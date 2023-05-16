PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2023 - Oak Hill Country Club - Key Information
Dates18 May - 21 May 2023
CourseOak Hill Country Club - East Course
Par70
Yardage7,394 yards
Defending ChampionJustin Thomas
Prize MoneyTBA
Former Winners at venueJack Nicklaus (1980), Shaun Micheel (2003), Jason Dufner (2013)

PGA Championship 2023 Preview

Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, hosts the 105th PGA Championship as Justin Thomas defends the iconic Wanamaker Trophy he won last year at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

JT edged out Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff last May following Mito Pereira’s agonising double bogey on the final hole after taking a one stroke lead to the 18th. The redesigned East Course last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013, when Jason Dufner triumphed by two strokes over Jim Furyk

Other PGA Champions here include Jack Nicklaus in 1980 and Shaun Micheel in 2003. Oak Hill has also played host to three US Opens and the 1995 Ryder Cup, which was closely fought and eventually won 14.5-13.5 by Bernard Gallacher’s Team Europe. The Wanamaker Trophy is set to be closely fought for this week as the likes of world numbers one, two and three Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are all highly fancied. 

LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, both two-time PGA Champions, are on a high after their T2nd-place finishes at The Masters, while last week’s LIV Golf Tulsa winner and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson is back in form.

PGA Championship Oak Hill Logo

Oak Hill PGA Championship logo

(Image credit: PGA of America)

Oak HIll Country Club Scorecard

Oak Hill Country Club Scorecard

(Image credit: PGA of America)

Future PGA Championship Venues

  • 2024 Valhalla Golf Club
  • 2025 Quail Hollow Club
  • 2026 Aronimink Golf Club
  • 2027 Fields Ranch East PGA Frisco
  • 2028 The Olympic Club
  • 2029 Baltusrul Golf Club
  • 2031 Congressional Country Club
  • 2034 Fields Ranch East PGA Frisco

PGA Championship TV Coverage (USA)

DateChannelTimes (EST)
Thursday May 18thESPN+7am-1pm
Friday May 19thESPN+7am-1pm
Saturday May 20thESPN+8am-10am
Sunday May 21stESPN+8am-10am
