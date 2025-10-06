Team Europe's Youngest Star Quickly Brushes Ryder Cup Disappointment Aside To Retain PGA Tour Status

It's fair to say that Rasmus Hojgaard's 2025 Ryder Cup experience was a fairly mixed one.

The Danish twin began his time at Bethpage Black practically bursting with excitement - and probably a few nerves as well - before having his bubble well and truly burst with the sharp spike of reality when he and Ludvig Aberg ran into the New York express train that was Cameron Young on day one.

Young and playing partner, Justin Thomas ploughed through the Scandinavian pair 6&5 on Friday afternoon to remind Hojgaard just how brutal this event can be.

As if to evidence the fact, the 24-year-old did not feature at all on Saturday and was sent out three matches before the end of the Sunday singles.

His performance against Ben Griffin once again failed to showcase the kind of quality Hojgaard possesses as the Dane shot two-over to lose 1dn.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't all bad, though, as Rasmus was able to celebrate a Ryder Cup victory with Team Europe - just as his twin brother Nicolai had done in Rome two years earlier.

Nevertheless, Hojgaard would undoubtedly have been slightly frustrated with and disappointed in his own display ahead of a meaningful return to individual action on the PGA Tour last week.

Alongside his twin brother in the field for the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson, Rasmus knew his PGA Tour future was under mild threat at the end of his full debut campaign on US soil.

A couple of top-25s to open the season were quickly left in the rear-view mirror as missed cuts and underwhelming weekends populated Hojgaard's PGA Tour results column prior to Major season beginning.

Days after finishing T32nd at The Masters, the Hojgaard brothers clinched solo second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to give both a much-needed boost in the FedEx Cup standings.

Rasmus Hojggard (left) and twin brother, Nicolai at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, after managing a season's best ranking of 69th following a T23rd at the Truist Championship in May, Hojgaard's PGA Tour results started to suffer and his position in the standings began to slide.

His T16th finish at The Open Championship arrested the backwards momentum somewhat, but Hojgaard still began tournament week at the Sanderson Farms Championship 87th in the FedEx Cup Fall and looking over his shoulder.

If there was pressure on the five-time DP World Tour winner's shoulders, you would hardly have known thanks to 22 birdies throughout the week and just three bogeys. His 19-under total secured Hojgaard T3rd and pushed him up to 75th in the FedEx Cup Fall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But, even with his PGA Tour future now all-but secured, Hojgaard insisted he would continue to try and push for a breakthrough success in America.

Asked how his latest result affects his planning for the remainder of the season, Hojgaard said: "I don't think it changes much because you are still trying to show up to the events you're going to play and do your best.

"It's definitely a boost this week after last week, so, yeah, I'm going to sit down with my team and discuss how much we're going to play."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As he attempts to keep climbing the rankings, both Hojgaard twins are heading over to Japan for this week's Baycurrent Classic in Japan - a favorite country of the Dane's.

He continued: "Every time you play good golf it's a big confidence boost. Yeah, I'm looking forward to Japan. It's one of my favorite spots to go to, so hopefully I can take some of this with me."

The Baycurrent Classic is offering an $8 million field this week, with the limited-field featuring plenty of big names such as Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark at Yokohama Country Club.