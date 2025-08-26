When Does Luke Donald Announce His Six Ryder Cup Captain's Picks?

The 2025 Ryder Cup is now just a matter of days away and fans are beginning to gain a greater understanding of how both teams will shape up for the hotly anticipated contest at Bethpage Black.

During the past 12 months or so, American and European golfers have had the opportunity to take one of six guaranteed places on their respective rosters via excellent play in Majors, the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour.

However, the qualifying periods for the USA and Team Europe have now concluded, with Keegan Bradley's men set to be represented by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau.

Over on the other side of the tee box, Luke Donald's roster has been filled by Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Hojgaard.

On Wednesday, Bradley will announce the second half of his team via a press conference from the PGA of America's home in Frisco, Texas. He will be joined remotely by the lucky half-a-dozen before the hosts go their separate ways and begin to tighten up their Ryder Cup preparation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, interest in exactly who is likely to be included on the European roster remains high, but the answer to that question will only be known for sure when Team Europe's six captain's picks are made public on Monday, September 1 at 2pm BST (9am ET).

Even before both sets of 12 are officially revealed, Team USA and Team Europe have been busy finalizing plans to make sure their chances of emerging with the little gold trophy are as high as possible come September 28th.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Captain Bradley has encouraged as many of his 12-man roster to tee it up at the FedEx Cup Fall's Procore Championship in a bid to remain match sharp before heading to New York later in the month.

In the opposing camp, European skipper, Donald is allowing his wider group to carry on with their preferred DP World Tour schedules before organizing a trip over to Bethpage days after the BMW PGA Championship has concluded.

From there, the men in blue and gold will remain Stateside before gathering together in New York days before the festivities begin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Explaining a little bit more about what the visiting team's schedule will look like building into the Ryder Cup, Donald said before the British Masters: "We are planning a trip - Monday and Tuesday - the week after Wentworth... The plan is nine holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday.

"There will be groups hanging out [in the days after that], maybe not the whole 12 together. Some people will want to go back to their homes, but there will definitely be a chance for some of them to hang out for a two-week period.

"I think our schedule works quite well. Obviously having the Irish Open and [BMW PGA Championship], speaking to some of the guys that are already qualified, their plans are play one of those. Most of the team will likely be at Wentworth, I would have thought.

"Again, it's good to be playing in a routine that you're accustomed to playing at your highest level. Yeah, I'm happy with how much rest they will be getting before the Ryder Cup."