How Can I Play TPC Louisiana?

Renowned course architect Pete Dye designed TPC Louisiana near Avondale in consultation with PGA Tour professionals Steve Elkington and Kelly Gibson, and it quickly developed a stellar reputation following its 2004 opening.

The course stretches over 250 acres of wetlands by the Mississippi River Delta. As such, its landscape bears similarities with a nature reserve. Bunkers and water are abundant throughout the course, along with oak and cypress trees. However, the course’s most memorable hole is saved until last. The par-5 18th is dominated by water along the entire right-hand side of the hole. It’s also the course’s longest hole, meaning an accurate tee shot is essential for a solid finish to your round.

TPC Louisiana is the current host of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans - the only team tournament on the Tour's schedule. It first hosted the event in 2005 and would have most likely had an unbroken run until today were it not for Hurricane Katrina, meaning in 2006, it was held at English Turn.

In contrast to private courses like another Pete Dye design, Austin Country Club, TPC Louisiana is one of the most straightforward on the PGA Tour to arrange a round. The course is open to the public, with green fees for between one and four players ranging between $89 and upwards of $300, depending on factors including the time of year you play and whether or not you’re a Louisiana resident (you’ll enjoy a hefty discount if you are).

You can also become a member, with several options available, including individual, family, annual and a weekday annual pass program. A full annual membership costs $4,000 per year plus tax, while a weekday annual pass costs $2,700 per year plus tax. There’s also a NOLA card, strictly for Louisiana residents, costing $249 per year plus tax, and an additional $64 per round.

