Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL Hybrid Review
Sam De’Ath tests Callaway's new high-launching hybrid on the course and shares his thoughts on this forgiving, long iron-replacement club
One of the most forgiving hybrids we've tested this year that generates effortless launch regardless of the lie. This user-friendly hybrid produced a high, powerful ball flight with a slight draw-bias to it, perfect for those fighting a slice.
High, towering ball flight
Easy to launch from the rough
Forgiving, large foot-print
Hard to keep the flight down when playing into wind
While hybrids are often introduced to golfers' bags as long iron replacements alongside driving irons, some hybrids are still more forgiving than others. The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke falls into this category and when 2024 is all said and done, I believe this will go down as one of the most forgiving hybrids released throughout the year.
The Ai Smoke HL hybrid is essentially the more user-friendly version of the Ai Smoke hybrid and offers effortlessly high launch - hence the name HL. While the regular model is even more forgiving than the brand's products from last year, the HL model takes things up another notch thanks to the newly constructed Ai Smart Face, which sees multiple sweet spots scattered around behind the face to ensure miss-hit shots fly relatively similar to those struck out the center. This Ai Smart Face is implemented in all of the Ai Smoke family and was very noticeable when I put the Ai Smoke HL hybrid to the test both on a Trackman 4 launch monitor at My Golf Matters, Berkshire, as well as out on the golf course.
Much like the regular Ai Smoke hybrid, the HL version features a steel sole with enhanced sole camber that helps the club to continue accelerating through the turf at impact. Where I faulted the regular Ai Smoke hybrid was from the rough as I felt it sometimes didn’t quite launch at the height I would want it too, with spin also on the low side. The HL had no such problems, producing a high, towering ball flight that landed on greens from distance extremely softly.
However, there had to be a compromise somewhere and that came from trying to flight the Ai Smoke HL hybrid down in the wind. The high launch nature of this club meant getting distance out of this club into the wind became a challenge and I often lost control of the ball when trying to manipulate my swing to lower the flight. If you want to lower the trajectory or alter the shot shape bias through lie angle, the adjustable hosel will certainly help.
It’s worth noting that I play off a +3 handicap index and have a fairly fast swing speed, so this club is not designed for me. Instead, this is the perfect hybrid for those with slower swing speeds seeking easy launch as well as those who like to see the ball fly from right to left as a right handed golfer. During my testing I saw only one ball in 10 shots land right of my target, highlighting the fact this club would be ideal for any golfer fighting a slice.
The larger footprint really inspires confidence when on the ground and the classic ‘V’ alignment aid on the matte crown made it easy to set up square to my intended target. The ball felt fairly firm coming off the face of the club, which I can’t say I enjoyed too much as I prefer a softer feel, but the Ai Smoke HL hybrid certainly didn’t feel as though it was lacking power. The ball flew high, but it didn't climb excessively unless hitting into a strong wind - it was more of a rainbow flight which all golfers will love to see.
The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL hybrid will no doubt become one of the best hybrids for seniors and hybrids for high handicappers over the course of the year due to how easy it is to use. More advanced golfers will prefer the slightly more neutral look of the regular Ai Smoke hybrid and will find they can work the ball a little better with this than the HL model.
The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL hybrid will be available to purchase from the 26th January 2024 and will retail at $279/£299. The Ai Smoke HL hybrid will be powered by the highly respected Project X Cypher 2.0 shaft and will be available in 50g,60g and 70g weight options and flexes. This hybrid will be available from 18°-33° of loft and will come fitted with a Lamkin Crossline 360 grip as standard.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
