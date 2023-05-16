PGA Championship
PGA Championship scores, results, player news and all kinds of tournament updates
|Dates
|18 May - 21 May 2023
|Course
|Oak Hill Country Club - East Course
|Par
|70
|Yardage
|7,394 yards
|Defending Champion
|Justin Thomas
|Prize Money
|TBA
|Former Winners at venue
|Jack Nicklaus (1980), Shaun Micheel (2003), Jason Dufner (2013)
PGA Championship 2023 Preview
Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, hosts the 105th PGA Championship as Justin Thomas defends the iconic Wanamaker Trophy he won last year at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
JT edged out Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff last May following Mito Pereira’s agonising double bogey on the final hole after taking a one stroke lead to the 18th. The redesigned East Course last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013, when Jason Dufner triumphed by two strokes over Jim Furyk.
Other PGA Champions here include Jack Nicklaus in 1980 and Shaun Micheel in 2003. Oak Hill has also played host to three US Opens and the 1995 Ryder Cup, which was closely fought and eventually won 14.5-13.5 by Bernard Gallacher’s Team Europe. The Wanamaker Trophy is set to be closely fought for this week as the likes of world numbers one, two and three Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are all highly fancied.
LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, both two-time PGA Champions, are on a high after their T2nd-place finishes at The Masters, while last week’s LIV Golf Tulsa winner and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson is back in form.
PGA Championship Quick Links
- Tee Times
- Weather
- Betting Outsiders
- Betting Tips and Predictions
- How To Play Oak Hill Country Club
- How to watch the PGA Championship 2023
- PGA Championship 2023 Field
- How to watch PGA Championship on ESPN+
PGA Championship Oak Hill Logo
Oak HIll Country Club Scorecard
Future PGA Championship Venues
- 2024 Valhalla Golf Club
- 2025 Quail Hollow Club
- 2026 Aronimink Golf Club
- 2027 Fields Ranch East PGA Frisco
- 2028 The Olympic Club
- 2029 Baltusrul Golf Club
- 2031 Congressional Country Club
- 2034 Fields Ranch East PGA Frisco
PGA Championship TV Coverage (USA)
|Date
|Channel
|Times (EST)
|Thursday May 18th
|ESPN+
|7am-1pm
|ESPN
|1pm-7pm
|CBSSN "On The Range"
|11am-1pm
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|CBSSN "Clubhouse Report"
|8pm-9pm
|Friday May 19th
|ESPN+
|7am-1pm
|ESPN
|1pm-7pm
|CBSSN "On The Range"
|11am-1pm
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|CBSSN "Clubhouse Report"
|8pm-9pm
|Saturday May 20th
|ESPN+
|8am-10am
|ESPN
|10am-1pm
|CBS
|1pm-7pm
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|CBSSN "Clubhouse Report"
|8pm-9pm
|Sunday May 21st
|ESPN+
|8am-10am
|ESPN
|10am-1pm
|CBS
|1pm-7pm
|CBSSN "Clubhouse Report"
|8pm-9pm
