Angel Cabrera Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Two-Time Major Winner

Angel Cabrera is best known for two Major wins, but those achievements only tell a small part of a remarkable career in the game.

However, it’s not just the Argentine’s on-course experiences that have helped define him – there have also been some remarkable highs and lows in his personal life.

Here are 20 things you may not know about the veteran.

Angel Cabrera Facts

1. Angel Cabrera was born on 12 September 1969 in Cordoba, Argentina.

2. He grew up in poverty and was raised by his grandmother.

3. His nicknamed El Pato – Spanish for The Duck, which he acquired thanks to his waddling gait.

4. Originally, Cabrera was a caddie at Cordoba Country Club, a role he began at the age of 10. He learned to play the game by competing against fellow caddies for money before turning professional at the age of 20 in 1989.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Cabrera’s first pro win came at the 1991 San Diego Grand Prix on the Argentina Tour.

6. After three failed attempts to earn a European Tour card at Q-school, he was successful in 1995, and in 2001, he claimed victory on the circuit for the first time in the Open de Argentina.

Angel Cabrera's first European Tour title came in the 2001 Open de Argentina (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. His career-high world ranking came on 2 October 2005, when he reached ninth.

8. The first of his two Major titles came at the 2007 US Open, when he beat Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one at Oakmont. That made him the first Argentine player to win the tournament and only the second to win a Major after Roberto De Vicenzo won the 1967 Open.

9. Two years later, he won The Masters after a three-way playoff against Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry.

Angel Cabrera won the 2009 Masters in a playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He almost won a second Masters title in 2013 but lost to Adam Scott in a playoff.

11. Cabrera won his first non-Major PGA Tour title in 2014 at the Greenbrier Classic.

12. By 2025, Cabrera had 54 professional wins, including 23 on the Argentine Tour. His most recent title came in June 2024, when he won the Legends Tour’s Paul Lawrie Matchplay.

13. He played for the International Team in four editions of the Presidents Cup – in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2013. He also represented Argentina three times in the Alfred Dunhill Cup and nine times in the World Cup.

14. He has two sons, Federico and Angel Jr, each of whom played professionally on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

15. Angel Jr has caddied for him on several occasions at The Masters.

Angel Cabrera's son has caddied for his at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

16. Had he not been a golfer, Cabrero has said he would have turned to soccer.

17. In 2021, Cabrera was found guilty of domestic abuse against two former partners and sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail. He was released in August 2023.

18. In November 2022, Cabrera’s partner Yamila Alvarez gave birth to their son, Felipe. Angel married Yamila two months after his release from jail.

19. Despite having a lifetime exemption to The Masters thanks to his win in 2009, he wasn’t able to play in the first edition following his release from prison, as he was denied a US visa.

20. That issue was resolved the month after the 2024 Masters, and the following March, he was confirmed in the field for the 2025 tournament.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Angel Cabrera bio Full Name Angel Leopoldo Cabrera Born 12 September 1969 - Cordoba, Argentina Height 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Turned Professional 1989 Former Tours TPG TourTour de las AméricasArgentine TourPGA TourEuropean Tour Current Tour Legends Tour Professional Wins 2 Best Major Finishes 2007 US Open - winner 2009 Masters - winner Highest OWGR 9th (2 October 2005)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Angel Cabrera DP World Tour Wins Event Winning Score 2001 Open de Argentina -12 (two strokes) 2002 Benson & Hedges International Open -10 (one stroke) 2005 BMW Championship -15 (two strokes)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Angel Cabrera PGA Tour Wins Event Winning Score 2014 Greenbrier Classic -16 (two strokes)