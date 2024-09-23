Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Hae Ran Ryu defends her title as many of the world’s best players compete for an increased purse at Pinnacle Country Club
The latest stop on the LPGA Tour is Pinnacle Country Club with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where many of the best players in the world will compete.
Last year, Hae Ran Ryu claimed the title and earned $340,000 from the $2.3m purse, but this year, the payout increased significantly to $3m.
As a result, the winner will bank $450,000, while the runner-up is in line for a pay check of almost $283,000. Meanwhile, each player finishing in the top six is set for a six-figure payout.
Aside from the financial incentive, players are also battling for spots in the Race to CME Globe standings.
Thanks to six wins early in the LPGA Tour season, Nelly Korda remains at the top by more than 1,235 points, but with the World No.1 not in this week’s field and 500 points available to the winner, there is a chance to close the gap as players look to secure their place in the 60-player line-up for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Below is the prize money payout for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$76,690
|10th
|$68,944
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship?
Last year, Hae Ran Ryu claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win at the event, beating Linnea Strom by three shots, and she defends her title here.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Ryu is far from the only top player in the field, though. World No.2 Lilia Vu also plays – her first start since helping Team USA win the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club earlier in the month.
Other high-profile players competing include 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, who won the US Women’s Open earlier that year, and the victor at this year’s edition, Yuka Saso.
French player Boutier and US star Corpuz also competed in the Solheim Cup, and more competitors from the match appearing here include Boutier’s European teammates Maja Stark, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall and Carlota Ciganda, and Corpuz’s fellow US teammates Megan Khang, Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.
Other big names to look out for include former World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, who won the event in 2022, and two-time champion Nasa Hataoka.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship?
A prize money payout of $3m is available at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – one of the largest purses on the LPGA Tour so far this season and $700,000 more than the 2023 edition. The winner will earn $450,000, while the runner-up is in line for a pay check of $282,976.
Who Won The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship?
In 2023, Hae Ran Ryu claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title at the event when she beat Swede Linnea Strom by three shots. The South Korean defends her title at this year’s tournament.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Open de Espana Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour heads to Spain the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, where some of the best players in the world compete for an attractive purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
Royal Montreal Golf Club: 2024 Presidents Cup Venue
The venue for the 2024 Presidents Cup is one of the most prestigious in North America with a long history of hosting some of the game's biggest tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
Open de Espana Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour heads to Spain the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, where some of the best players in the world compete for an attractive purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Would A Mixed Presidents Cup Look Like?
We look at the format, qualification and team line-ups for a proposed mixed Presidents Cup event involving the best male and female players from the USA and International teams
By Paul Higham Published
-
Charley Hull Suggests 'One Of My Favorite People On This Planet' For 2026 Solheim Cup Captaincy
The Team Europe star thinks there's a standout candidate to take over from Suzann Pettersen in the 2026 edition of the match at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The LIV Golf season finale takes place at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas as the 13 teams compete for the top prize from a $50m purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Solheim Cup Stars Are Playing On The LPGA Tour This Week?
Just days after an emotionally-draining Solheim Cup concluded at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - a surprising number of players are returning to the LPGA Tour straight away...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Minjee Lee defends her title in the LPGA Tour event, which is taking place at a new venue
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy headlines as some of the world's best players head to Wentworth for the DP World Tour's flagship event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Solheim Cup Player Ratings: Team USA And Europe Ranked Out Of 10
How did all 24 Solheim Cup players perform at Robert Trent Jones GC?
By Elliott Heath Published