Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The latest stop on the LPGA Tour is Pinnacle Country Club with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where many of the best players in the world will compete.

Last year, Hae Ran Ryu claimed the title and earned $340,000 from the $2.3m purse, but this year, the payout increased significantly to $3m.

As a result, the winner will bank $450,000, while the runner-up is in line for a pay check of almost $283,000. Meanwhile, each player finishing in the top six is set for a six-figure payout.

Aside from the financial incentive, players are also battling for spots in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Thanks to six wins early in the LPGA Tour season, Nelly Korda remains at the top by more than 1,235 points, but with the World No.1 not in this week’s field and 500 points available to the winner, there is a chance to close the gap as players look to secure their place in the 60-player line-up for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Below is the prize money payout for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship?

Lilia Vu is the highest-ranked player in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Hae Ran Ryu claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win at the event, beating Linnea Strom by three shots, and she defends her title here.

Ryu is far from the only top player in the field, though. World No.2 Lilia Vu also plays – her first start since helping Team USA win the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club earlier in the month.

Other high-profile players competing include 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, who won the US Women’s Open earlier that year, and the victor at this year’s edition, Yuka Saso.

French player Boutier and US star Corpuz also competed in the Solheim Cup, and more competitors from the match appearing here include Boutier’s European teammates Maja Stark, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall and Carlota Ciganda, and Corpuz’s fellow US teammates Megan Khang, Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.

Jeeno Thitikul won the trophy two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names to look out for include former World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, who won the event in 2022, and two-time champion Nasa Hataoka.

