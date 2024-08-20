Who Is Atthaya Thitikul’s Caddie?

Get to know the Thai star's looper, Banpot Bunpisansaree

Banpot Bunpisansaree
In October 2022, Thai star Atthaya Thitikul became the second-youngest World No 1. She was just 19 years old, and there can be little doubt that her experienced bagman played an important role in helping her reach the top.

The prodigy’s caddie is Banpot Bunpisansaree, and after Thitikul became World No.1 he received a special award – a green bib, which was handed to him prior to the TOTO Japan Classic.

It was to recognise that he was the best player in the world’s caddie, which was, understandably, a very proud moment for the man from Thailand.

“It meant a lot to me but I think it meant a lot more to him,” said Thitikul at the time. “I think he dreams of wearing the green bib since day one of caddying for me.”

In 2017, Thitikul won the Ladies European Thailand Championship as an amateur, making her the youngest person ever to win a professional golf tour event at 14 years, four months and 19 days old.

She’s gone from strength to strength, and she has now claimed titles on both the LPGA and Ladies European Tours.

Banpot Bunpisansaree

It’s clear that Bunpisansaree is a key member of the team, and the pair appear to enjoy each other’s company on and off the course.

Thitikul and Bunpisansaree were all smiles when posing for a Team Thailand photograph prior to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where the Thai golfer finished in a tie for 18th spot at Le Golf National.

Bunpisansaree, who grew up in Chonburi, Thailand, caddied on the Asian Tour prior to working with Thitikul, which came about when a friend asked him to go and watch him play. He was hooked. 

The looper says his favorite golf course is Evian Resort and that the most enjoyable aspect of his job is the challenge that each layout represents.  

