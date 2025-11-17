LPGA Pro Wins Lamborghini From First-Ever Ace (But Here's Why She Won't Be Able To Keep It)

The final round of The Annika turned out to be an extremely good day for Brooke Matthews as the American made her first-ever hole-in-one.

Matthews made her debut ace on the 143-yard 12th hole at Pelican Golf Club, sending her ball into the heart of the green with a nine iron before it bounced to the right and quickly disappeared.

Her face was a picture of shock immediately after the moment, and it remained that way as the 27-year-old high-fived her playing partners and the group's caddies before making her way down to the green.

Speaking to the LPGA Tour afterwards, she said: “It was probably the craziest moment of my life, honestly.

“It was 140 (yards). I had a 9-iron. It one-hopped on the left hill and went in, and I still can't believe it. That was my first ever hole-in-one, so it was a pretty special moment."

Matthews would likely have been happy enough with a first eagle of the day as she battled to reach the CME Group Tour Championship, but the bonus prize for managing a hole-in-one at the 12th made her achievement even more special.

Courtesy of Morgan Automotive, Matthews was able to claim a Lamborghini Urus - the high-end manufacturer's Super Sport Utility Vehicle which retails from around $270,000 brand new.

As well as the chance to drive a shiny new vehicle, Matthews' ace also saw a $20,000 donation made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on her behalf by CME Group as part of their CME Group Cares Challenge – Score 1 for St. Jude campaign.

However, the University of Arkansas graduate won't be able to keep the car, though, as it was only available via a two-year lease.

2025 has been the first year that the LPGA Tour stopped giving away cars for making a hole-in-one, with leasing vehicles the new method of reward moving forward.

First year 4 players won the car, no one wanted it because of high taxes and insurance, that’s why they changed it! https://t.co/csichcqpdyNovember 16, 2025

Explaining why this decision was made, LPGA Tour winner Jenny Shin explained on X that "no one wanted [to own a car] because of high taxes and insurance."

After several fans responded asking whether it was possible to just sell the Lamborghini instead of keeping it for two years, Shin suggested there may well be an option to take a cash alternative instead and she believed that's what Matthews was going to do.

Regardless of whether Matthews has a new car in the garage for the next couple of years, she will certainly be at this week's CME Group Tour Championship for the first time thanks to her T9th finish at The Annika.

The former Epson Tour pro was 62nd prior to last week but followed up her opening rounds of 70 and 69 with a 64 and a 65 to end the regular season 59th in the Race To CME Globe.

Matthews said: "It means a lot. I made the decision at the beginning of the week that if I made it or if I didn't, I was going to be okay with it, and I had a really good season and something to build off. Obviously, it's like the icing on the cake."

Matthews ended The Annika on 12-under, seven strokes behind champion Linn Grant who claimed her second LPGA Tour title by three shots.