True Linkswear All Day Knit 3 Golf Shoe Review
Looking for the perfect shoe for on and off the golf course? True Linkswear's All Day Knit 3 might just be the one...
One of the most versatile and lightweight golf shoes we've tested, the All Day Knit 3 is an ideal warm-weather golf shoe. While it's certainly not the most stable or weatherproof spikeless shoe on the market, it's definitely one of the best looking.
-
+
Incredibly lightweight
-
+
Highly versatile
-
+
Very breathable, water-resistant material
-
-
Not much support through the swing
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf can occasionally be described as 'a good walk ruined.' While on some days his phrase rings far too true for me, True Linkswear's motto has always been to 'enjoy the walk' in a quite literal sense. The brand's ever-growing range of casual, versatile and comfortable golf shoes are all made with the walk in mind. Its latest iteration - the All Day Knit 3 - is indicative of what True Linkswear is all about. On/off course versatility, sneaker-like style, and a lightweight build, I was really excited to take these for a spin on a recent trip to Turkey.
As described, this shoe is incredibly lightweight. At 10oz, it's one of the most lightweight golf shoes I've ever tested and it was a joy to wear on a warm day. The highly breathable one-piece knit upper is soft and the sock-liner opening allows the foot to easily slide in, making for a superbly comfortable golf shoe. Couple all of this with the brand's Wanderlux insole - which I've tested on the True Lux Hybrid and True FS-01 - and you've got yourself a very comfortable, lightweight, and breathable design.
I tested the limited edition 'Dead Golfer' colorway which I became a big fan of after a few rounds. The subtly different tones of black and grey create a stealthy silhouette while the Dead Golfer mascot and motifs including the 'bury me on the links' slogan on the insole are really cool touches, even if it did remind me of everyone's ultimate mortality and my eventual downfall somewhere down the line.
The death motifs aside (six other colorways are available), this is one of the most versatile golf shoes I've had the pleasure of testing. After testing the J. Lindeberg Vent 500 golf shoe over the same weekend - which has an outsole that protrudes far too much on solid surfaces - the All Day Knit 3 was the perfect on/off course shoe in my opinion. From a style perspective, they look like any ordinary sneaker and feel like one around your foot too. From dusk to dawn, you could wear the All Day Knit 3.
That's not to say the outsole doesn't offer a good grip. It's by no means the best spikeless outsole I've tested, but it works considering how low profile and comfortable it is to wear. That being said, the All Day Knit 3 is exclusively for wearing on warm, dry days. Despite the water resistance of the upper, there's no chance the grip or durability of this shoe will last if you take it out into the mud and rain. It is right up there - from both a style and comfort perspective - with the Adidas Ultraboost golf shoe, Nike Air Max 90 G, and Cole Haan ZeroGrand Overtake for overall versatility.
It must be warned though that these aren't the most structurally sound golf shoes. The knit upper does leave a little to be desired if you're aiming to properly harness ground forces and swing at your fastest, these aren't the shoes for that. If you prefer a more locked-in feeling during the golf swing, the likes of the Payntr X 003 F, Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL or G/FORE MG4+ are better spikeless options.
The minimalist design will suit many, including myself, but the overall structure and materials on the show left me slightly wanting considering the price tag. Does it feel like a $175 shoe? Probably not, but then again the style, comfort, and all-day wearability still make it a valuable investment. If I was pushed, I'd still say the FS-01 is my favorite True shoe, but the All Day Knit 3 is a very close second. On a final note, I've found True's golf shoes to come up at least one size small, so be sure to order an extra size to normal for the best fit.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
-
ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout 2023
Players including Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee and defending champion compete in Sydney - but what can they win?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Luke Donald To Stay On As European Ryder Cup Captain For Bethpage Black 2025
The Englishman will lead the Europeans at Bethpage Black after a triumphant first spell in the role
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nike To Release Masters Edition Tiger Woods ’13 Golf Shoes
These may be some of the best-looking shoes we have ever seen, with a Masters edition of the Nike Tiger Woods ’13 golf shoes set to be released to the public in early December
By Matt Cradock Published