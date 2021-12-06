Most Breathable Golf Shoes

Playing golf on a hot summer's day is one of life's simple joys. With the sun on your back and your golf clubs in hand, nothing much else matters.

What isn't so enjoyable is returning to the clubhouse with sodden, smelly feet that have been suffocated in a pair of unbreathable shoes.

Not all of the best golf shoes are fully breathable, so you have to be careful which ones you pick and choose. The modern, seam-sealed, fully waterproof war horses that get us through the wet winter months are fantastic, but come the summer they can be cumbersome and get rather sweaty.

That's why moving to a very lightweight - often mesh - golf shoe in the warmer months can leave your feet dry and comfortable on even the hottest summer days. Of course, you don't get as much waterproof protection from these shoes, but hopefully you won't need it at the height of summer or if you're on a golf holiday somewhere warm.

Here, we've collated some of the best spikeless golf shoes and best spiked golf shoes that are highly breathable and ideal to wear in warm weather.

Check out our guide to the best casual golf shoes if you're looking for something to wear on or off the golf course and our guide on the best golf shoes for walking has you covered if you're after a slipper-like pair of golf shoes.

Great Choice Of Colours Specifications Sizes: 6-14 Colours: 5 (Green, Blue, Black, Grey, Camo Grey) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Premium looking and feeling + Waterpoof mesh upper Reasons to avoid - Limited grip in wet conditions

One of FootJoy's non-leather offering, the mesh upper that surrounds this shoe is excellent for playing golf in warm weather. It's also incredibly lightweight, so it won't require as much effort or strain to walk in these either.

We love how casual these look on and off the course and the five different colours should mean there's a style to suit everyone. The outsole provides ample grip in the dry and even damp conditions, it's just really wet condition where these will fall flat on the grip front.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes Best Summer Golf Shoe Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12.5 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option : Yes Colors: 4 Men's (White, Black, Grey, White) 4 Women's (White, Black, Pink, White) Reasons to buy + Stylish and extremely comfortable + Ample grip from different lies and protection from the elements Reasons to avoid - More expensive than most of the other shoes on the list

Three years on from the Biom Hybrid 3, the H4 has been given some big upgrades, making it one of the best shoes Ecco has ever made. The leather upper has a premium feel and the GORE-TEX membrane is breathable and fully waterproof.

Traction and stability come from the new MTN Grip outsole, which features Ecco’s Fluidform technology as well as TPU inserts that secure the foot comfortably in place. Additionally, the H4 design is sportier and more athletic than its predecessor, making it suitable for wear on and off the course.

We found them to be extremely comfortable and Ecco really nailed the looks. The shoe looks traditional in a lot of ways but also has pops of colour and subtle features that add to the shelf appeal.



Two years in the making and designed to provide golfers with a high-performance shoe that is extremely lightweight and comfortable, the ZG21 from adidas is straight onto our list as it is comfortably one of the best golf shoes of recent times.

It weighs just 13 ounces, making it 20 per cent lighter than adidas’ Tour360 XT shoe and lighter than many of its competitor’s models. The lighter the shoe, the easier they will be to walk in and the less sweaty you'll likely get.

As well as the renowned Boost technology, the new Lightstrike cushioning, which has been used in other sports, provides comfort and stability throughout the swing. The four-layer upper is waterproof, while the ultra-thin TPU outsole features strategically placed cleats to optimise traction.



Best BOA Design Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof : 100% BOA Option: Yes Colors: 4 Men's (Grey, Blue, Black, Grey) 2 Women's (Black, Grey) Reasons to buy + Modern, athletic styling + Extremely comfortable, excellent fit and traction Reasons to avoid - Absence of a traditional tongue makes it more tricky to slide your feet in

The FootJoy Flex XP above is ideal for summer wearing, but if you're after a similarly breathable golf shoe with even more grip, the HyperFlex is the choice for you.

Along with the athletic styling and brand new outsole, HyperFlex benefits from a completely new Wrapid BOA fastening system designed to completely eliminate pressure points for the ultimate fit and feel. It also comes in a traditional laced version too.

We tested the BOA option and FootJoy has done a pretty good job at concealing the mechanism and the laces.

We noticed the feeling of even pressure across the foot it provided instantly - it was surprisingly pleasant. Your feet and shoe feel like one unit, fully connected with no unwanted movements inside, which certainly seemed to help use the ground more effectively during the swing.

Underfoot it feels soft but with a good amount of support too. The ridges in the outsole allow it flex when you walk, so you don’t feel fatigued coming up the 18th, but there’s also more than enough grip on offer when trying to reach par fives in two with an aggressive swing.



Duca Del Cosma Flyer Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-11 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 1 Men's (Navy/Kobalt) Reasons to buy + Foam and waterproofing create comfort + Something a little different Reasons to avoid - Only one colour to choose from

Fashion and style underpin Duca del Cosma’s brand ethos, but there’s plenty of technology packed into the Flyer shoe that makes it a practical as well as more casual golf shoe

Chief among this is the waterproof but breathable internal bootie membrane, meaning external water is kept at bay while internal moisture created can escape - the ideal combination for the best breathable golf shoes.

Not only this, but the memory foam Arneflex insole, which is also covered in cow leather, offers incredible comfort underfoot.



Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Golf Shoes Sophisticated Look Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12.5 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 2 Men's (White, Navy) Reasons to buy + Made to the highest standard + Very comfortable and waterproof Reasons to avoid - Style might not be to everyone's taste

Another Duca Del Cosma shoe makes it into our best breathable golf shoes list, this time with a slightly more classic look.

It features the same breathable and soft Arneflex insole as the Flyer, which is basically memory foam coated in cow leather, the foot is well cushioned, while the microfibre upper is waterproof, making it a versatile shoe.

Available in two stylish colour options with contrasting piping on both, this is a shoe for wearing on and off the course.

Specifications Sizes: 4-15 Colours: 5 (Pure Black, Maui Black, GOAT Grey, Deep Sea Blue, Bone White Reasons to buy + Lightweight and comfortable + Great to wear off the course Reasons to avoid - Not as supportive as some

Knit II's lightweight nature, all-day comfort, sock-fit feel and breathable nature make these an easy choice for warm days out on the fairways or for hanging out with your buddies at a barbecue.

These are definitely made for playing golf first and foremost and the off the course benefits are an added bonus to these excellent golf shoes.

The one-piece upper is completely breathable and made of a 90/10 split of polyester and spandex that conforms to most foot widths. It has a rich texture, and is offered in white, blue grey, and a “maui black” that’s actually more of a deep green.

The shoe weighs only 9.1 ounces - it will be very difficult for you to find anything lighter in your pro shop

This athletic offering from New Balance feel like comfortable slippers from moment one. Plenty of cushion and arch support with ample amount of toe room and a snug fit that isn’t too stiff.

The waterproof mesh upper here that enhances the lightness and the mesh upper is also breathable and ideal for wearing in warm summer conditions.

Each shoe weighs just 11 ounces. There’s also an integrated lace system that increases support of your foot - a great thing while you’re taking a swing. Then there’s the smart rubber, cleatless outsole that incorporates pressure mapping colours that highlight peak performance zones.



Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoe Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Colours: 6 (White/Navy, Grey/Red, Grey/Lime, Black, White/Red/Navy, White/Grey Victory,) Reasons to buy + Great grip in damp conditions + Out of the box comfort + Plenty of colour options Reasons to avoid - White midsole prone to stains

There are very few shoes in this list with a full leather upper as these aren't traditionally as breathable as the mesh counterparts. However, this excellent offering from Skechers gives you the comfort and style of a leather shoe and breathability too.

Skechers used its high-performance Goga Mat cushioned insole in the Go Golf Elite V.4 and you can feel the supportive cushioning working its magic throughout the round, giving your feet an easy ride across 18 holes.

Comfortably one the best Skechers golf shoes out there right now.



How To Choose Golf Shoes

There are several factors to be aware of when buying golf shoes...

Comfort - As you would expect, when it comes to the best breathable golf shoes, comfort is king. As we stride the fairways and greens, an uncomfortable pair can distract us from our game. We recommend trying on some models before you buy to see what you like the feel of, and be aware of some models that have specific foam technologies, or specific sole designs that are designed to house your feet in all day comfort.

Grip/Stability/Traction - All three of these things are important because they allow you to commit to golf swings and play with confidence. If a pair doesn't deliver on these then you may slip, causing a bad shot or even worse, a bad injury. As a result, many of the models above, in both spiked and spikeless designs, have specifically designed traction patterns and lugs to make sure your feet don't slip.

Looks - This is entirely subjective, but you need to make sure you like the look of your golf shoes. We've covered all shapes and sizes of golf shoe above and there's a style to suit everyone out there.

Waterproofing - If you are going to be walking in all weather conditions then you need a waterproof model too. Thankfully most of the models above provide 100% waterproof protection and we also recommend checking out specific brands that have long waterproof warranty's. For these breathable

Sizes - It sounds like an obvious thing to say but make sure you get the right size for your feet. It is worth trying models on and making note of brands that come up slightly smaller or larger. For example Nike often comes up half a size bigger than my normal shoe size.

Budget - Setting a budget will allow you to hone in on the best breathable golf shoes for you. Our list has covered a range of price points, but to really get an idea of a good budget golf shoe, check out our guide on the best budget golf shoes.