a nice treat to take to the course with some fresh leather on your hand. When you find one you like, you normally stick to it, but what makes a good glove?

First and foremost, it’s usually something that has a nice fit and feel right from the outset. And that’s exactly what you get from the G/FORE Men’s Collection Glove thanks to the premium cabretta leather from which it’s made.

It also comes in a raft of colours – 12 to be precise – making it a versatile option in this category for those looking to stray from the established glove options.

How we tested the G/FORE Men’s Collection Glove

Across various rounds, we put this flashy product to the test, and based on factors such as feel, fit, wear and grip, were able to come to a conclusion.

We tested it in pink which, admittedly, hadn’t been a colour we’d considered putting into play in the past, but it quickly grew on us. Especially since it complemented a well-styled G/FORE outfit.

G/FORE Men’s Collection Glove: Our results

In terms of the all-important aspects of performance, this glove ticked most of the boxes. The feel was exceptionally soft and the fit was on point, making it comfortable to wear from start to finish.

Additionally, even on a rare sunny day, it kept our hands nice and cool, with no nasty sweat patches making an appearance.

It also provided plenty in the way of grip, which is a glove’s basic MO, so no complaints there, and in that regard we would recommend.

The only drawback was that there were mild signs of wear even after one round. In particular, a rough patch had started forming where the fleshy part of the hand is housed and the colour was beginning to fade.

While we were able to get plenty more use out of it, overall we found it wasn’t as durable as some other products on the market, which is something worth considering.

Overall, however, it does provide a feeling of quality and if you’re in the market for something new, it’s well worth your consideration.