A Monday Qualifier Or Get Rid Of Captain’s Picks? 6 Alternative Methods Of Selecting The Ryder Cup Teams

Only time will tell whether Messrs Donald and Bradley have got it right with their Ryder Cup team selections. We're not going to debate their picks in this article; simply ask the question as to whether there might be an alternative way of reaching the final 12.

Europe have their least changed line-up in Ryder Cup history going into the 2025 contest at Bethpage in New York, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only new player in the side, replacing his twin brother Nicolai who played in Rome two years ago.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton qualified automatically, and captain Luke Donald completed the team by picking Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

US skipper Keegan Bradley, meanwhile, went with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Those who didn't need to worry about receiving a call from the boss - who ended up not picking himself, despite being in the form of his life - were Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau.

Does the Ryder Cup qualifying system need to change? Maybe not, but allow us to suggest a few alternative qualifying methods. What fun we could have...

12 CAPTAIN'S PICKS

Scrap the automatic qualifying list entirely. It's absolutely never going to happen, but leaving it to the captain to pick the whole side would be quite interesting, wouldn't it?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maybe not, actually. Is a captain likely to go really off-piste and take the risk of getting slaughtered if they pick an old friend, for example. Doubtful.

They'd most likely go with those players who were leading the way on the Money Lists, and then pick those who were there or thereabouts, therefore it wouldn't be all that different to what it is now.

However, just imagine a top player - someone who would have been nailed on for a selection in the 'old' system - not getting picked, with the skipper choosing their best mate instead. We'd have one very public falling out.

12 AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS

The qualification process starts on a set date, and it finishes on a set date. No wildcard picks. Top 12 only. Simple.

Although the captains wouldn't have to make any difficult phone calls, having their freedom to select in form players taken away, for example, would not go down well.

Although a simple top 12 list would be the fairest qualifying method in many ways, it would be somewhat flawed in this regard.

MATCHPLAY FOR LAST SPOT

What about a made-for-TV matchplay contest for the 12th spot? In other words, the top 11 qualify automatically, and then the next eight on the list play a mini matchplay tournament for the 12th and final place on the team?

It's such a genius idea that surely it's only a matter of time before broadcasters start applying pressure on the organizers to make it happen.

FAN VOTE

It's sounds absurd, but is it beyond the realms of possibility that golf fans around the world could one day be given the power to pick a player? This would certainly take fan engagement to a whole new level.

Yes, but it would also be absurd. This is the Ryder Cup, not Love Island. To select Jordan Spieth, dial 212... nope.

ONE-OFF QUALIFIER

We're talking about more of a made-for-TV event again, here, but a 36-hole qualifying competition for the top 30 would make for entertaining viewing.

Sure, you'd be peeved to miss out if you had one bad weekend, certainly if you'd won a bunch of tournaments over the course of the season, but the Ryder Cup is all about stepping up when it matters most, right?

So, this is a straight shootout for the 12 spots - perhaps strokeplay in the morning, followed by matchplay in the afternoon.

MONDAY QUALIFIER

We're not saying the Ryder Cup opening ceremony isn't great, or the Ryder Cup All-Star Match won't be worth watching, but how about using the Monday at Bethpage to put a handful more players through the wringer.

So, those players who have narrowly missed out on an automatic spot or captain's pick have one more chance to make it. Let's say eight Europeans and eight Americans, with one place on either side up for grabs....

Now that would be entertaining.

Ok, some of these suggestions might be a touch ridiculous, but you can bet your bottom dollar the qualifying system will change at some point. What do you think? Let us know your view in the comment box below.