Jennifer Kupcho Banks $1 Million LPGA Bonus (By A Ridiculously Small Margin)

Last weekend was an extremely lucrative one for four-time LPGA Tour winner, Jennifer Kupcho.

Not only did Kupcho finish The Annika on 16-under to take solo second behind Linn Grant and earn a check for just over $300,000, but the three-time Solheim Cup player also banked a $1 million bonus to boot.

The former Wake Forest player ended up topping the LPGA Tour's Aon Risk Reward Challenge from Minjee Lee in second to land the massive pay day, but only just.

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is worked out by taking the best two scores made by each player on a designated hole at each tournament - usually a par 5.

From there, the best average score to par across the entire season dictates a player's position in the standings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, Kupcho won the $1 million prize on -0.925, just 0.004 better than her Australian rival.

Speaking after her achievement was confirmed, Kupcho said: "I think I was stressing about it really all like the last three weeks. Really stressed about it obviously this week.

"But to be able to make an eagle, that was insane on Friday and pretty cool. I mean, obviously it wasn't just that one round, one hole, it was the whole year.

"Yeah, to be able to say I'm a winner of Aon Risk Reward is pretty cool. I've been pretty close the last couple years. To finally get it done is awesome."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kupcho was sixth last year and fifth in 2022, but the 28-year-old finally crossed the line in first after 20 counting events this season.

She was looking over her shoulder at A Lim Kim before the action began at Pelican Golf Club, but it was Lee who ended up posing the biggest threat.

However, a stunning 60-foot eagle putt at the 522-yard par-5 14th during round two ultimately proved to be the clinching moment for Kupcho, who heads into the CME Group Tour Championship ranked 20th.

Regarding her aggressive approach, Kupcho said: "Really on all par 5s, I am kind of in the nature of just send it and see what happens.

"I certainly was that way all week with that hole (No. 14), but I think it's just trying to get up there as close as possible.

"It's a really hard hole. Really hard hole to eagle, honestly. So to be able to have thrown one in is pretty sweet."