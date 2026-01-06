A Masters Week Tradition Is Set To Continue As John Daly Finds New Spot After Hooters Closes Down

Masters week is one of the biggest in the golfing calendar, with the world's best players teeing it up at Augusta National for a chance to slip on the coveted Green Jacket.

At the championship, there have always been plenty of traditions in place but, outside of the golf, there was also the tradition of John Daly appearing at the Hooters on Washington Road during the week of the first Major.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parking up his RV, the two-time Major winner would be seen selling merchandise and interacting with the golf fans who ventured to the venue; however, in 2025, the company filed for bankruptcy.

Closing its doors in July, the Washington Road venue was knocked down in November, with many believing the tradition of Daly's Augusta appearances was over.

Now though, a report from WRDW Channel 12 and the Golf Channel claims that Top Dawg Tavern, which is situated half-a-mile from the entrance to Augusta National, will take over hosting duties, with Daly set to be present at the venue for the week.

Daly dons a pair of Hooters pants during The 151st Open in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 12-time participant at The Masters, Daly's best result came in 1993, where he finished in a tie for third, six shots back of winner Bernhard Langer.

Not missing a cut in his first seven starts at Augusta National, he then failed to make the weekend in four of his next five appearances, last featuring at the historic Major back in 2006.

Since then, he has appeared in Augusta, albeit at Hooters on Washington Road. Having been signed with the brand for a number of years, the American extended his partnership in May of last year.

In fact, back in 2022, both Daly and his son, Daly II, signed an NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) endorsement deal with the restaurant chain.