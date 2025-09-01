Team Europe Ryder Cup Picks: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?

Luke Donald has named his six wildcards for the European Ryder Cup team, completing his 12-man line-up.
Joining automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton are Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.
That means that, of the team that beat the US 16.5-11.5 two years ago at Marco Simone, there is only one change, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his brother Nicolai.
That didn't come as a big surprise, particularly after the team won so emphatically in Rome in 2023, while each of Donald's wildcard picks made the team on merit, with all except LIV Golfer Rahm finishing inside the top 12 of the European team rankings.
In the Spaniard's case, his inclusion was as good as a foregone conclusion, having played in three previous editions of the match, and coming into the Bethpage Black encounter having won the LIV Golf Individual Championship for the second successive season.
Donald revealed his picks in London at the Sky Sports studios, where he touched on the very different challenge that lies ahead for the team on US soil, describing it as a "different animal, a different challenge" than the Rome win last time out.
That is apparent in the Europeans' recent record in the US, where it has only won once, at Medinah in 2012, in its last four outings.
One thing working in the home team's favor will be a partisan home crowd, but Donald insisted his team will be prepared for the occasion, saying: "You know what to expect so you can prepare for it and that's really key for us. Who doesn't want to play in New York?
"New Yorkers respect hard work, they respect grit and I can assure you my team will show plenty of that."
The confirmation of the 12 to head to New York meant it was inevitable that some strong candidates miss out.
Among them is Matt Wallace, who was 12th in the team rankings and was emotional following his T3 at the Omega European Masters, but vowed: "I'll never give up on the Ryder Cup."
Others who didn't make it include WM Phoenix Open champion Thomas Detry, another strong performer on the PGA Tour, Harry Hall, and Marco Penge, who has two DP World Tour wins this season.
Aaron Rai is another big name on the PGA Tour who missed out, while the likes of record Ryder Cup points scorer Sergio Garcia and Betfred British Masters champion Alex Noren, also not making the team.
Donald had sympathy for those who didn't quite do enough, but he was adamant that the 12 he will lead in New York are up to the task.
He added: "It's a difficult part of the job to call those people who've played their heart out. It could have gone a different way, but I'm absolutely thrilled with the team that we have."
The Ryder Cup takes place between September 26th and 28th.
Ryder Cup Team Europe 2025
- Rory McIlroy (automatic qualifier)
- Robert MacIntyre (automatic qualifier)
- Tommy Fleetwood (automatic qualifier)
- Justin Rose (automatic qualifier)
- Rasmus Hojgaard (automatic qualifier)
- Tyrrell Hatton (automatic qualifier)
- Shane Lowry
- Jon Rahm
- Sepp Straka
- Viktor Hovland
- Ludvig Aberg
- Matt Fitzpatrick
WILL HISTORY REPEAT ITSELF?
One of the seismic moments of the 2023 Ryder Cup was Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg's 9&7 demolition of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in the Saturday morning foursomes, and the pair were clearly happy to recall that moment during Donald's wildcard picks...
History makers back together 👍😂#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/kMIdolrOB3September 1, 2025
RYDER CUP RECORDS OF THE CAPTAIN'S PICKS
Shane Lowry - 2 wins, 3 losses, 1 tie
Jon Rahm - 6 wins, 3 losses, 3 ties
Sepp Straka - 1 win, 2 losses, 0 ties
Viktor Hovland - 3 wins, 4 losses, 3 ties
Ludvig Aberg - 2 wins, 2 losses, 0 ties
Matt Fitzpatrick - 1 win, 7 losses, 0 ties
DONALD'S WILDCARD REACTION COMPLETE
That wraps up Donald's chat on the Sky Sports sofa following his picks.
Overall, there weren't really any surprises, with Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, all of whom played under Donald two years ago, making the team.
The notable story is that, adding in the automatic qualifiers, there is only one change from Marco Simone, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing brother Nicolai.
ON PLAYERS WHO MISSED OUT
Donald has some words of consolation for players who missed out, including Matt Wallace, saying: "An extremely difficult call to make. It just shows what it means to Europeans. It's a difficult part of the job to call those people who've played their heart out.
"It could have gone a different way but I'm absolutely thrilled with the team that we have."
DONALD READY TO OVERCOME A PARTISAN HOME CROWD
One of the biggest hurdles for Team Europe will be the boistrous home crowd, but Donald doesn't seem fazed. He says: "You know what to expect so you can prepare for it and that's really key for us. Who doesn't want to play in New York. New Yorkers respect hard work, they respect grit and I can assure you my team will show plenty of that."
DONALD ON STRENGTH OF TEAM USA
The Team Europe line-up undoubtedly looks strong, but Donald is not losing sight of the formidable opponents his 12 will face.
He points out the whole team is in the top 20 or 25 in the world before adding: "On paper, they are all very stacked. I know we're up against it. I know I need to be prepared as I can be."
SMILES ALL ROUND
Is Team Europe looking to get some early mind games in on its opponents?During Keegan Bradley's wildcard picks last week, there were a few mentions of how serious some of the players looked when interviewed following their selection.
However, the official Team Europe X account has been quick to point out the smiling faces of Donald's captain's picks...
Smiles all round 😁#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/yhwj9Kkn4WSeptember 1, 2025
ONE CHANGE FROM TWO YEARS AGO
With all 12 names confirmed, weirdly, every surname on the team is identical to the Marco Simone match, despite a change in personnel.
In total, 11 of the 12 who played in Italy will be at Bethpage Black, with the one change being the addition of Rasmus Hojgaard at the expense of brother Nicolai.
DONALD ON AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER MCILROY
Earlier, Donald mentioned that he's aware of Europe's poor recent record in the Ryder Cup, and he says: "I've been given the task to figure that puzzle out."
One one of his key players for that task, automatic qualifier Rory McIlroy, he says: "He understands the history of the game. We've seen the raw emotion. When he sets his mind to something he really wants to achieve, you know he's going to be all in."
BIG NAMES TO MISS OUT
Of course, while there is jubilation for the six wildcard picks, for some players, there is the heartbreak of missing out.
Among the big names not heading to Bethpage Black are Nicolai Hojgaard, who played in 2023, and Matt Wallace, who was emotional after the Omega European Masters, saying: "I'll never give up on the Ryder Cup."
Other notable names to miss out include Harry Hall, Marco Penge and Thomas Detry.
Donald says: "I have a lot of empathy towards those guys."
Here's a reminder of Wallace's emotional interview after the Omega European Masters...
"I'll never give up on the Ryder Cup!"Matt Wallace breaks down in tears over Team Europe hopes 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/6k2i7H5en3August 31, 2025
DONALD REACTION
Donald describes the Bethpage Black match as a "different animal, a different challenge" to Marco Simone and that he's "very well aware" Europe has lost three of the last four matches on US soil.
TEAM EUROPE - CONFIRMED TEAM FOR BETHPAGE BLACK
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
THE PERFECT BIRTHDAY PRESENT
Fitzpatrick will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance. He turned 31 today, too, making it a brilliant birthday present to be named Donald's final wildcard.
He hasn't always performed at the Ryder Cup, with a 1-7-0 record, but his form's been good of late.
Alluding to that, Fitzpatrick says: "There's a lot of belief after the last few weeks."
PICK SIX - MATT FITZPATRICK
'HE'S ONE OF THE VERY BEST PLAYERS IN THE WORLD
Another unsurprising choice for Donald, with Aberg one of the world's top players and set for his second Ryder Cup appearance.
At Marco Simone, he was just three months into his pro career and emerged with a 2-2-0 record.
Donald says he's: "One of the very best players in the world."
PICK FIVE - LUDVIG ABERG
'HE WAS A LION FOR US IN ROME'
Hovland's all smiles as he appears on video, saying: 'It's unbelievable. I'm super-excited to get going."
Donald says: "Viktor is one of my favorite humans. I'm always impressed with how dedicated he is to his craft. He was a lion for us in Rome."
His Ryder Cup record is 3-4-3.
PICK FOUR - VIKTOR HOVLAND
SECOND TIME FOR SEPP
Straka will make his second Ryder Cup appearance after playing in 2023.
Donald points out that aside from McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, no one has won more on the PGA Tour this season.
His Ryder Cup record reads 1-2-0.
PICK THREE - SEPP STRAKA
'I DIDN'T THINK I WAS GOING TO BE AS EMOTIONAL AS I FEEL RIGHT NOW'
Rahm was a no-brainer after another excellent season with LIV Golf, while this will be his fourth Ryder Cup. Rahm admits to feeling "emotional" about the pick, though.
One of Europe's true superstars, his Ryder Cup record is 6-3-3.
PICK TWO - JON RAHM
'INFECTIOUS ENERGY'
No surprises as Lowry is the first to be selected, with Donald complimenting his "infectious energy."
Lowry, on a videolink, says he's "very excited for the next few weeks."
He was close to qualifying automatically, but missed out when Rasmus Hojgaard did enough at the Betfred British Masters.
Lowry's Ryder Cup record is 2-3-1 and this will be his third match.
FIRST PICK - SHANE LOWRY
HE'S HERE!
Luke Donald is in the studio and has begun by describing his Ryder Cup captaincy as a privilege, before briefly talking about the automatic qualifiers.
THE CAPTAIN'S ARRIVED
Luke Donald has arrived at the Sky Sports studios in London, looking relaxed ahead of his picks. It won't be long now until he reveals the first...
The Captain’s Arrived 💙 pic.twitter.com/4NE1t7QYAnSeptember 1, 2025
LARGELY SETTLED SIDE FOR TEAM EUROPE?
The name of the game could be continuity for Team Europe this time around.
Not only is Donald captaining the side for the second successive edition, but it would be a surprise if the team isn’t largely the same as the one that won 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone two years ago.
There is at least one rookie, we know that much, after Rasmus Hojgaard qualified automatically, but will there be any more new faces?
We’ll have confirmation soon enough, but with the likes of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, all of whom played pivotal roles in 2023, expected to be in the team, it could be Donald’s wildcards largely pick themselves.
HELLO ALL
Welcome to Golf Monthly's live coverage of Luke Donald's captain picks for the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup.
The Team Europe captain will reveal his six picks to complete the 12-man squad, beginning at 2pm EDT.
What we know so far is that Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton are in the team as automatic qualifiers, but who will join them? You'll find out here as it happens.