Quiz – How well do you know Tiger Woods’ Life and Career?

Tiger Woods is one of the most talked about sportsman the world has ever had, with every aspect of Tiger Woods' life and career debated, discussed and talked and written about.

He has captured the public imagination like few sportsman do. Part of it is his heritage, which he has described as "Cablinasian" as he is one-quarter Thai, one-quarter Chinese, one-quarter Caucasian, one-eighth African-American and one-eighth Native American. His mother, Tida, considers him to be primarily Asian, as "a mother raises her son, and he had an Asian mother." She also raised him as a Buddhist, a faith he still follows.

His father, Earl, was a keen golfer and through him Tiger got interested in golf. Earl was a good golfer himself as it was not until he was 11 years old that Tiger able to beat him – although it is said that after this Tiger never again lost a game of golf to his father. Tiger was an infant prodigy at golf. Aged 2 he appeared on the Mike Douglas Show, alongside Bob Hope, demonstrating his golfing prowess.

