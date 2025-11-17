10 Big Names To Miss The CME Group Tour Championship

After close to 11 months of action, the LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship.

The Tiburon Golf Club event in Florida is a suitably fitting finale to the season for several reasons.

One is the $11m purse, which is one of the largest in the history of the women’s game.

Another is the star-studded field. That comprises the top 60 in the season-long Race to CME Globe standings, with the field set following the penultimate event, The Annika.

There’s also the battle for the Race to CME Globe title, which was won last year by Jeeno Thitkul.

Regardless of points accumulated throughout the season, every player in the field is still in with a chance of winning the title, with the honor going to the player who wins the event.

While there is no shortage of world-class players in the field, including Thitikul, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, for some high-profile stars, a spot at the event was not to be.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are some of the biggest names to miss the CME Group Tour Championship.

Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu has struggled in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lilia Vu’s breakout season in 2023 was one for the ages, with four LPGA tour titles, including two Majors.

That helped her reach the top of the world rankings, but it has not been as straightforward in 2025.

Vu is now down to 38th in the world following a season that has only had one top-10 finish.

She needed a similar finish at The Annika to force her way into the field for the CME Group Tour Championship at The Annika. Instead, she missed the cut, and with it her chance to extend her season.

In Gee Chun

In Gee Chun couldn't make the most of her final chance to reach the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a poor season for the winner of the 2022 Women’s PGA Championship, who went without a top 10 finish.

Even with that, ahead of The Annika, there was still a chance that Chun could have made it into the field for the season finale. However, T26 wasn’t enough, and as a result, she will be sitting out the action.

Amy Yang

Amy Yang's season hasn't reached the heights of a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year ago, Yang placed a highly creditable T8 at the CME Group Tour Championship to cap a brilliant season that included victory at the Women’s PGA Championship.

However, the South Korean, who won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2023, didn't do enough to make it to the 2025 edition of the season finale after going the whole year without a top-10 finish.

Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang struggled to get her season back on track after a disrupted start (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a frustrating year for the former World Amateur No.1.

it began well enough, with T10 at the Tournament of Champions, but a spell away from the game to focus on her studies at Stanford, followed by a neck injury, left Zhang too much to do to reach the CME Group Tour Championship.

She needed a big performance at The Annika to extend her season, but could only manage T21.

Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso missed the cut at The Annika when she needed to win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time US Women’s Open champion Saso was facing the stark reality of needing a win at The Annika to reach the CME Group Tour Championship.

That was thanks to a hugely disappointing season that had included 14 missed cuts to that point. That became 15 at The Annika, as well as making it her 10th in a row worldwide.

As a result, it’s back to the drawing board for the Japanese star as she has an extra week to prepare for the 2026 season.

Ashleigh Buhai

Ashleigh Buhai couldn't find her best form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2022 Women's Open champion began The Annika 80th in the Race to CME Globe standings, and that’s where she remained following a finish of 67th at Pelican Golf Club.

That will be a disappointment for the South African, particularly after she began the season with two top 10s and one finish of 11th in her first four appearances.

Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall hasn't played since August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hall, who won the Women's Open seven years ago, never really found that form in 2025.

A T9 at the Honda LPGA Thailand aside, the Englishwoman spent most of the season struggling to find her best form, while she hasn’t played at all since August.

Because of that, her fate was already sealed before The Annika, at 112th in the Race to CME Globe rankings. That became 113th by the time the event had finished, leaving her well short of a CME Group Tour Championship appearance.

Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist hasn't won for three seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Immediately beneath Hall in the standings is three-time Major winner Nordqvist.

The 38-year-old, whose most recent Major title came the 2021 AIG Women’s Open, went winless for the third season in a row on the LPGA Tour.

Despite that disappointment, 2026 is guaranteed to be a huge year for the Swede, when she will captain Team Europe in the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang didn't get close to qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2017 Women’s PGA Champion hasn’t secured an LPGA Tour title since the 2022 Tournament of Champions, and she didn’t get close to ending that drought in 2025.

Kang’s best finish on the LPGA Tour this season was T54 at the Shoprite LPGA Classic. As a result, she finished the season 170th in the Race to CME Globe rankings.

Hinako Shibuno

Hinako Shibuno showed brief glimpses of her talent this season, but it wasn't enough to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2019 Women's Open champion showed brief glimpses of her ability this season, most notably with T7 at the US Women's Open. However, overall, it has been a disappointment for the Japanese player.

Her final LGPA Tour action of the year resulted in a missed cut at The Annika, leaving her stranded in 104th in the Race to CME Globe standings and nowhere close to taking her place in the season finale.