Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title With Dramatic Crown Australian Open Win Over Cameron Smith

On Sunday, the Crown Australian Open produced many thrills and spills, as Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen got the better of home hero Cameron Smith via an epic up-and-down at the final hole.

Going into the last round, Neergaard-Petersen found himself two shots clear of a number of players but, with a bogey at the fourth hole, perhaps nerves were starting to show, as his lead was extinguished by Si Woo Kim.

A birdie at the sixth from Neergaard-Petersen was a settler, as he moved one ahead, but back-to-back bogeys at the ninth and 10th dropped him to back of Smith, who was one-under through 12 holes.

Needing to go low over his remaining eight holes, Neergaard-Petersen powered back and, thanks to birdies at the 12th, 13th and 17th, the 26-year-old shared the lead with Major winner Smith going down the last.

Cameron Smith went toe-to-toe with Neergaard-Petersen, but it all went wrong for the Australian at the 72nd hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again, nerves were showing from both players, who were looking to claim their first titles in over a year, with Smith hoping to finally add his name to his home open trophy.

Certainly, after the second shots, it appeared to be advantage to the Aussie, who found the green in two, while Neergaard-Petersen drew up a poor lie in the thick rough to the right of the green.

However, just when it seemed as though Smith's experience would count on his way to lifting the Stonehaven Cup, his steadiness deserted him, three-putting for bogey as his opponent made an incredible up-and-down to win it.

After Neergaard-Petersen chipped onto the green to leave him a par putt from 15 feet, Smith faced a 65-foot putt for birdie but couldn't get it close.

That gave Neergard-Petersen his chance to pile the pressure on Smith, and he took it, leaving his opponent needing to hole his five-footer to make par and force a playoff. He missed left and the trophy was Neergard-Petersen's.

Rasmus-Neergaard Petersen produced a stunning finale to beat Cameron Smith (Image credit: Getty Images)

Afterwards, the winner reflected on his maiden DP World Tour title, telling broadcasters: “It’s hard. I’m really at a loss for words. It’s been a battle all day. Even from the outside, you can look calm but it was a storm inside all day.

“But I managed to keep battling and to get it up and down to make that putt on the last - I don’t know what to say, to be honest.”

It's not just the title Neergaard-Petersen has claimed. The win also earned him his first appearance at Thje Masters, which takes place at Augusta National in April, and he added: “The Masters is the event I’ve grown up watching so many times, to end up playing in it is awesome.

"It’s come by so fast. I don’t feel like it has been two and half years since I was out of college.

“To get the win on my final event of the season was the only thing missing from a perfect season for me.”