Watch The Masters Round Three: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Start Time For Today's Play

Today, April 12, we head into the weekend at The Masters, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch Saturday's play at Augusta National, wherever you are in the world.

Masters on TV today: Quick guide ► Round Three start time: 10am EDT / 3pm BST ► Broadcast start time: 10:15am EDT / 3:15pm BST (featured feeds) | 12pm EDT / 5pm BST (main TV coverage) ► US: CBS ► UK: Sky Sports ► FREE Stream: Masters.com (US only) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

First round leader Justin Rose goes into the third round still leading The Masters. The is the third time the 44-year old Englishman has lead outright after rounds one and two, having also done so in 2004 and 2021. He has yet to win a Masters. Can this finally be his time?

Rose is the ninth player since 1980 to lead the Masters outright after both rounds one and two. But only one of the previous eight, Spieth in 2015, won that Masters.

Rory McIlroy bounced back from double bogeys on 15 and 17 in the first round, with a 66 in the second round to be tied in third with Corey Conners. It is the sixth time the Northern Irishman has gone round Augusta in 66 or better, which ties him with Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth for this stat.

Only Tiger Woods, with eight such rounds, has done better. Tiger has won five Green Jackets , Nicklaus six and Spieth one. Can Rory finally break his Masters duck here?

But in second spot is Bryson DeChambeau, who has played rounds of 69 and 68. This is the fourth time he has started a Major with two round in the 60s. The other three rimes heralded two wins and a runner up place.

Scottie Scheffler is in a tied for firth. As Justin Rose says: "The leaderboard is stacking up with world-class players. So you're going to have to play great golf."

Here’s how to watch that great golf. Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch The Masters today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Can I watch The Masters for free today?

You can watch The Masters for free on Saturday April 12, with the competition's own website and app hosting live streaming of Round Three.

Simply download The Masters app, or head to Masters.com and click play.

Not only do you get the multi-feed streaming offering – with Featured Groups and Featured Holes – that will appear on other paid streaming platforms, you also get a simulcast of CBS's main TV telecast.

Streaming via Masters.com is only available in the US due to geo-restrictions, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Masters Round Three from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch The Masters Round Three in the US

In the US, CBS is taking charge of Round Three of The Masters 2025 on Saturday April 12, marking a half-way broadcaster switch after ESPN showed the opening two rounds.

The CBS broadcast team, which includes Jim Nantz hosting his 38th Masters, will take you through the business end of the tournament, which you can watch on TV on CBS or online via Paramount+.

The main TV broadcast for today's play runs from 2pm – 7pm EDT on CBS, but it starts earlier than that over on Paramount+ with two bonus hours from 12pm – 2pm. The streaming platform will also carry a multi-feed streaming service, which includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

All seven hours of this coverage will be simulcast for free on Masters.com, which also host the supplementary feeds – see above for details.

What time is The Masters on CBS today?

Times EDT

Masters on the Range: 10am to 12pm (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

10am to 12pm (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+) Featured Groups: 10:15am to 7pm (Paramount+)

10:15am to 7pm (Paramount+) Amen Corner: 11:45am to 6pm (Paramount+)

11:45am to 6pm (Paramount+) Holes 15 & 16: 12:30pm to 6:30pm (Paramount+)

12:30pm to 6:30pm (Paramount+) Holes 4, 5 & 6: 11am to 4pm (Paramount+)

11am to 4pm (Paramount+) Early TV coverage: 12pm to 2pm (Paramount+)

12pm to 2pm (Paramount+) TV coverage: 2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)

You can watch the multi-feed stream for The Masters on the basic Paramount+ subscription ($7.99 per month). However, to watch the full CBS broadcast online, you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

Watch The Masters Round Three in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with over seven hours of live coverage from the third round of The Masters 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Saturday April 12.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

What time is The Masters on in the UK?

The main broadcast of The Masters on Sky Sports runs from 5pm BST through to 12.30am, in the very early hours of Sunday.

Before that, though, you can watch two hours of build-up coverage with the analysts on the Sky Sports broadcast team from 3pm-5pm.

If you want as much Masters as you can possibly stomach, the day's schedule starts at 12pm with McGinley & Chamblee At The Masters before a 90 minutes of Round Two highlights.

Watch The Masters Round Three in Canada

In Canada, Round Three of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Saturday April 12.

The main coverage for the day will run from 2pm – 7.30pm ET on TSN1. TSN will also spread coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups across its other TV channels, as well as its streaming platform, TSN+.

To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

TSN schedule for The Masters Round Three – Saturday April 12

Watch The Masters Round Three in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the third round of The Masters on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Sunday April 13 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while Fox Sports 505 will hone in on Amen Corner. You can watch all that, and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo.

Timings (AEST)

Featured Groups: 12am-2am

Amen Corner: 1.45am-8am

Main Coverage: 2am-9am

Live from The Masters: 9am-11am

What time does the Masters start today?

The first player off the tee today, April 12, at The Masters is Tom Kim, who will be playing with a marker. He tees off at 9.50am EDT / 2.50pm BST.

Main TV coverage will begin two hours later – exact timings vary by broadcaster but all major rights-holders have seven hours of coverage scheduled through to the end of today's play.

As with the opening rounds, there are still dedicated feeds for Featured Groups and Featured Holes being shown across all those major broadcasters, as well as Masters.com. These feeds are mostly found online on each broadcaster's streaming platform, but some of it will be shown on TV, for example on Sky Sports Golf and Fox Sports 505.

Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.

Play in the third round is expected to conclude by 7.30pm EDT / 12.30am BST.

Main TV coverage times for The Masters Today

► CBS/Paramount+ (US): 12pm-7pm EDT

► Sky Sports (UK): 5pm-12.30am BST

► TSN (Canada): 2pm-7.30pm EDT

► Fox Sports (Aus): 2am-9am AEST (Sunday)

What are The Masters Featured Groups today?

These are the groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters.

Jordan Spieth & Joaquin Niemann teeing off at 10am EDT, 3pm BST

teeing off at 10am EDT, 3pm BST Jon Rahm & Zach Johnson teeing off at 10:30am EDT, 3:30pm BST

teeing off at 10:30am EDT, 3:30pm BST Tommy Fleetwood & Xander Schauffele teeing off at 1:10pm EDT, 6:10pm BST

teeing off at 1:10pm EDT, 6:10pm BST Hideki Matsuyama & Ludvig Åberg teeing off at 1:30pm EDT, 6:30pm BST

What are The Masters Featured Holes today?

4, 5, 6

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)

15, 16

What happened on day two at The Masters?

Justin Rose carded four birdies and three bogeys in a one-under 71 to retain the outright lead. But that has now been cut to one shot by Bryson DeChambeau, who went round in 68.

Best round of the day was by Rory McIlroy whose 66 included a back nine of 31 which began 3-3-3-3. He said afterwards that “I started today with eight pars and a birdie on the front nine. I just tried to stay really, really patient. I feel like that patience was rewarded with a nice little stretch there in the middle of the round."

Sixty-seven year old Bernhard Langer missed the cut by a single shot in what the two-time champion has said will be his final Masters appearance.

Another to miss the cut was Brooks Koppeka who tumbled the wrong side of the cut line after a bogey and quadruple bogey finish on Friday left him at five-over-par.

