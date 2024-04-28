Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry Win Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In Dramatic Playoff

Refresh

LOWRY HAS A PUTT FOR THE TITLE Ramey and Trainer have played four and are about four feet away. Lowry has a 10 foot up hill putt for the title which nestles on the side of the hole but doesn't drop. Now Trainer has to knock in a testing par putt to continue the play-off which he misses with a push to the right. The winning moment for @McIlroyRory and @ShaneLowryGolf 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IHQLJrYnP9April 28, 2024

ADVANTAGE McILROY AND LOWRY AFTER TRAINER CHUNKS CHIP Trainer has just duffed his chip and come up short of the green with his and Ramsey's third shot. McIlory has then splashed out of the sand to around six-eight feet and the Irish duo are likely to have potentially two putts to win this.

RAMEY AND LOWRY BOTH FAIL TO HIT THE GREEN Ramey has pulled his approach way left at the par 5 18th to leave a tricky chip for foursomes partner Trainer. While Lowry's approach has come up short and is in the sand.

TRAINER AND McILROY TEE OFF ON FIRST PLAY-OFF HOLE Trainer has teed off first at the par 5 18th and missed the fairway on the left. McIlroy found the fairway but his strike was not vintage.

PLAY-OFF TIME IN NEW ORLEANS DOWN THE 18TH IN FOURSOMES Here we go then with McIlroy and Lowry and Ramey and Trainer heading back down the par 5 18th to play-off. Advantage surely with the Irish duo who are fresh off the course while Ramey and Trainer have been cooling their heels in the club house after finishing three hours ago. T1 for @ShaneLowryGolf and @McIlroyRory 💪 https://t.co/9J4TZoCSuM pic.twitter.com/9Q7Xgf1BD8April 28, 2024

SPARE A THOUGHT FOR OVERNIGHT LEADERS ZAC BLAIR AND PATRICK FISHBURN Blair and Fishburn, who have never won on tour before, were the overnight leaders and led today at various stages. However costly double bogeys on the par 3 ninth and 17th have killed their dreams off. They came up the last needing an eagle to get in the play-off but missed the green in two.

McILROY BOMBS DRIVE AND CHIPS UP CLOSE TO TEE UP BIRDIE PUTT With Ramey and Trainer in the clubhouse on -25, McIlroy and Lowry need a birdie up the last to force a potential play-off. An eagle could win it for them but Lowry has pulled his approach and missed the green on the left. However McIlroy has got them out of jail with a stunning chip to about three feet to tee up a potential birdie which Lowry converts for a -4 final round and -25 total. CLUTCH on the 72nd hole!@McIlroyRory sticks it close for a chance to tie the lead @Zurich_Classic. pic.twitter.com/VK8Fyoqp29April 28, 2024

LOWRY MISSES 17TH GREEN TO THE RIGHT BUT GETS A DROP With water to the left of the par 3 17th green, Lowry has bailed out right with his tee shot. He and McIlroy got a free drop after being impeded by a TV tower. Rory has chipped it back on to the green but his ball didn't spin and Lowry now has 15-foot putt now for par which slides by.

McILROY PUTS LOWRY IN SAND ON 16TH BUT MAKES BIRDIE McIlroy looks dejected on the par 4 16th after taking an iron for safety off the tee which he sticks in a bunker. But they will still have a look at birdie after a superb approach from Lowry. McIlroy then makes it with a 12-foot snaking left-to right curler which saw him fist-pump after they reached -4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McILROY AND LOWRY ON THE 15TH IN REGULATION McIlroy and Lowry have an outside chance of a birdie on the 15th after finding the par four in regulation after McIlroy fired in an approach. Lowry's attempt misses and it is another par. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McILROY FIRES IN A BRILLIANT TEE SHOT AT PAR 3 14TH Huge club twirl from Rory on the 14th after hitting his tee shot at the 193-yard par 3 to about five feet to give his partner Lowry a chance to put them level at the top of the leaderboard. Lowry's effort never looks like going in though as it misses by a good couple of inches on the left as the former Open champion continues to struggle this season with the short stick. But it is still a par for the Irishmen who are one back. A vibe. pic.twitter.com/B6ROjqqJUSApril 28, 2024

LOWRY FINDS THE FAIRWAY AT THE 13TH Lowry keeps his momentum going with McIlroy in this foursomes format with a good drive down the 13th fairway but they get a bad break as their ball ends in a sand filled divot which leads to McIlroy chunking his wedge well short of the green. However Lowry chips up close and McIlroy saves par. Ryan Brehm by comparison managed to drive the green at the 391 yard par four with a draw at the dogleg and he makes a birdie with Mark Hubbard to get to -23. Smoked it 😮‍💨@RyanBrehm87 drives the green on the 391-yard 13th @Zurich_Classic. pic.twitter.com/0j1JnanofGApril 28, 2024

MCILROY SMOKES A DRIVER DOWN 12TH FAIRWAY McIlroy is really nailing his driver today and he has just fired another huge drive down the 12th fairway before Lowry cuts in an approach on to the green to tee up another birdie look from six-eight foot at the par 4 12th, which is 471 yards long. Rory's attempt, using Lowry's Srixon ball, slides by though and they remain one shot back.

McILROY AND LOWRY RECORD FOURTH BIRDIE IN FIVE HOLES McIlroy and Lowry are now just two shots off the lead after a costly double bogey for Blair and Lisburn. The Irish duo have meanwhile birdied 10th for their third birdie in four holes. McIlroy's driver is dialled in and he is booming it to leave Lowry some short wedges, which is his strength as their approach paid dividends on the par 5 11th. Back-to-back birdies for @McIlroyRory and @ShaneLowryGolf 🐦They're one back of the lead @Zurich_Classic. pic.twitter.com/7J6HohwM3IApril 28, 2024

LEADERS IN TROUBLE AT NINTH AS BLAIR FINDS THE WATER Nightmare for the leaders at the par 3 ninth where, after just making a birdie, Blair has drawn his tee shot into the drink. Fishburn has taken a drop and Blair will have a putt for bogey which he misses as leaders drop two shots and slip to -24.

BLAIR AND FISHBURN SET-UP LATEST POTENTIAL BIRDIE Impressive approach from Blair on the short par four eighth with a wedge to leave a close-range birdie putt for his long-time friend Lisburn which they convert to take the lead on their own at -26 and -3 for the day.

McILROY AND LOWRY BACK IN IT AFTER SUCCESSIVE BIRDIES Successive birdies on the seventh and eighth have got the Irish pair to -1 and -22 in total in a tie for sixth. McIlory teed up a birdie on the eighth with a monster drive at the 379-yard par four which carried 328 yards to leave Lowry with a chip from the fringe of the green. They have since parred the ninth.

BLAIR AND FISHBURN HAVE AN EAGLE CHANCE ON 7TH What a fantastic approach from Patrick Fishburn on the seventh with a 250-yard approach to six foot at the par 5. They will have a putt to jump back to the top of the leaderboard. But they have to settle for a birdie after Blair pulls the first putt. Get you a hype man like @Z_Blair 👏 pic.twitter.com/wJWcntoEvIApril 28, 2024

RAMEY AND TRAINER WILL STICK AROUND AFTER POSTING FINE TOTAL Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer have a great chance to get to -25 after finding the par 5 18th in two. They miss their eagle attempt but have a short birdie putt for their 11th birdie today which they convert for a stunning round of 63 and a -25 total which belies their 134th and 171st positions in the FedEx Cup rankings. After their round tied the record in this competition, Trainer said: "It worked out great. Chad really did well with his irons and I sprinkled some putts in there." Ramey said: "We were firing on all cylinders and it was a great round."

BLAIR AND FISHBURN BACK INFRONT ON THEIR OWN Blair and Fishburn have just birdied the fifth to get to -2 for the day and -25 in total to take the lead on their own once again. This duo don't seem to be going away.

FORECAST FOR 30MPH GUSTS OF WIND Everyone is aiming to get into the clubhouse with a decent score with the wind picking up and gusts of 30 mph predicted. The Fitzpatrick brothers are -20 with four holes left and need a big finish.

BARJON AND STEVENS IN THE CLUBHOUSE ON -23 Paul Barjon of France and partner Sam Stevens have finished with an impressive -8 round to storm up the leaderboard but their -23 total is unlikely to be enough.

LOWRY AND McILROY DROP ANOTHER SHOT ON THE THIRD Things are not looking promising for Lowry and McIlroy's prospects with the duo going bogey, birdie and now bogey again. Lowry just missed a short bogey putt on the par three third to slip to +1 for the day. They finally make their first par on the fourth.

NEW LEADERS AS RAMEY AND TRAINER MARCH ON Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer are now clear on their own at the top after a fifth successive birdie. What a back nine they are having as they head to the 15th tee but the overnight leaders Blair and Fishburn have a great look at birdie on the second after Fishburn fired in a wedge so they have a chance to get to -24 too. Birdie 🐦Birdie 🐦Birdie 🐦Birdie 🐦Birdie 🐦@ChadRamey2 and Martin Trainer grab the lead with a hot start on the back nine @Zurich_Classic. pic.twitter.com/nJ3pWD6NpOApril 28, 2024

McILROY AND LOWRY LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK ON SECOND After dropping a shot on the first to slip back to -20 and into a tie for 11th, the Irish pairing have a chance to pick up potentially two shots on the par 5 second after Lowry fired in an approach with a 7iron after a booming drive by his playing partner. Rory leaves his eagle putt short but Lowry taps in for birdie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RAMEY AND TRAINER REEL OFF FOURTH STRAIGHT BIRDIE Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer have stormed to joint top of the leaderboard with four straight birdies on 10,11,12 and 13. They have a chance to post a decent clubhouse total.

LOWRY AND McILROY DROP A SHOT AT OPENER Lowry and McIlroy's preparations on the range looked in sync but the Irish duo have bogeyed the first after failing to get up and down from about 60 yards. In sync 🔁 @McIlroyRory | @ShaneLowryGolf pic.twitter.com/jSOhtWKdP7April 28, 2024

BIG-NAME PAIRING OF McILROY AND LOWRY UNDERWAY McIroy and Irish compatriot Lowry were welcomed on to the first tee by some Irish music but Lowry has teed off with a fairway wood and missed the fairway well into the right hand trouble in the trees. They are already looking like dropping a shot. (Image credit: Sky Sports)

FITZPATRICK BROTHERS MAKE A MOVE AT THE TURN English brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick have moved up to -19, and -2 today, with a birdie at the par 3 ninth to get to tied 14th. It is their fourth birdie but unfortunately the brothers have also had two bogeys.