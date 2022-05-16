Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PGA Championship 2022 Live Stream

The world of golf turns its attention to the PGA Championship this week for the 2nd men's Major of the year. As you would expect, the field is as good as it gets however the main storyline is the lack of Phil Mickelson's participation. He made it clear he would not play recently which would be big news in itself, and it is made bigger by the fact he is the defending champion.

One man who will compete is Tiger Woods, who continues to recover from his car accident, and world number one Scottie Scheffler will be looking to win his second Major in a row, at a course he has acknowledged as one of his favorites.

Originally supposed to be held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, the tournament will actually be held at Southern Hills in Oklahoma. The course has hosted many of golf's biggest events and the last time it hosted a men's major was back in 2007, also the PGA Championship won by Tiger Woods.

Originally a Perry Maxwell layout that opened in the late 1930s, the course was re-worked by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner. As such they removed trees, added bunkers and removed rough around the edges of greens.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details and times you need to know.

PGA Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch the PGA Championship live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2022 PGA Championship

All times EST

Thursday, May 19: 2pm-8pm ESPN

Friday, May 20: 2pm-8pm ESPN

Saturday, May 21: 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS

Sunday, May 22: 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS

ESPN will televise the action over the first two days before CBS takes over as the tournament heats up over the weekend.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 PGA Championship

Thursday, May 19: 1pm - 1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, May 20: 1pm - 1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, May 21: 2pm - midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, May 22: 2pm - midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event, with at least 10 hours of play on each day.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 PGA Championship

Thursday May 19: 10pm-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, May 20: 10pm-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, May 22: 3am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, May 23: 3am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Southern Hills here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

FAQ's

How can I watch the PGA Championship live stream? There are a number of ways you can watch a live stream of the PGA Championship. For those in the US, the coverage is split between ESPN and CBS, whilst the UK coverage will be on Sky Sports. It should also be noted that VPN's are a great way to watch the tournament from anywhere in the world and we have all the details on how to get one in this piece.

For more PGA Championship content check out the Golf Monthly website.