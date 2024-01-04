Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL Hybrid Review

While hybrids are often introduced to golfers' bags as long iron replacements alongside driving irons, some hybrids are still more forgiving than others. The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke falls into this category and when 2024 is all said and done, I believe this will go down as one of the most forgiving hybrids released throughout the year.

The Ai Smoke HL hybrid is essentially the more user-friendly version of the Ai Smoke hybrid and offers effortlessly high launch - hence the name HL. While the regular model is even more forgiving than the brand's products from last year, the HL model takes things up another notch thanks to the newly constructed Ai Smart Face, which sees multiple sweet spots scattered around behind the face to ensure miss-hit shots fly relatively similar to those struck out the center. This Ai Smart Face is implemented in all of the Ai Smoke family and was very noticeable when I put the Ai Smoke HL hybrid to the test both on a Trackman 4 launch monitor at My Golf Matters, Berkshire, as well as out on the golf course.

Sam De'Ath testing the new Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL Hybrid (Image credit: Future)

Much like the regular Ai Smoke hybrid, the HL version features a steel sole with enhanced sole camber that helps the club to continue accelerating through the turf at impact. Where I faulted the regular Ai Smoke hybrid was from the rough as I felt it sometimes didn’t quite launch at the height I would want it too, with spin also on the low side. The HL had no such problems, producing a high, towering ball flight that landed on greens from distance extremely softly.

However, there had to be a compromise somewhere and that came from trying to flight the Ai Smoke HL hybrid down in the wind. The high launch nature of this club meant getting distance out of this club into the wind became a challenge and I often lost control of the ball when trying to manipulate my swing to lower the flight. If you want to lower the trajectory or alter the shot shape bias through lie angle, the adjustable hosel will certainly help.

The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL Hybrid features Ai Smart Face Technology (Image credit: Future)

It’s worth noting that I play off a +3 handicap index and have a fairly fast swing speed, so this club is not designed for me. Instead, this is the perfect hybrid for those with slower swing speeds seeking easy launch as well as those who like to see the ball fly from right to left as a right handed golfer. During my testing I saw only one ball in 10 shots land right of my target, highlighting the fact this club would be ideal for any golfer fighting a slice.

The larger footprint really inspires confidence when on the ground and the classic ‘V’ alignment aid on the matte crown made it easy to set up square to my intended target. The ball felt fairly firm coming off the face of the club, which I can’t say I enjoyed too much as I prefer a softer feel, but the Ai Smoke HL hybrid certainly didn’t feel as though it was lacking power. The ball flew high, but it didn't climb excessively unless hitting into a strong wind - it was more of a rainbow flight which all golfers will love to see.

The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL Hybrid at address (Image credit: Future)

The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL hybrid will no doubt become one of the best hybrids for seniors and hybrids for high handicappers over the course of the year due to how easy it is to use. More advanced golfers will prefer the slightly more neutral look of the regular Ai Smoke hybrid and will find they can work the ball a little better with this than the HL model.

The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke HL hybrid will be available to purchase from the 26th January 2024 and will retail at $279/£299. The Ai Smoke HL hybrid will be powered by the highly respected Project X Cypher 2.0 shaft and will be available in 50g,60g and 70g weight options and flexes. This hybrid will be available from 18°-33° of loft and will come fitted with a Lamkin Crossline 360 grip as standard.