'It Sends Shivers Down My Spine' – How To Play The Scariest Shot In Golf

The delicate chip towards a green with water lurking behind. Gosh, it sends shivers down my spine!

This has to be one the scariest shots in golf, knowing that an ill-timed bladed chip across the green could bring a huge number into play on the scorecard.

One of the most common mistakes amateur golfers make around the greens is poor visualisation, so leave the negative attitude at home and try this winning formula.

Unlike the one hop and stop chip or the flop shot, this isn't a specialist shot - it just requires the golfer to consider a few key factors in the pre-shot routine.

In the article below, Top 50 Coach and PGA professional Neil Plimmer shares three simple steps that every amateur golfer can follow to keep their ball dry and save par more often...

How To Play The Scariest Shot In Golf – A Chip Towards Water

Neil Plimmer Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Professional Neil has been a golf professional for over 20 years. He's joint owner of JOLF Ltd, which specialises in providing children and their families with opportunities to play golf, learn and compete in schools and at golf clubs. In his career, Neil has helped golfers of all abilities to supercharge their swing, tidy up their short game and putt like a pro – ultimately giving amateurs the chance to shoot lower scores more consistently.

For many golfers, the prospect of hitting a delicate chip towards water can be a fear-inducing nightmare.

Before they have even thought about how to play the shot, they've resigned themselves to disaster.

Success here is a matter of controlling your mind and devising a strategy that will help you avoid making a big number to give you a chance of saving your par.

1. MAP IT OUT

This shot is all about distance control, so take a moment to pace it out.

Walk to the opposite side of the hole from where you are chipping and take the flag out. This will give you a better feel for the ground you need to cover.

From next to the hole you should also be able to find a safe, flat spot to aim at on the green that still gives you a realistic chance of making your par.

Crucially, take account of the wind as a strong breeze can have a huge impact on the flight of the ball when pitching or chipping into the green.

Augusta National's 15th green is arguably one of the toughest to chip around, as it has water lurking at the front and back of the putting surface... just ask Rory McIlroy! (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. CLUB SELECTION

When chipping, many amateurs automatically reach for one of their wedges.

Remember, however, that you have 14 clubs in your bag and you can chip with any of them.

If there is nothing to carry between you and the green, the hybrid chip shot might be your safest option.

If so, think of it as a long putt; it's a percentage play that should certainly help you avoid disaster, while par is still a possibility.

This shot even gets the full attention of the professionals, like Corey Conners at the 13th hole of Augusta National during The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. ACKNOWLEDGE THE WATER

There is no point trying to ignore the water - it's there and your brain knows it!

Mentally, it's a big part of this shot, so acknowledge the trouble and then commit to your up to the golf ball, pick a safe spot to aim at and visualise your ball finishing there.

This approach will help you bring a more positive vision to the front of your mind just before you hit the ball.

Focus on completing your golf swing and you will have every chance of hitting a trouble-free shot.