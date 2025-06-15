What Are Adam Scott's Career Earnings?

The 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott has been a household name on the PGA Tour since gaining his card in 2003, so how much money has he made?

Adam Scott and Steve Williams celebrate his win at the 2013 Masters
Australian and current World No. 42 in the Official World Golf Ranking Adam Scott, has enjoyed an incredibly illustrious professional career.

Turning professional in 2000 and gaining his PGA Tour card in 2003, Scott has won 14 events in America. He has also won 11 events on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, in that time too.

His most notable victory came at the 2013 Masters, where he beat Angel Cabrera in a playoff, to win his first ever Major title and become the first Australian to secure a Green Jacket.

How Much Money Has Adam Scott Earned?

Up until the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, Scott's official career earnings are just over $81m according to Sportrac.

Scott's most lucrative season came in 2006, when the Australian made $4,978,858, marginally more than the $4,892,611 he made in 2013 when he won at Augusta.

During that season, he succeeded once on the PGA Tour, at the Tour Championship and once on the Asian circuit. In total, he picked up 14 top tens, with three second places as well.

Scott hasn't won a tournament since the PGA of Australia event, the Cathedral Invitational, in 2023. His last win in America was also a long time ago, at the 2020 Genesis Invitational.

Although lacking in wins over recent years, there is no doubt Scott is good enough to compete at the highest level still and potentially pick up a few more big trophies.

How Scott's earnings compare to rivals:

Scott currently sits seventh in the list of all-time top earners in professional golf and it's unsurprising who is at the top of the list.

Tiger Woods is first, with a staggering $120,999,166, and is followed closely in second by this years Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who has earned $104,967,688 across his career.

Scott isn't the only Australian on the list, with Jason Day in tenth.

Day gained his card five years after his compatriot and has a very similar list of accolades. He has won 13 PGA Tour events and also has one Major to his name, that coming at the 2015 PGA Championship in Whistling Straits.

PGA Tour Top 10 Career Earners:

  • 1. Tiger Woods - $120,999,1662
  • 2. Rory McIlroy - $104,967,6883
  • 3. Scottie Scheffler - $86,352,2844
  • 4. Jim Furyk - $71,507,2695
  • 5. Vijay Singh - $71,281,2166
  • 6. Adam Scott - $69,070,7987
  • 7. Justin Rose - $69,060,0608
  • 8. Justin Thomas - $68,500,8859
  • 9. Jordan Spieth - $65,533,59110
  • 10. Jason Day - $63,508,235
