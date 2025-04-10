Watch The Masters Round One: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play

Today, April 10, marks the start of the first Major of 2025, The Masters, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch the opening round at Augusta National, wherever you are in the world.

Masters on TV today: Quick guide ► Round One start time: 7.40am EDT / 12.40pm ► Broadcast start time: 8.45am EDT / 2pm BST (featured feeds) | 3pm EDT / 7.30pm BST (main TV coverage) ► US: ESPN ► UK: Sky Sports ► FREE Stream: Masters.com (US only) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

It's the moment we've all been waiting for, and the first shot of The Masters is coming up at 7.40am EDT / 12.40pm BST, with TV and streaming coverage starting soon after.

Can Rory McIlroy finally end his quest for the missing Major that would complete his set? Can the defending champion Scottie Scheffler do it again, despite a disrupted start to the season? Will we see a LIV Golfer slipping into the famous Green Jacket on Sunday? Or will an outsider get their hands on the most prestigious prize in golf?

All those questions and more will begin to be answered today, over the course of the first of the four rounds that make up The Masters.

Anticipation is high, and no doubt you're looking for all the information on how to tune in, so read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch The Masters today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Can I watch The Masters for free today?

You can watch The Masters for free on Thursday April 10, with the competition's own website and app hosting live streaming of the day's play.

Simply download The Masters app, or head to Masters.com and click play.

Not only do you get the multi-feed streaming offering – with Featured Groups and Featured Holes – that will appear on other paid streaming platforms, you also get a simulcast of ESPN's main TV telecast.

Streaming via Masters.com is only available in the US due to geo-restrictions, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Masters Round One from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch The Masters Round One in the US

In the US, ESPN is taking charge of the opening day of The Masters 2025 on April 10.

The main broadcast for the day's play runs from 3pm – 7.30pm ET, which you can watch on TV on ESPN, or online via the ESPN+ streaming platform.

ESPN+ will also carry added coverage via a multi-feed streaming service, which includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

► Meet The ESPN Golf Broadcast Team

What time is The Masters on ESPN today?

Holes 4, 5, 6 – 8.45am-3.30pm EDT

– 8.45am-3.30pm EDT Amen Corner (11, 12, 13) – 10.45am-6pm EDT

– 10.45am-6pm EDT Holes 15, 16 – 11.45am-7pm EDT

– 11.45am-7pm EDT Main coverage – 3pm-7.30pm EDT

You can get access to ESPN's coverage of The Masters from as little as $11.99 for the month. You can also bundle with other services, such as Disney+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

If you're after a streaming service that lets you watch cable channels online, Sling is one of the leading 'cord-cutters' and carries ESPN on its Sling Orange package, which comes with a 50% discount for your first month, at $23.

Watch The Masters Round One in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with 12 hours of coverage on the opening day of The Masters 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Thursday April 10.

► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

What time is The Masters on in the UK?

The main broadcast of The Masters on Sky Sports runs from 7.30pm BST through to 12.30am, in the very early hours of Friday.

Before that, though, you can watch plenty of Featured Groups coverage from 2pm-7.30pm BST. The day's Masters feast starts at 12.30pm with McGinley & Chamblee At The Masters, in which Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee preview the tournament ahead of the start of play.

Watch The Masters Round One in Canada

In Canada, the opening day of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Thursday April 10.

The main coverage for the day will run from 3pm – 8.30pm ET on TSN1. TSN will also spread coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups across its other TV channels, as well as its streaming platform, TSN+.

To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

TSN schedule for The Masters Round One – Thursday April 10

Watch The Masters Round One in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the first round of The Masters on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Friday April 11 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while Fox Sports 505 will hone in on Amen Corner. You can watch all that, and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo.

Timings (AEST)

Featured Groups: 12.30am-5am

Amen Corner: 12.45am-8am

Main Coverage: 5am-9.30am

Live from The Masters: 9.30am-11.30am

Watch The Masters for free, or 1 month for $1 There's a great deal on for The Masters – or make that two. Kayo Sports are offering one of two options: a seven-day free trial, or your first month for just $1 (subscriptions usually cost $25 per month). Either way, it's a brilliant deal for new customers looking to watch The Masters.

What time does the Masters start today?

The first players off the tee today, April 10, at The Masters are Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire at 7.40am EDT / 12.40pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7.30pm EDT / 12.30am BST.

Main TV coverage will only begin several hours later – exact timings vary by broadcaster but all major rights-holders have 4-5 hours of coverage scheduled through to the end of today's play.

However, you can still watch the earlier action, with dedicated feeds for Featured Groups and Featured Holes being shown across all those major broadcasters, as well as Masters.com. These feeds are mostly found online on each broadcaster's streaming platform, but some of it will be shown on TV, for example on Sky Sports Golf and Fox Sports 505.

The first Featured Holes at Augusta National are 4, 5 & 6, so streaming will start when the first starters have ticked off the first three holes. The first of the four Featured Groups is off at 9:47am EDT / 2:47pm BST.

Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.

Main TV coverage times for The Masters Today

► ESPN (US): 3pm-7.30pm EDT

► Sky Sports (UK): 7.30pm-12.30am BST

► TSN (Canada): 3pm-7.30pm EDT

► Fox Sports (Aus): 5am-9.30am AEST (Friday)

What are The Masters Featured Groups today?

These are the four groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters.

Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee | tee at 9:47am EDT, 2:47pm BST

| tee at 9:47am EDT, 2:47pm BST Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A) | tee at 10:15am EDT, 3.15pm BST

| tee at 10:15am EDT, 3.15pm BST Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia | tee at 1:12pm EDT, 6:12pm BST

| tee at 1:12pm EDT, 6:12pm BST Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood | tee at 1:34pm EDT, 6:34pm BST

What are The Masters Featured Holes today?

4, 5, 6

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)

15, 16