8 Big Names Missing From Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup Team

Luke Donald's six captain's picks have been announced, with Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick joining the six automatic qualifiers to take on Team USA in New York.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Hojgaard were already confirmed after automatically qualifying, with Hojgaard the only rookie in Team Europe.

Certainly, captain Donald has opted for experience in his 12-man squad, as they travel to New York and Bethpage Black for the showdown, which gets underway September 26-28th.

Although 12 players made their way into the team, some big names missed out on a spot at the Ryder Cup. Check them out below...

Harry Hall

Hall is one of the unlucky players to miss out on a spot in the European team for 2025, with the Englishman enjoying a superb season on the PGA Tour, registering five top 10s and 15 top 25s in 25 starts.

Regarded as one of the best putters in the world, Hall hasn't missed a cut since mid-March and actually featured in the 2019 Walker Cup as an amateur, claiming one win and two losses.

If he continues to maintain his form from 2025 and 2024, where he secured a first PGA Tour title, Hall could well be a contender for Team Europe in 2027.

Marco Penge

Like Hall, Penge really put himself into the Ryder Cup picture over the past few months, registering two victories on the DP World Tour, including strong finishes at the British Masters and Genesis Scottish Open.

Penge is regarded as one of the longest and straightest hitters in the professional game, so would have suited Bethpage Black, but the Englishman won't be part of Donald's 12-man team.

Currently, Penge is on-course to secure one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer from the DP World Tour, this means that, if he can continue to perform, he could well also be in the Ryder Cup picture in two years time.

Matt Wallace

For 2025, Wallace is the nearly man yet again, with the Englishman narrowly missing out on a spot at the Ryder Cup for a second time.

Producing some excellent results this season, Wallace came agonizingly close to defending his Omega European Masters title, but a costly error at the par 5 14th meant he finished runner-up and two back of winner Thriston Lawrence.

Wallace was incredibly emotional following the near miss, having to leave midway through his interview with Sky Sports. It's another near miss for the 35-year-old, who failed to make it on to the Ryder Cup team in 2018, despite claiming three victories on the DP World Tour that year.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Having made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023, Hojgaard is the only player replaced for 2025, with his twin brother Rasmus automatically qualifying and Nicolai unable to earn a captain's pick.

A rookie in Rome, Hojgaard registered a record of zero wins, two losses and one tie, with his half-point coming alongside Jon Rahm during Friday's four-balls, where they finished tied with Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

It has been a mixed 2025 for Hojgaard, who has five missed cuts on the PGA Tour. Despite those results, he registered a runner-up finish at the British Masters, as well as a T4 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Alex Noren

Although he missed the cut at the Omega European Masters, Noren had been in some excellent form, finishing T7 at the 3M Open, T3 at the Wyndham Championship and claiming the win at the British Masters.

However, a run of inconsistent results throughout 2025 proved to be the main difference for the Swede, who has one Ryder Cup appearance under his belt, being part of the winning team in 2018.

Claiming two points in three matches in Paris, Noren famously holed the final putt of that Ryder Cup and, with the 43-year-old back to full health following injury, he'll think there's at least one more team event left in him.

Sergio Garcia

Garcia is the most successful player in Ryder Cup history, with the Spaniard claiming 28.5 points from his 10 appearances.

Joining the LIV Golf League, Garcia missed out on the 2023 Ryder Cup and, despite rejoining the DP World Tour at the end of 2024 to attempt to get on the European team, his recent form hasn't been good enough for a captain's pick.

Although he had an undefeated record with Rahm at the 2021 Ryder Cup, Garcia has had an up-and-down season that included a victory in Hong Kong in March. Following that win, he registered just two top 10s in the 54-man field.

Thomas Detry

It appeared that Detry had set himself up for a big year after victory at the WM Phoenix Open but, following the win, the Belgian produced a best finish of T18 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Missing five cuts, as well as finishing well back in Signature Events, the Belgian came 13th in the European Ryder Cup rankings and failed to gain a captain's pick.

Aaron Rai

Rai has enjoyed a solid, if spectacular, season in 2025, claiming a T4 finish at the Mexico Open and a T5 at the Wyndham Championship.

Although he has missed just four cuts for the whole of the PGA Tour season, Rai, realistically, needed to register a win or two to make Team Europe, with the Englishman not doing enough to be selected.

Playing the Team Cup in January, Rai registered two wins, one loss and one tie, which showed his match play prowess. However, the 30-year-old will look toward 2027 and a potential spot at Adare Manor.