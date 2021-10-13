Shoes
Skechers Pro 4 Legacy Golf Shoe
Our verdict on the Skechers Pro 4 Legacy Golf Shoe.
By Dan Parker •
True Linkswear Tru Knit II Golf Shoes
Our full verdict on the True Linkswear TRU Knit II Golf Shoes.
By Scott Kramer •
New Balance Fresh Foam PaceSL Golf Shoe
Our verdict on the New Balance Fresh Foam PaceSL golf shoes.
By Scott Kramer •
Skechers Go Golf Max Sport Shoe
We test the Skechers Go Golf Max Sport shoe out on course.
By Dan Parker •
Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoe
We take the Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 to the course to test out
By Dan Parker •
Adidas Codechaos Women's Shoe
Our verdict on the Adidas Codechaos Women's golf shoe
By Golf Monthly •
Under Armour HOVR Forge Shoe
In this Under Armour Hovr Forge review, we test the UA model for multiple rounds out on the golf course
By Nick Bonfield •
Under Armour Spieth 5 SL Shoe
Our verdict on the new Under Armour Spieth 5 SL golf shoe
By Joel Tadman •
Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof Shoe
Our verdict on the Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof shoe from Decathlon
By Rob Smith •
G/FORE MG4+ Shoes
We put the stylish G/FORE MG4+ shoes to the test to find out how they perform on the golf course
By Andy Wright •
Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoes
We test the Under Armour Hovr Drive Shoes out on the golf course.
By Kit Alexander •
Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL Shoe
Our verdict on the Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL Shoe
By Neil Tappin •
Adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoes
Elliott Heath tests out adidas' spikeless Adicross Retro golf shoes to see how they perform out on the golf course...
By Elliott Heath •
Duca Del Cosma Kingscup Golf Shoe
Our verdict on the striking Duca Del Cosma Kingscup golf shoes
By Michael Weston •
Duca Del Cosma Tomcat Golf Shoe
Our verdict on the Tomcat golf shoes from Duca Del Cosma.
By Sam Tremlett •
Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Shoe
The Duca Del Cosma Elpaso shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list
By Golf Monthly •
Adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoe
The adidas adicross Retro golf shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list in 2021
By Golf Monthly •
Adidas ZG21 Shoe
The adidas ZG21 shoe is one of the products featured on our Editor’s Choice list
By Golf Monthly •
Payntr X 001 F Shoe
The Payntr X 001 F shoe is one of the products featured on our Editor’s Choice list
By Golf Monthly •
Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Shoe
The Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice list
By Golf Monthly •
Payntr X 001 F Golf Shoe
Our verdict on the new X 001 F golf shoe from Payntr
By Joel Tadman •
Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe
Our verdict on the new adidas ZG21 golf shoe
By Joel Tadman •
Asics Gel-Course Ace Golf Shoe
In this Asics Gel-Course Ace shoe review, we test a pair out on the golf course to see how it performs
By Scott Kramer •
Skechers Go Golf Torque Twist Shoe
We test out these new shoes from Skechers on the golf course
By Sam Tremlett •
Rife Golf RF-01 Pro Approach Shoe
Our verdict on this value spikeless golf shoe from Rife
By Joel Tadman •
Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoe
Our verdict on the 2020 signature model from Under Armour
By Joel Tadman •
Adidas Codechaos Shoe
Our verdict on the eye-catching new Codechaos shoe from Adidas
By Joel Tadman •