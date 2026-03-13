Ryan Fox Reveals Painful Reason For Players Championship Withdrawal

Ryan Fox has revealed the painful reason he had to withdraw from The Players Championship as he posted a pictiure from a hospital bed to explain.

Fox pulled out of the PGA Tour's flagship event shortly before the start of the first round at TPC Sawgrass, with first reserve David Ford getting his spot in the field.

But the World No.44 had a very valid reason for not making it for his tee time, as he was in hospital having kidney stones surgically removed.

Fox says he was struck down with the kidney stones on Tuesday night before having surgery on Thursday to rectify the problem.

"Not exactly the week I had planned here @theplayers. Unfortunately some kidney stones took me down on Tuesday night and then had to be dealt with surgically this afternoon," Fox wrote on Instagram.

"Devastated to miss out on such an amazing event, hoping to have a quick recovery and be back at it soon."

While Fox's withdrawal is perfectly understandable, the timeline of events raised some questions as his withdrawal was not made official until Thursday morning.

He was the second withdrawal on Thursday as Collin Morikawa tweaked his back after playing just one hole at Sawgrass and had to pull out.

Bettors and fantasy sports backers were dismayed with Morikawa's withdrawal after just a hole, and some are now wondering why Fox was only officially withdrawn hours before his tee time when such a serious health issue was known on Tuesday.

That's obviously no slight on Fox of course and as he was in hospital dealing with what is a hugely painful medical condition there was likely a delay in communication with the PGA Tour.

The subject of timings of withdrawals is a common bugbear of fans who bet or play fantasy sports, but the PGA Tour assured Golf Monthly that it processes player withdrawals as soon as it is notified.

"Once the player informs Competitions about the WD, there is little to no delay with that WD getting processed and the first alternate informed," a PGA Tour spokesman told Golf Monthly.

"Ryan Fox informed the PGA Tour of his WD on Thursday morning, with the WD immediately processed per the Tour’s policy at 7:56 am.

"The WD was made public a few minutes later."