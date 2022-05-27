Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL Golf Shoe Review

It's been an excellent year for Under Armour in its bid to continue making the best golf shoes on the market. First I tested the brilliant HOVR Tour SL, which I gave five stars, and then came the HOVR Drive 2, which made it into our Editor's Choice list for 2022. The new Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL, put simply, is a spikeless version of the HOVR Drive 2. I loved how supportive and 'locked-in' I felt when testing the spiked version, so was excited to see if the brand could convert this into one of the best spikeless golf shoes too.

Looks wise, this shoe hits every mark for me. An athletic profile with a few pops of color and graphics is right up my street. I wear grey and blue a lot out on course so this grey/blue colourway helped bring my look together perfectly. There's two other colorways though if this isn't to your taste, and the black/red and white/grey colours look equally sharp.

Performance wise this shoe stands out thanks to the spikeless outsole. As was the case with the outsole on the HOVR Tour SL, Under Armour has once again nailed this aspect. Using a mixture of plastic and TPU nubs, the brand has created what I think is the most convincing spikeless outsole on the market. While the outsole on the FootJoy Pro SL and G/FORE MG4x2 are still very good, the Under Armour design is better in my opinion.

Despite not yet being able to test it in wet conditions, I have full confidence that this shoe can be worn - and performed in - in all conditions. While grippy in different lies and conditions, the outsole is also low-profile enough that you don't feel it's presence when you're walking on dry turf. Greenkeepers will be pleased to hear that the shoe leaves barely any marks on the green either.

The outsole of all spikeless Under Armour shoes has really impressed me this year. (Image credit: Future)

Stability is another key feature of any Under Armour shoe and the HOVR Drive 2 SL one again excels in creating support and stability through the swing. There are various HOVR placement supports across the shoe and I could feel them most at play on the outside of my feet during the swing. It's an admittedly strange sensation when compared to other shoes I've tested this year, but much like the other Under Armour shoes I've tested this year, you quickly get used to all this extra support and appreciate how it's helping you stay balanced through the swing. This is all aided by the moulded heel cup and, while it looks rather large, does a great job of keeping your heel locked into the sole of the shoe when swinging.

The molded heel cup can be seen in navy on the right shoe. It creates a compelling 'locked-in' feeling during the swing. (Image credit: Future)

My one gripe is that this isn't as soft underfoot as perhaps the Ecco Biom C4 Hybrid or Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 shoes are. Granted, after a few rounds on course breaking these in, the HOVR Drive 2 SLs did become more comfortable. It's also worth noting the support in the aforementioned Ecco and Skechers shoes is nowhere near what the Under Armour offers - so it all depends what you prioritise in a shoe. That's not to say these are uncomfortable shoes and the HOVR outsole still provides plenty of cushioning and energy return - there are just slightly softer shoes out there.

It's worth noting how lightweight these shoes are though. Combined with the breathable nature of the upper, these are a great shoe to wear when the weather gets hot. It'll still be a great shoe to wear if it's wet too - the fully waterproof upper and excellent outsole will keep you covered.

Overall this is a golf shoe that is very hard to fault. I'd still lean towards the HOVR Tour SL for it's mesh upper and overall style but, if you prefer a spikeless shoe with a more traditional upper material, the HOVR Drive 2 SL should easily make your shortlist. It'll be fascinating to see how Under Armour can top its 2022 class of golf shoes.