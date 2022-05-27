Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL Golf Shoe Review
Can the new HOVR Drive 2 SL improve on the original and standout in the spikeless golf shoe market?
Another excellent golf shoe from Under Armour, a brand which has now had three stellar releases in 2022. The HOVR Drive 2 SL is a pretty complete spikeless golf shoe. Good looking, a great outsole and plenty of support through the swing, it's right up there with the best in class this year.
-
+
Provide an athletic, 'locked-in' feeling
-
+
Look excellent
-
+
Grippy yet low profile outsole
-
-
Firmer underfoot than some other spikeless shoes
Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL Golf Shoe Review
It's been an excellent year for Under Armour in its bid to continue making the best golf shoes on the market. First I tested the brilliant HOVR Tour SL, which I gave five stars, and then came the HOVR Drive 2, which made it into our Editor's Choice list for 2022. The new Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL, put simply, is a spikeless version of the HOVR Drive 2. I loved how supportive and 'locked-in' I felt when testing the spiked version, so was excited to see if the brand could convert this into one of the best spikeless golf shoes too.
Looks wise, this shoe hits every mark for me. An athletic profile with a few pops of color and graphics is right up my street. I wear grey and blue a lot out on course so this grey/blue colourway helped bring my look together perfectly. There's two other colorways though if this isn't to your taste, and the black/red and white/grey colours look equally sharp.
Performance wise this shoe stands out thanks to the spikeless outsole. As was the case with the outsole on the HOVR Tour SL, Under Armour has once again nailed this aspect. Using a mixture of plastic and TPU nubs, the brand has created what I think is the most convincing spikeless outsole on the market. While the outsole on the FootJoy Pro SL and G/FORE MG4x2 are still very good, the Under Armour design is better in my opinion.
Despite not yet being able to test it in wet conditions, I have full confidence that this shoe can be worn - and performed in - in all conditions. While grippy in different lies and conditions, the outsole is also low-profile enough that you don't feel it's presence when you're walking on dry turf. Greenkeepers will be pleased to hear that the shoe leaves barely any marks on the green either.
Stability is another key feature of any Under Armour shoe and the HOVR Drive 2 SL one again excels in creating support and stability through the swing. There are various HOVR placement supports across the shoe and I could feel them most at play on the outside of my feet during the swing. It's an admittedly strange sensation when compared to other shoes I've tested this year, but much like the other Under Armour shoes I've tested this year, you quickly get used to all this extra support and appreciate how it's helping you stay balanced through the swing. This is all aided by the moulded heel cup and, while it looks rather large, does a great job of keeping your heel locked into the sole of the shoe when swinging.
My one gripe is that this isn't as soft underfoot as perhaps the Ecco Biom C4 Hybrid or Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 shoes are. Granted, after a few rounds on course breaking these in, the HOVR Drive 2 SLs did become more comfortable. It's also worth noting the support in the aforementioned Ecco and Skechers shoes is nowhere near what the Under Armour offers - so it all depends what you prioritise in a shoe. That's not to say these are uncomfortable shoes and the HOVR outsole still provides plenty of cushioning and energy return - there are just slightly softer shoes out there.
It's worth noting how lightweight these shoes are though. Combined with the breathable nature of the upper, these are a great shoe to wear when the weather gets hot. It'll still be a great shoe to wear if it's wet too - the fully waterproof upper and excellent outsole will keep you covered.
Overall this is a golf shoe that is very hard to fault. I'd still lean towards the HOVR Tour SL for it's mesh upper and overall style but, if you prefer a spikeless shoe with a more traditional upper material, the HOVR Drive 2 SL should easily make your shortlist. It'll be fascinating to see how Under Armour can top its 2022 class of golf shoes.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
