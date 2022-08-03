Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 01 Putter Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 01 putter is one of two blade putter styles that extend the M.Craft range of milled putters. Those of you with a smattering of Japanese will know that OMOI can be translated as 'heavy' and this reflects the heavier heads that come with this range of putters as standard.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Mizuno supplied additional weights with the previous Mizuno M.Craft putters and research showed that most players went for the heavier options as these improved the feel of the head. Putters on tour are generally heavier too, so to appeal to this audience the OMOI range features a 370g head in the 01 and 02 blade models, which is about 20 to 30 grams heavier than usual.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The grip and black steel shaft are also lighter to move the club's CG lower which aims to improve the head rotation through impact. The slightly bigger Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 01 head (below left) has 60° of toe hang thanks to the slant neck hosel, whereas the narrower Anser style 02 model (below right) has 40° and will suit those with a strong arc stroke. Despite the stronger toe hang I preferred the wider M.Craft OMOI 01 putter head as it seemed to give a more solid feel than the 02.

(Image credit: MHopley)

You can get both the heads in any choice of the Double Nickel, Black Ion or Blue Ion finish and for me the Nickel finish gave the cleanest sight and alignment lines. If you like a clean look with no lines then the Black Ion is the one to go for. For more on the Blue Ion finish check out the Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 03 putter review.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Each head comes with a set of interchangeable pairs of 3g and 13g weights that can vary the total head weight by 10g up or down from the standard 8g weights in the sole. They could also be used to affect the head rotation if you put different weights in the heel and toe positions. Playing around with these improved the feel, especially when the lighter 3g weights are in. That is probably because it brings the weight of the putter back closer to where most putters are in the market.

(Image credit: MHopley)

With the regular or heaviest weights in, the M.Craft OMOI felt like one of those HeavyWeight counterbalanced putters that used to exist with extra weight in the head and grip for stability. Certainly the stability in the head was better, even though the weight felt like it was also in the grip too.

The Lamkin Sink Fit grip is a good mid-sized, straight shape that extends into a triangle pistol shape at the butt and created a solid base for your upper hand to control the putter through the stroke.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Overall the Mizuno M.Craft OMOI 01 is a quality putter and the milled face on the forged 1025 carbon steel face has 3° of loft and provides good feedback for a steel head, as well as a cool look.

(Image credit: MHopley)

As a putter the Mizuno M.Craft range looks great and you can see the premium price reflected in the materials, design and finish. If you are happy with the feel of a normal putter then one of the standard Mizuno M.Craft putters would be the ones to go for as the OMOI feels very different and can take some getting used to.

There is a lot of flexibility in the head weighting kit and if you prefer a heavier putter then the set up and adjustable options available with the Mizuno M.Craft OMOI is one of the few ranges that can give you this feel of putter.