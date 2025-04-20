Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defend their title as players compete for a record purse in the unique team competition
After the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the RBC Heritage, there’s a different feel to proceedings this week with the team tournament, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
The event sees 160 players form 80 teams of two with rounds alternating between fourball and foursomes. There’s also a 36-hole cut that sees the top 33 teams and ties progress.
In 2024, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won in the first playoff hole to see off the challenge of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. That handed them a team prize of $2,572,100 with the earnings split 50/50 to give them $1,286,050 each from the overall payout of $8,900,000.
However, this year, there is even more to play for, with the purse increasing to $9,000,000. That means the winning team will earn $2,601,000, handing them each $1,300,500.
Among the other incentives are 400 FedEx Cup points for each of the winners and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. They will also claim places at the PGA Championship and signature events. However, unlike many other PGA Tour events, winners won’t receive either a Masters invite or world ranking points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout
Position
Team Prize
Individual Prize
1st
$2,601,000
$1,300,500
2nd
$1,062,000
$531,000
3rd
$695,250
$347,625
4th
$585,000
$292,500
5th
$508,500
$254,250
6th
$436,500
$218,250
7th
$364,500
$182,250
8th
$319,500
$159,750
9th
$283,500
$141,750
10th
$247,500
$123,750
11th
$211,500
$105,750
12th
$180,450
$90,225
13th
$151,380
$75,690
14th
$135,900
$67,950
15th
$125,100
$62,550
16th
$114,300
$57,150
17th
$103,950
$51,975
18th
$94,950
$47,475
19th
$86,400
$43,200
20th
$79,200
$39,600
21st
$72,000
$36,000
22nd
$64,800
$32,400
23rd
$57,600
$28,800
24th
$50,760
$25,380
25th
$46,080
$23,040
26th
$43,740
$21,870
27th
$42,120
$21,060
28th
$41,220
$20,610
29th
$40,500
$20,250
30th
$39,780
$19,890
31st
$39,060
$19,530
32nd
$38,340
$19,170
33rd
$37,620
$18,810
Who Are The Star Names In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?
Following his dramatic win in The Masters, Rory McIlroy opted against playing in the RBC Heritage, but he returns to action here alongside his friend Shane Lowry as they defend their title.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As well as the pair, there are some other big names in the field. One is two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, who teams up with 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama.
Wyndham Clark, who won the US Open two years ago, plays alongside Taylor Moore, while eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel joins forces with Tom Hoge.
Brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick also form a team, while Nick Hardy and Davis Riley once again come together as they look to recreate the form that saw them win the title in 2023.
Who Is Playing In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?
Among the field of 160 are some of the world’s best players, including Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who teams up with Shane Lowry as they defend their title. Another strong team sees Collin Morikawa play alongside Kurt Kitayama, while brothers Matt and Fitzpatrick form another team for the third successive year.
What Is The Format At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?
The tournament features a field of 160 players form 80 teams of two. The first and third rounds see a fourball format with foursomes on rounds two and four. There is a 36-hole cut that sees the top 33 teams and ties progress. If there’s a playoff, teams will play the formats on alternate holes until a winner emerges.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
The Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Hainan Classic in China, where plenty is at stake for the competitors
By Mike Hall
-
Former Masters And US Open Low Amateur Wins First Pro Title In Long Playoff After Heroic Comeback
Neal Shipley secured the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour in dramatic style one year after earning the Silver Cup at Augusta National
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
The Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Hainan Classic in China, where plenty is at stake for the competitors
By Mike Hall
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times 2025: Round Four
A fascinating final day is in prospect at Harbour Town as some big names challenge for the title - here are the tee times for Sunday
By Mike Hall
-
Justin Thomas Calls One-Stroke Penalty On Himself In Third Round Of RBC Heritage
The overnight leader breached a rule on just his second hole of the day as his bid for a first win since 2022 suffered a setback
By Mike Hall
-
Five-Time PGA Tour Winner Disqualified From Corales Puntacana Championship Over Rules Incident
Ben Crane made a costly error during the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship that led to disqualification
By Mike Hall
-
The Impressive List Of Course Records Justin Thomas Holds.... Including TPC Sawgrass, Medinah And Harbour Town
Justin Thomas is having a hugely successful PGA Tour career - and he has set several course records along the way
By Mike Hall
-
Rory McIlroy To Make First Competitive Start Following Masters Victory
Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will return to TPC Louisiana, with McIlroy making his first competitive appearance since his Masters victory
By Matt Cradock
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Tee Times - Round Three
Justin Thomas leads going into the weekend at the RBC Heritage, with the American searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The RBC Heritage
The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events offers a huge prize for the winner, and the caddie alongside the champion is due for a big payday too
By Mike Hall