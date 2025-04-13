Did You Know The Masters Leaderboard Was Inspired By Fenway Park?

The Masters leaderboards are an iconic and historic part of the Augusta National Major, but did you know about its origins and how it operates today?

Main image of The Masters leaderboard in 2025 with inset image of Fenway Park scoreboard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The giant leaderboard at the 18th hole is one of the most iconic scenes at The Masters, with the history of it transpiring from co-founder, Clifford Roberts.

Roberts, who served as Chairman from 1931 through 1976, made numerous innovations at The Masters that are now commonplace in golf.

The Masters leaderboard at the 18th

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reportedly, Roberts was the first to use a series of leader boards placed throughout the course. He also devised a system for showing the cumulative score of each player – red for under par and green for par and over par.

The leaderboard is one of the 12 across the course, with a total of 10 volunteers on duty throughout the day as they start at 8am.

Along with the volunteers, an official radios back the scores and there is an almost instant update available for all the patrons.

The Masters leaderboard at the 18th

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports, the 18th leaderboard was inspired by the scoreboard at Fenway Park, home of baseball’s Boston Red Sox.

Augusta National bosses saw it in operation and, consequently, it has been a mainstay since 1960.

