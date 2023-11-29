J. Lindeberg Vent 500 Golf Shoe Review
The Swedish brand's first-ever golf shoe is a loud and proud design - how did it perform on the course?
A visually impactful debut golf shoe from J. Lindeberg that excelled on the course in the comfort and grip it offered. While the TPU spikeless outsole excelled on course, for us it slightly limits the off-course wearability versus some other sneaker-style golf shoes.
-
+
TPU spikeless outsole offers excellent grip in all conditions
-
+
The cushioned Ortholite insole gave great comfort
-
+
Highly breathable
-
-
Not as suitable to wear off course
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
I was shocked to find out that the Vent 500 was J. Lindeberg's very first proprietary golf shoe. Over the brand's now 26-year history, I just presumed one had been released at some point, but it has only been the occasional collaborations with Ecco that have seen the J. Lindeberg name previously appear on a golf shoe. When I saw the first pictures of the Vent 500, I was suitably impressed and couldn't wait to take them out for a spin on a recent trip to Turkey.
It's unmistakably a J. Lindeberg product. Trendy with nods to JL dotted all over it, fans of the Scandinavian brand will no doubt love the looks of this shoe. I was initially worried the sheer size of the outsole and chunkiness of it would make me feel like I was standing on stilts, but the Vent 500 is suitable solid and stable underfoot, despite initial looks. The Ortholite+ insole is really comfortable, offering the perfect amount of cushioning and energy return underfoot. I've used Orthloite insoles in many other golf shoes, so it was a good decision from J. Lindeberg to include it in the Vent 500.
The TPU outsole is very impressive, one of the best I've tested on a spikeless golf shoe. Opting for TPU instead of rubber gives a brilliant sensation of grip underfoot, all without sacrificing the comfort and low-profile nature that spikeless golf shoes benefit from. To enjoy such a quality grip from a shoe made by a fashion brand impressed me, and it's easily on par with the best outsoles from the likes of the Under Armour HOVR Tour SL, FootJoy Pro SL, and G/FORE MG4+. I'm yet to test it in wet conditions, but I've got all the confidence that the Vent 500 will handle damp and even wet conditions as well as they did the dry.
On course, this outsole exels, however, the firmness and loftiness of the TPU nubs on the outsole do have their drawbacks. On firmer ground off the golf course, you can really start to feel the firmness of the TPU nubs and some extra elevation. Annoyingly, for me, this means the Vent 500 doesn't quite have the off-course versatility and wearability as something like the Adidas Ultraboost or Nike Air Max 90 G, for example. That's a shame because the fashionable nature of these shoes definitely lends them to being worn off course. That's not to say these won't look great in the bar after a round of golf, I just don't think you'll get the off-course wearability elsewhere with the Vent 500.
While I really liked the primarily black colorway I tested the Vent 500 in, those with an even bolder sense of style will be pleased to hear a further drop of colorways is due in spring 2024. The £200 RRP has to be expected from a designer brand like J Lindeberg, but I certainly think these are a great investment for those keen on the looks. The on-course performance was certainly a pleasant surprise and, when the conditions dry up in the UK, I look forward to wearing the Vent 500 even more.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
-
Nike To Release Masters Edition Tiger Woods ’13 Golf Shoes
These may be some of the best-looking shoes we have ever seen, with a Masters edition of the Nike Tiger Woods ’13 golf shoes set to be released to the public in early December
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Graeme McDowell Hoping For ‘Comeback Season’ After Signing New LIV Golf Deal
The 2010 US Open winner has joined Smash GC after his contract with Cleeks GC was not renewed following a year of poor form
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Will Zalatoris Describes ‘Golfer’s Worst Nightmare’ Of Masters Withdrawal Before Back Surgery
The 27-year-old will return to action at the Hero World Challenge after needing to withdraw from The Masters at the last minute
By Mike Hall Published