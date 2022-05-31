Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Which Hand Do You Wear A Golf Glove On?

Long-time glove-wearing golfers will have a clear-cut answer to the question of which hand do you wear a golf glove on? But those who are new to the game or have perhaps never worn a glove before might not think it’s so obvious. Here below we cover the fundamentals of wearing a golf glove.

Which hand do you wear a golf glove on and why? How do you make sure you get the right glove size and fit? Which gloves can help you in varying on-course conditions? We will look to answer all of these questions below and once you have read this piece, we recommend checking out our comprehensive guide on the best golf gloves (opens in new tab) too.

Let’s start with the basics… A golfer who plays right-handed will typically wear a golf glove on their left hand. The reason for this is; with a conventional grip, the left hand is placed at the top of the club and is the lead hand through the swing.

It’s essential that the left hand provides a firm attachment to the club. But in order to swing freely and without tension, you don’t want to be choking the life out of the club. What you need then is great grip (opens in new tab) with the correct pressure on the club.

Most of us will find that a good golf glove offers more efficient grip than our skin so will help us to hold on to the club with authority and confidence when making a pass at the ball. A glove can also protect the hand and prevent blisters or callouses. Golfers who play left-handed typically wear a glove on their right hand. Some golfers like Aaron Rai choose to wear gloves on both hands as they feel this delivers even better grip and a consistency of feel between the hands.

Size and fit

Most gloves come in a range of sizes to suit the majority of hand shapes. A glove should be neat but not constrictive. You don’t want too much movement as this will be counterproductive. You’re looking for a glove to help you reduce movement of the hand on the grip.

Make sure there’s a snug fit across the palm and there’s no loose material at the end of the fingers. But you also don’t want a glove to be so tight that it feels like it’s cutting off the blood supply.

You should be able to stretch your fingers and make a ball with your fist without the glove pulling or over-stretching. What you’re really going for is a glove that feels like a second skin. Also, different glove brands and models will deliver different fits and feels.

Try more than one manufacturer to make sure you find the ideal one for your hand shape. Also if you are a woman or a junior player, check out our guides on the best golf gloves for women (opens in new tab), and the best kids golf gloves (opens in new tab) - both of which feature models with specific sizing for women and junior hands.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Which gloves for which conditions?

In fine and fair weather, you might opt for a premium Cabretta leather, or similar, golf glove. Most manufacturers like Ping, TaylorMade and Callaway produce soft leather gloves that are the choice of Tour players and discerning amateur golfers. FootJoy also make some of the best which is why we created a guide on the best FootJoy golf gloves (opens in new tab).

The leather glove offers the ultimate in comfort and a tacky grip on the club. They may not be the most durable, nor will they survive in the wettest weather, but a leather glove will deliver the most feedback and feel through the swing and on shorter shots.

In changeable conditions, an all-weather synthetic glove could be the best choice. Constructed from more durable fabric, they are generally longer lasting and will stand up to wet weather better than a leather option. But when the rain really starts to come down, you’d be better off looking at one of the best wet weather golf gloves (opens in new tab) on the market. These gloves are specifically designed to become grippier the wetter they get.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

They can really help you hold on to the club and to your score when the heavens open. Many rain gloves are available in pairs and you may find it more effective, and comfortable to wear on both hands.

The same can be said for winter gloves. When the temperature drops, a pair of winter gloves could keep your hands warm, allowing you to continue to play to potential. As such here we consider the best golf gloves for winter.