J. Lindeberg Vent 500 Golf Shoe Review

I was shocked to find out that the Vent 500 was J. Lindeberg's very first proprietary golf shoe. Over the brand's now 26-year history, I just presumed one had been released at some point, but it has only been the occasional collaborations with Ecco that have seen the J. Lindeberg name previously appear on a golf shoe. When I saw the first pictures of the Vent 500, I was suitably impressed and couldn't wait to take them out for a spin on a recent trip to Turkey.

It's unmistakably a J. Lindeberg product. Trendy with nods to JL dotted all over it, fans of the Scandinavian brand will no doubt love the looks of this shoe. I was initially worried the sheer size of the outsole and chunkiness of it would make me feel like I was standing on stilts, but the Vent 500 is suitable solid and stable underfoot, despite initial looks. The Ortholite+ insole is really comfortable, offering the perfect amount of cushioning and energy return underfoot. I've used Orthloite insoles in many other golf shoes, so it was a good decision from J. Lindeberg to include it in the Vent 500.

The material on the upper is wipe-clean and water resistant. (Image credit: Future)

The TPU outsole is very impressive, one of the best I've tested on a spikeless golf shoe. Opting for TPU instead of rubber gives a brilliant sensation of grip underfoot, all without sacrificing the comfort and low-profile nature that spikeless golf shoes benefit from. To enjoy such a quality grip from a shoe made by a fashion brand impressed me, and it's easily on par with the best outsoles from the likes of the Under Armour HOVR Tour SL, FootJoy Pro SL, and G/FORE MG4+. I'm yet to test it in wet conditions, but I've got all the confidence that the Vent 500 will handle damp and even wet conditions as well as they did the dry.

On course, this outsole exels, however, the firmness and loftiness of the TPU nubs on the outsole do have their drawbacks. On firmer ground off the golf course, you can really start to feel the firmness of the TPU nubs and some extra elevation. Annoyingly, for me, this means the Vent 500 doesn't quite have the off-course versatility and wearability as something like the Adidas Ultraboost or Nike Air Max 90 G, for example. That's a shame because the fashionable nature of these shoes definitely lends them to being worn off course. That's not to say these won't look great in the bar after a round of golf, I just don't think you'll get the off-course wearability elsewhere with the Vent 500.

The outsole, though brilliant on grass, protrudes too much for my liking on harder surfaces. (Image credit: Future)

While I really liked the primarily black colorway I tested the Vent 500 in, those with an even bolder sense of style will be pleased to hear a further drop of colorways is due in spring 2024. The £200 RRP has to be expected from a designer brand like J Lindeberg, but I certainly think these are a great investment for those keen on the looks. The on-course performance was certainly a pleasant surprise and, when the conditions dry up in the UK, I look forward to wearing the Vent 500 even more.