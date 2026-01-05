West Essex Golf Club Fire: 60 Firefighters 'Making Good Progress' Tackling Huge Clubhouse Blaze

A huge fire has broken out at a historic golf club just outside London, it has been confirmed.

Essex County Fire & Rescue service stated West Essex Golf Club in Chingford has seen the majority of its two-storey clubhouse affected by the blaze, which is believed to have begun early on Monday afternoon.

The fire service and a West Essex GC member have confirmed to Golf Monthly that everyone was accounted for and no one was injured, with all staff safe outside of the building.

A local member told Golf Monthly that the plumes of thick, black smoke were visible from miles away on what continues to be a bitterly cold day in England with temperatures dipping below freezing.

Shortly after being called to the scene around 2:40pm GMT, around 60 firefighters from across the Essex service, London Fire Brigade and Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue Service were tackling the blaze in the 25x15m building.

Another update from Essex County Fire & Rescue Service at 5pm local time stated that firefighters were making "good progress tackling the large fire" and that "fire crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to the rear of the building."

The fire service later said "an investigation will be carried out, when safe to do so, to find the cause of the fire."

In a statement addressed to members, chairman Gary Boyd said: "Dear Member, as you may know by now there has been a catastrophic fire at the club today starting shortly before 3pm.

"It is an absolutely tragic situation but everyone is safe. The club, range and course will be [completely] closed at least tomorrow, Tuesday, but the club will be in touch shortly.

"I know that there have been videos and opinions shared on various channels but I would hope that people refrain from speculation and rumour whilst the fire investigators do their work.

A view of the clubhouse at West Essex from the 16th hole (Image credit: Rob Smith)

"Over the last two or three years, the West has come together like never before and we all need to stay together and focused on rebuilding our great club. This may be a long and difficult journey but when we pull together I know we will achieve and rise from the ashes like never before."

The golf course was designed by James Braid and opened in 1900, going on to celebrate its 125th anniversary last year, while the clubhouse was renovated and re-opened on May 14, 1989 by Sir Michael Bonallack OBE - widely considered Britain’s greatest amateur golfer who was from nearby Chigwell.

West Essex Golf Club's clubhouse overlooks the 16th and 18th greens just below and also offers views of the Epping Forest and the city of London in the distance.