How To Watch The PGA Championship On ESPN+

If you want to watch as much coverage of the PGA Championship as possible, you are in luck with ESPN+. This year ESPN+ is the home of the tournament as it will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content as well.

Sounds great and a no-brainer right? Additionally the inaugural season of PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will offer golf fans an unprecedented amount of live coverage, with more than triple the number of hours – adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming available for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours. This will include live coverage of 35 tournaments in 2022, with at least 28 events having four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day.

If you want more than the golf as well, the PGA Tour Live content will be part of the ESPN+ base subscription which also covers Major League Soccer’s out-of-market package, Italian Serie A soccer, UFC fight nights and select MLB and NHL games.

Thursday, May 19

ESPN+ broadcast: 8am - 2pm, 8pm - conclusion

Featured Holes broadcast: 9.30am - 8pm

Featured Groups (4) broadcast: 9am - 8pm

Joe Buck/Michael Collins ESPN broadcast: 1-2pm

Joe Buck/Michael Collins ESPN2 broadcast: 2-5pm

ESPN broadcast: 2-8pm

Friday, May 20

ESPN+ broadcast: 8am - 2pm, 8pm - conclusion

Featured Holes broadcast: 8.15am - 7pm

Featured Groups (4) broadcast: 9am - 8pm

Joe Buck/Michael Collins ESPN broadcast: 1-2pm

Joe Buck/Michael Collins ESPN2 broadcast: 2-5pm

ESPN broadcast: 2-8pm

Saturday, May 21

ESPN+ broadcast: 8-10am

Featured Holes broadcast: 12-7pm

Featured Groups (4) broadcast: 8am - 7pm

Joe Buck/Michael Collins ESPN broadcast: 9-10am

Joe Buck/Michael Collins ESPN+ broadcast: 10am - 1pm

ESPN broadcast: 10am - 1pm

Sunday, May 22

ESPN+ broadcast: 8-10am

Featured Holes broadcast: 12-7pm

Featured Groups (4) broadcast: 8am - 7pm

Joe Buck/Michael Collins ESPN broadcast: 9-10am

Joe Buck/Michael Collins ESPN+ broadcast: 10am - 1pm

ESPN broadcast: 10am - 1pm

Get an ESPN+ Subscription

Watch the PGA Championship anywhere with ESPN+. With more than 200 hour of live coverage and archived footage it is the home of the event and right now you can get ESPN+ for only $6.99 a month.

How to get the ESPN Plus bundle

ESPN is jointly owned by Disney, so there's a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of a mere $13.99 - alternatively called the Disney Plus bundle. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here. That means not only will you get sport action with ESPN+, but you will also get Classic Disney Animations, Pixar movies, 31 seasons of The Simpsons, and all the Star Wars and Marvel movies. Then with Hulu you have access to the excellent entertainment library.

Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a cost of $19.88 a month, or $25.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $13.99 monthly fee ($19.99 without ads) one of the best value streaming offerings out there. Or you can head to the ESPN+ website direct and get a base subscription for just $6.99.

What devices can I watch ESPN Plus on?

ESPN+ is very easy to watch because you can you watch it on your smart TV, as well as PCs, tablets and via the ESPN Plus app on smartphones. ESPN Plus is now available on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, too. ESPN Plus is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform. Importantly there is no difference in price between these platforms and you can carry an account over to a different one by signing in.

For more PGA Championship content, check out the Golf Monthly website.