How Can I Play Southern Hills?

Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of the most exclusive courses in the US – it’s also one of the most private.

The course has hosted some of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments, including three US Opens. It’s also the host venue for the 2022 PGA Championship – a tournament it has hosted four times previously. It was named the venue for the second Major of the year after Trump National was stripped of the honour.

Designer Perry Maxwell initially laid out the par-71 course. However, it was renovated by Keith Foster in 1999. Most recently, Gil Hanse redesigned the course in 2018, which is known for its many bending holes, with bunkers guarding most of the greens.

Holes to look out for include the par-4 2nd, which is particularly demanding with a 225-yard carry over the bunkers. However, that’s not all – there’s also a creek that runs parallel to the fairway. Further on, the fourth has a severe back-to-front sloping green, making putting tricky. The 7th has another winding creek to the right of the fairway. Meanwhile, though the par-3 11th is the shortest on the course at just 173 yards, the small green is guarded by four bunkers.

As a player’s round draws to a close, the par-4 17th can leave tee shots either in the trees or a creek, while the two-level elevated green can make for uneasy putting. Finally, the par-4 18th is a dogleg right with a severely sloping green from back to front, almost guaranteeing a challenging finish for even the best players.

Southern Hills is both picturesque and challenging, but experiencing a round on it for yourself is easier said than done. The course reportedly has around 1,000 members paying approximately $30,000 initiation fees plus annual dues. Even if you can afford it, the waiting list is said to be lengthy, making this one course where patience as well as deep pockets are required to play regularly. Another option is to play as a guest of a member.

Perhaps the most realistic way of playing Southern Hills is to participate in the annual First Tee of Tulsa Charitable Golf Tournament, which is played as part of an initiative to provide free programming to thousands of children. There are contact details on how to play Southern Hills Country Club’s official website for prospective players and sponsors.

How Many Majors Has Southern Hills Hosted? Before 2022, Southern Hills had hosted seven Majors – three US Opens and four PGA Championships. It was announced in 2021 that Southern Hills would replace Trump National as the host of the 2022 PGA Championship.