Swipe to scroll horizontally PGA Championship 2023 - Oak Hill Country Club - Key Information Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Dates 18 May - 21 May 2023 Course Oak Hill Country Club - East Course Par 70 Yardage 7,394 yards Defending Champion Justin Thomas Prize Money TBA Former Winners at venue Jack Nicklaus (1980), Shaun Micheel (2003), Jason Dufner (2013)

PGA Championship 2023 Preview

Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, hosts the 105th PGA Championship as Justin Thomas defends the iconic Wanamaker Trophy he won last year at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

JT edged out Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff last May following Mito Pereira’s agonising double bogey on the final hole after taking a one stroke lead to the 18th. The redesigned East Course last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013, when Jason Dufner triumphed by two strokes over Jim Furyk.

Other PGA Champions here include Jack Nicklaus in 1980 and Shaun Micheel in 2003. Oak Hill has also played host to three US Opens and the 1995 Ryder Cup, which was closely fought and eventually won 14.5-13.5 by Bernard Gallacher’s Team Europe. The Wanamaker Trophy is set to be closely fought for this week as the likes of world numbers one, two and three Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are all highly fancied.

LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, both two-time PGA Champions, are on a high after their T2nd-place finishes at The Masters, while last week’s LIV Golf Tulsa winner and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson is back in form.

PGA Championship Oak Hill Logo

(Image credit: PGA of America)

Oak HIll Country Club Scorecard

(Image credit: PGA of America)

Future PGA Championship Venues

2024 Valhalla Golf Club

2025 Quail Hollow Club

2026 Aronimink Golf Club

2027 Fields Ranch East PGA Frisco

2028 The Olympic Club

2029 Baltusrul Golf Club

2031 Congressional Country Club

2034 Fields Ranch East PGA Frisco

PGA Championship TV Coverage (USA)