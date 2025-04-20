Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2025

After the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the RBC Heritage, there’s a different feel to proceedings this week with the team tournament, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

The event sees 160 players form 80 teams of two with rounds alternating between fourball and foursomes. There’s also a 36-hole cut that sees the top 33 teams and ties progress.

In 2024, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won in the first playoff hole to see off the challenge of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. That handed them a team prize of $2,572,100 with the earnings split 50/50 to give them $1,286,050 each from the overall payout of $8,900,000.

However, this year, there is even more to play for, with the purse increasing to $9,000,000. That means the winning team will earn $2,601,000, handing them each $1,300,500.

Among the other incentives are 400 FedEx Cup points for each of the winners and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. They will also claim places at the PGA Championship and signature events. However, unlike many other PGA Tour events, winners won’t receive either a Masters invite or world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Team Prize Individual Prize 1st $2,601,000 $1,300,500 2nd $1,062,000 $531,000 3rd $695,250 $347,625 4th $585,000 $292,500 5th $508,500 $254,250 6th $436,500 $218,250 7th $364,500 $182,250 8th $319,500 $159,750 9th $283,500 $141,750 10th $247,500 $123,750 11th $211,500 $105,750 12th $180,450 $90,225 13th $151,380 $75,690 14th $135,900 $67,950 15th $125,100 $62,550 16th $114,300 $57,150 17th $103,950 $51,975 18th $94,950 $47,475 19th $86,400 $43,200 20th $79,200 $39,600 21st $72,000 $36,000 22nd $64,800 $32,400 23rd $57,600 $28,800 24th $50,760 $25,380 25th $46,080 $23,040 26th $43,740 $21,870 27th $42,120 $21,060 28th $41,220 $20,610 29th $40,500 $20,250 30th $39,780 $19,890 31st $39,060 $19,530 32nd $38,340 $19,170 33rd $37,620 $18,810

Who Are The Star Names In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

Collin Morikawa teams up with Kurt Kitayama (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his dramatic win in The Masters, Rory McIlroy opted against playing in the RBC Heritage, but he returns to action here alongside his friend Shane Lowry as they defend their title.

As well as the pair, there are some other big names in the field. One is two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, who teams up with 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama.

Wyndham Clark, who won the US Open two years ago, plays alongside Taylor Moore, while eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel joins forces with Tom Hoge.

Brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick also form a team, while Nick Hardy and Davis Riley once again come together as they look to recreate the form that saw them win the title in 2023.

