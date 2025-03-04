Angel Cabrera Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Two-Time Major Winner
The Argentine has led a colorful life both on and off the golf course – here are 20 things to know about the two-time Major winner
Angel Cabrera is best known for two Major wins, but those achievements only tell a small part of a remarkable career in the game.
However, it’s not just the Argentine’s on-course experiences that have helped define him – there have also been some remarkable highs and lows in his personal life.
Here are 20 things you may not know about the veteran.
Angel Cabrera Facts
1. Angel Cabrera was born on 12 September 1969 in Cordoba, Argentina.
2. He grew up in poverty and was raised by his grandmother.
3. His nicknamed El Pato – Spanish for The Duck, which he acquired thanks to his waddling gait.
4. Originally, Cabrera was a caddie at Cordoba Country Club, a role he began at the age of 10. He learned to play the game by competing against fellow caddies for money before turning professional at the age of 20 in 1989.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. Cabrera’s first pro win came at the 1991 San Diego Grand Prix on the Argentina Tour.
6. After three failed attempts to earn a European Tour card at Q-school, he was successful in 1995, and in 2001, he claimed victory on the circuit for the first time in the Open de Argentina.
7. His career-high world ranking came on 2 October 2005, when he reached ninth.
8. The first of his two Major titles came at the 2007 US Open, when he beat Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one at Oakmont. That made him the first Argentine player to win the tournament and only the second to win a Major after Roberto De Vicenzo won the 1967 Open.
9. Two years later, he won The Masters after a three-way playoff against Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry.
10. He almost won a second Masters title in 2013 but lost to Adam Scott in a playoff.
11. Cabrera won his first non-Major PGA Tour title in 2014 at the Greenbrier Classic.
12. By 2025, Cabrera had 54 professional wins, including 23 on the Argentine Tour. His most recent title came in June 2024, when he won the Legends Tour’s Paul Lawrie Matchplay.
13. He played for the International Team in four editions of the Presidents Cup – in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2013. He also represented Argentina three times in the Alfred Dunhill Cup and nine times in the World Cup.
14. He has two sons, Federico and Angel Jr, each of whom played professionally on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.
15. Angel Jr has caddied for him on several occasions at The Masters.
16. Had he not been a golfer, Cabrero has said he would have turned to soccer.
17. In 2021, Cabrera was found guilty of domestic abuse against two former partners and sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail. He was released in August 2023.
18. In November 2022, Cabrera’s partner Yamila Alvarez gave birth to their son, Felipe. Angel married Yamila two months after his release from jail.
19. Despite having a lifetime exemption to The Masters thanks to his win in 2009, he wasn’t able to play in the first edition following his release from prison, as he was denied a US visa.
20. That issue was resolved the month after the 2024 Masters, and the following March, he was confirmed in the field for the 2025 tournament.
Full Name
Angel Leopoldo Cabrera
Born
12 September 1969 - Cordoba, Argentina
Height
6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)
Turned Professional
1989
Former Tours
TPG TourTour de las AméricasArgentine TourPGA TourEuropean Tour
Current Tour
Legends Tour
Professional Wins
2
Best Major Finishes
2007 US Open - winner
2009 Masters - winner
Highest OWGR
9th (2 October 2005)
Event
Winning Score
2001 Open de Argentina
-12 (two strokes)
2002 Benson & Hedges International Open
-10 (one stroke)
2005 BMW Championship
-15 (two strokes)
Event
Winning Score
2014 Greenbrier Classic
-16 (two strokes)
Event
Winning Score
2007 US Open
+5 (one stroke)
2009 Masters
-12 (playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
A History Of Golf Handicapping: Which Is The Best Ever System?
The handicap system is fundamental to amateur golf. What were its origins? How did it develop? And which system has worked best?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Cobra May Have Just Unveiled The Coolest-Looking Driver Of 2025
Cobra has just dropped a new range of limited edition Arnold Palmer DS- ADAPT drivers and you're going to want to get your hands on one...
By Euan Tickner Published
-
Alex Smalley Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Alex Smalley is one of the PGA Tour’s brightest talents – here are 10 things you may not be familiar with about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jacob Bridgeman Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Jacob Bridgeman excelled at college before turning pro, where it didn't take him long to reach the PGA Tour - here are 10 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Brice Garnett Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Brice Garnett was a college golf star before building a solid career in the pro game – here are 15 things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Joe Highsmith Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Cognizant Classic Winner
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour winner Joe Highsmith a little better...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Dylan Naidoo Facts: 14 Things To Know About The South African Golfer
Dylan Naidoo is one of the Sunshine Tour’s most promising players – here are 10 things to know about the South African
By Mike Hall Published
-
Shaun Norris Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Golfer
Shaun Norris has played on several circuits throughout his long professional career - here are 10 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Brian Campbell Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about American professional golfer, Brian Campbell, via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Michael Kim Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Michael Kim had a successful college career before building a solid reputation in the professional game - here are 10 things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published