It's Not Just The Winner Of The Annika Who Will Pocket A Large Payday... A Bonus $1 Million Is Also On The Line
The Annika doesn’t just have one of the largest purses of the LPGA Tour season, it’s also the event that will see a player claim a $1m bonus payout
The penultimate LPGA Tour event of the season, The Annika, comes from Florida’s Pelican Golf Club, where the final jostling for positions in the Race to CME Globe standings takes place.
That will determine the top 60 and ties who will progress to the lucrative and prestigious season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship.
Meanwhile, there is also one of the largest prize funds of the season on offer, $3.25m, of which the winner will pick up a check for $487,500.
By almost anyone's standards, that is a substantial sum of money, while even players finishing further down the leaderboard are set to boost their bank balances considerably.
However, prize money depending on finishing position is not the only financial reward on offer at the tournament, with the season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge also coming to a head in Florida.
The contest sees one strategically challenging hole selected at each course throughout the season, with players’ two best scores at that hole counting towards a season-long average to par. The player with the lowest average at the end of the regular season claims a one-off $1m prize.
The Annika is the final tournament of the season that counts towards the challenge, with the current leader being Minjee Lee.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Her risk-reward score stands at -0.921 ahead of the tournament, with World No.1 and 2024 Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner Jeeno Thitikul right behind her with a score of -0.912.
Both players have long since booked their places in next week’s season finale, so they are not competing this week.
Of course, for Thitikul, her absence means she can’t improve her average, putting her out of the running. However, the door is ajar for two players to pip Lee at Pelican.
A Lim Kim is the player in third with a risk-reward score of -0.905, while Jennifer Kupcho is in fourth with an average of -0.885.
For either player to take the $1m in the 30th and last counting tournament, they will need an eagle and a birdie at the hole, the 529-yard par-5 14th.
Whether Lee holds onto the top spot without playing remains to be seen, but if either Kim or Kupcho is to take the prize, they will need accuracy off the tee thanks to bunkers in the landing area, while they will also need to be mindful of another bunker guarding the green on their approach.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.