The Open At Royal Portrush Boosts Northern Ireland Economy By $369m

The Open, which was held in Northern Ireland for just the third time in its history when it came to Royal Portrush this year, gave a huge economic boost to the country, benefiting it to the tune of £280 million (around $369 million).

That’s according to independent research, which was commissioned by The R&A and Tourism Northern Ireland and carried out by Sports Industry Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University.

According to the economic impact study, the total boost to Northern Ireland came to £89.2 million ($117 million), with £43.7 million ($57.6 million) specifically within the district of Causeway Coast and Glens, where Royal Portrush is located.

Research carried out by YouGov also found that, because the Major was covered around the world on TV, online, and across digital media, another £191 million ($251 million) boost came via destination marketing benefit.

Chief Executive of The R&A Mark Darbon said the figure shows how beneficial the oldest tournament is to the areas that host it.

He explained: “This remarkable economic benefit figure of more than £280 million demonstrates the huge value The Open brings to the regions in which it is staged.

“As one of the world’s great sporting events it drives tourism, generates substantial additional income for local businesses and communities and attracts an international audience to watch the world’s best golfers compete at world-class venues.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mark Darbon praised the impact of The Open on the Northern Ireland economy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans came out in force for The Open, which was held at Royal Portrush for the first time since 2019.

In total, 278,000 fans attended July’s tournament, making it the biggest sporting event ever seen in Northern Ireland, and eclipsing the 2019 figure by over 40,000.

It was also the biggest number outside of editions hosted at the Home of Golf, St Andrews. For example, in 2024, The Open at Royal Troon saw overall attendance of 258,174.

Local interest in the tournament was surely stimulated by the presence of Rory McIlroy, with the Northern Irishman having completed the career Grand Slam at The Masters just three months earlier.

Darbon said the enthusiasm of the fans certainly didn’t go unnoticed by the players, including McIlroy.

Local hero Rory McIlroy was cheered on by fans at The Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added: “We enjoyed a truly spectacular Championship at Royal Portrush and relished the incredible passion and enthusiasm of the fans who created such a fantastic atmosphere.

“It was hugely appreciated by the players who were competing for the iconic Claret Jug, including home favourite Rory McIlroy and this year’s Champion Golfer, Scottie Scheffler.”

Overall, the economic impact to Northern Ireland was almost double that of just six years earlier. Meanwhile, of the fans who attended, 59.5% traveled from outside of Northern Ireland.

Many of the attendees didn’t just stay for the tournament, either, according to Chair of Tourism Northern Ireland Ellvena Graham.

She said: “Around 67% of those who attended the Championship extended their stay to visit other parts of the region, where they spent money and experienced our famous Giant Spirit welcome. Furthermore, golf clubs and local businesses reported a positive local economic impact.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “I very much welcome the news that The 153rd Open generated £280m in economic benefit for the north. This is unprecedented and demonstrates the importance of hosting such events for our economy.”

After McIlroy placed T7 at The Open, he explained he’d like to see Royal Portrush host further editions, saying: “I think there's a lot of gratitude, and yeah, a lot of pride. A lot of pride that I am from these shores, and in part with the way I've played and advocated for this little country, The Open has returned here, and it's been an amazing venue. Hopefully, The R&A keep coming back.”

Given the economic boost to the area, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his wish is granted sooner rather than later.