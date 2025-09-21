Sergio Garcia Shoots Incredible 12-Under-Par Round Of 58

Although Sergio Garcia wasn't selected to be in Team Europe for the Ryder Cup, the 45-year-old showed what he is capable of via a recent round at Austin Golf Club.

Posting an image of his scorecard to his social media, the Spaniard revealed that he had shot a 12-under-par 58 while playing with his buddies, carding 12 birdies and six pars.

Taking place on September 18th, the Major winner was playing alongside Steve Speares, Todd Rader and Bubba Nickle.

Playing off a handicap of +8, Garcia's 12-under-par round was 12 shots better than Nickle's level-par 70; however, when handicap is factored in, Garcia's net score of 66 is only one shot better than Nickle's 67.

Opening with a par, four straight birdies followed for Garcia, who also birdied the seventh, eighth and ninth for a seven-under 28 on the front nine.

Continuing the birdie charge, further gains came at the 11th, 14th and 15th, before back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th gave him a five-under back nine of 30 and 12-under 58 overall.

Garcia's last competitive appearance came at the LIV Golf Team Championship at the end of August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it's not in a competitive environment, it's still an incredible feat for Garcia, who matched fellow LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau in carding a 58, with the two-time Major winner producing his at LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023.

It also carries on Garcia's love of golf in Austin, with the 58 adding to his hole-in-one at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2021, where the Spaniard made an ace to win his match against Lee Westwood.

That year, Garcia went on to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, claiming three points in four matches. In the process, he became the leading points scorer in the event's history with 28.5.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing his desire to make it into the European side for 2025, after missing out in 2023, Garcia rejoined the DP World Tour at the end of last year, but failed to push on through the season after claiming LIV Golf Hong Kong in March of this year.

After not being selected by captain Luke Donald, Garcia skipped the Amgen Irish Open and wasn't present for the BMW PGA Championship, a tournament he last played in 2022.