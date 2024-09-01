Niklas Norgaard Survives Late Scare To Win Maiden DP World Tour Title At Betfred British Masters
The Dane double-bogeyed the 15th in the final round, but he recovered his composure for his first DP World Tour title
Niklas Norgaard became the second Dane in three years to win the Betfred British Masters with a final round of 72 at The Belfry.
The two-shot victory, which followed Thorbjorn Olesen’s win in 2022, is Norgaard’s first on the DP World Tour, and comes over four years after his last professional win, the Esbjerg Open on the Nordic Golf League.
At the start of the day, Norgaard held a four-shot over lead over South African Thriston Lawrence thanks to a stunning round of 64, which he described as “probably the best” he had ever played.
Of course, getting over the line, particularly after so long without a professional win, is easier said than done. If he needed a reminder of that, he got it on the par-four second, which he bogeyed after finding a greenside bunker with his second shot.
However, any nerves were soon steadied by his first birdie of the day on the following hole. Another bogey followed on the eighth, but Norgaard was largely keeping his opponents at arm’s length heading into the back nine.
Lawrence then put Norgaard under considerable pressure with birdies at the 10th and 11th, but the Dane’s second birdie of the day on the 12th helped him reassert control at the top of the leaderboard.
Norgaard's third birdie of the day followed on the 14th, but any thoughts he had of a drama-free end to the day went out of the window on the 15th where he ran into all sorts of trouble after his second shot found the deep rough to the right of the green.
Even from there he was just 23 yards from the pin, although his chipping let him down badly and ensured he needed another four shots to complete the hole.
What have we just seen?! 🫣Niklas Nørgaard makes a double-bogey and now leads by just two.#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/bApNV0q88BSeptember 1, 2024
That cut Norgaard's lead to just two, but he again composed himself. First, he holed a long putt for par on the 16th, before repeating the trick with his fourth birdie of the day at the 17th. Finally, he wrapped up his round with another par to finish even for the day, with Lawrence in second and fellow Dane Rasmus Hojgaard in third.
After his win, Norgaard couldn’t hide his delight at his maiden DP World Tour title. He said: “Very, very good. I never thought I was going to be - I almost didn't cry at my wedding, but yeah, this one is, yeah, since I started playing golf since I was 10, this is what I've been dreaming of. And this scene here is just something; so it means the world.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
