True Linkswear All Day Knit 3 Golf Shoe Review

Golf can occasionally be described as 'a good walk ruined.' While on some days his phrase rings far too true for me, True Linkswear's motto has always been to 'enjoy the walk' in a quite literal sense. The brand's ever-growing range of casual, versatile and comfortable golf shoes are all made with the walk in mind. Its latest iteration - the All Day Knit 3 - is indicative of what True Linkswear is all about. On/off course versatility, sneaker-like style, and a lightweight build, I was really excited to take these for a spin on a recent trip to Turkey.

As described, this shoe is incredibly lightweight. At 10oz, it's one of the most lightweight golf shoes I've ever tested and it was a joy to wear on a warm day. The highly breathable one-piece knit upper is soft and the sock-liner opening allows the foot to easily slide in, making for a superbly comfortable golf shoe. Couple all of this with the brand's Wanderlux insole - which I've tested on the True Lux Hybrid and True FS-01 - and you've got yourself a very comfortable, lightweight, and breathable design.

I tested the limited edition 'Dead Golfer' colorway which I became a big fan of after a few rounds. The subtly different tones of black and grey create a stealthy silhouette while the Dead Golfer mascot and motifs including the 'bury me on the links' slogan on the insole are really cool touches, even if it did remind me of everyone's ultimate mortality and my eventual downfall somewhere down the line.

Image 1 of 2 'Married to the game, 'til death do us part' (Image credit: Future) 'Bury me on the links' (Image credit: Future)

The death motifs aside (six other colorways are available), this is one of the most versatile golf shoes I've had the pleasure of testing. After testing the J. Lindeberg Vent 500 golf shoe over the same weekend - which has an outsole that protrudes far too much on solid surfaces - the All Day Knit 3 was the perfect on/off course shoe in my opinion. From a style perspective, they look like any ordinary sneaker and feel like one around your foot too. From dusk to dawn, you could wear the All Day Knit 3.

That's not to say the outsole doesn't offer a good grip. It's by no means the best spikeless outsole I've tested, but it works considering how low profile and comfortable it is to wear. That being said, the All Day Knit 3 is exclusively for wearing on warm, dry days. Despite the water resistance of the upper, there's no chance the grip or durability of this shoe will last if you take it out into the mud and rain. It is right up there - from both a style and comfort perspective - with the Adidas Ultraboost golf shoe, Nike Air Max 90 G, and Cole Haan ZeroGrand Overtake for overall versatility.

The outsole does a fine job in dry conditions, but I wouldn't recommend wearing them in the wet. (Image credit: Future)

It must be warned though that these aren't the most structurally sound golf shoes. The knit upper does leave a little to be desired if you're aiming to properly harness ground forces and swing at your fastest, these aren't the shoes for that. If you prefer a more locked-in feeling during the golf swing, the likes of the Payntr X 003 F, Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL or G/FORE MG4+ are better spikeless options.

The minimalist design will suit many, including myself, but the overall structure and materials on the show left me slightly wanting considering the price tag. Does it feel like a $175 shoe? Probably not, but then again the style, comfort, and all-day wearability still make it a valuable investment. If I was pushed, I'd still say the FS-01 is my favorite True shoe, but the All Day Knit 3 is a very close second. On a final note, I've found True's golf shoes to come up at least one size small, so be sure to order an extra size to normal for the best fit.