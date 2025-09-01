Team Europe Ryder Cup Picks: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Donald has named his six wildcards for the European Ryder Cup team, completing his 12-man line-up.

Joining automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton are Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

That means that, of the team that beat the US 16.5-11.5 two years ago at Marco Simone, there is only one change, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his brother Nicolai.

That didn't come as a big surprise, particularly after the team won so emphatically in Rome in 2023, while each of Donald's wildcard picks made the team on merit, with all except LIV Golfer Rahm finishing inside the top 12 of the European team rankings.

In the Spaniard's case, his inclusion was as good as a foregone conclusion, having played in three previous editions of the match, and coming into the Bethpage Black encounter having won the LIV Golf Individual Championship for the second successive season.

Donald revealed his picks in London at the Sky Sports studios, where he touched on the very different challenge that lies ahead for the team on US soil, describing it as a "different animal, a different challenge" than the Rome win last time out.

That is apparent in the Europeans' recent record in the US, where it has only won once, at Medinah in 2012, in its last four outings.

One thing working in the home team's favor will be a partisan home crowd, but Donald insisted his team will be prepared for the occasion, saying: "You know what to expect so you can prepare for it and that's really key for us. Who doesn't want to play in New York?

"New Yorkers respect hard work, they respect grit and I can assure you my team will show plenty of that."

The confirmation of the 12 to head to New York meant it was inevitable that some strong candidates miss out.

Among them is Matt Wallace, who was 12th in the team rankings and was emotional following his T3 at the Omega European Masters, but vowed: "I'll never give up on the Ryder Cup."

Others who didn't make it include WM Phoenix Open champion Thomas Detry, another strong performer on the PGA Tour, Harry Hall, and Marco Penge, who has two DP World Tour wins this season.

Aaron Rai is another big name on the PGA Tour who missed out, while the likes of record Ryder Cup points scorer Sergio Garcia and Betfred British Masters champion Alex Noren, also not making the team.

Donald had sympathy for those who didn't quite do enough, but he was adamant that the 12 he will lead in New York are up to the task.

He added: "It's a difficult part of the job to call those people who've played their heart out. It could have gone a different way, but I'm absolutely thrilled with the team that we have."

The Ryder Cup takes place between September 26th and 28th.

Ryder Cup Team Europe 2025