Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2025

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defend their title as players compete for a record purse in the unique team competition

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defend their title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the RBC Heritage, there’s a different feel to proceedings this week with the team tournament, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

The event sees 160 players form 80 teams of two with rounds alternating between fourball and foursomes. There’s also a 36-hole cut that sees the top 33 teams and ties progress.

In 2024, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won in the first playoff hole to see off the challenge of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. That handed them a team prize of $2,572,100 with the earnings split 50/50 to give them $1,286,050 each from the overall payout of $8,900,000.

However, this year, there is even more to play for, with the purse increasing to $9,000,000. That means the winning team will earn $2,601,000, handing them each $1,300,500.

Among the other incentives are 400 FedEx Cup points for each of the winners and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. They will also claim places at the PGA Championship and signature events. However, unlike many other PGA Tour events, winners won’t receive either a Masters invite or world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Team Prize

Individual Prize

1st

$2,601,000

$1,300,500

2nd

$1,062,000

$531,000

3rd

$695,250

$347,625

4th

$585,000

$292,500

5th

$508,500

$254,250

6th

$436,500

$218,250

7th

$364,500

$182,250

8th

$319,500

$159,750

9th

$283,500

$141,750

10th

$247,500

$123,750

11th

$211,500

$105,750

12th

$180,450

$90,225

13th

$151,380

$75,690

14th

$135,900

$67,950

15th

$125,100

$62,550

16th

$114,300

$57,150

17th

$103,950

$51,975

18th

$94,950

$47,475

19th

$86,400

$43,200

20th

$79,200

$39,600

21st

$72,000

$36,000

22nd

$64,800

$32,400

23rd

$57,600

$28,800

24th

$50,760

$25,380

25th

$46,080

$23,040

26th

$43,740

$21,870

27th

$42,120

$21,060

28th

$41,220

$20,610

29th

$40,500

$20,250

30th

$39,780

$19,890

31st

$39,060

$19,530

32nd

$38,340

$19,170

33rd

$37,620

$18,810

Who Are The Star Names In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama at the 2024 Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

Collin Morikawa teams up with Kurt Kitayama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his dramatic win in The Masters, Rory McIlroy opted against playing in the RBC Heritage, but he returns to action here alongside his friend Shane Lowry as they defend their title.

As well as the pair, there are some other big names in the field. One is two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, who teams up with 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama.

Wyndham Clark, who won the US Open two years ago, plays alongside Taylor Moore, while eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel joins forces with Tom Hoge.

Brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick also form a team, while Nick Hardy and Davis Riley once again come together as they look to recreate the form that saw them win the title in 2023.

Who Is Playing In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

Among the field of 160 are some of the world’s best players, including Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who teams up with Shane Lowry as they defend their title. Another strong team sees Collin Morikawa play alongside Kurt Kitayama, while brothers Matt and Fitzpatrick form another team for the third successive year.

What Is The Format At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

The tournament features a field of 160 players form 80 teams of two. The first and third rounds see a fourball format with foursomes on rounds two and four. There is a 36-hole cut that sees the top 33 teams and ties progress. If there’s a playoff, teams will play the formats on alternate holes until a winner emerges.

