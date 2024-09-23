Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Hae Ran Ryu defends her title as many of the world’s best players compete for an increased purse at Pinnacle Country Club

Hae Ran Ryu with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship trophy
Hae Ran Ryu won the 2023 title and returns hoping for a repeat of that success
Mike Hall
By
published

The latest stop on the LPGA Tour is Pinnacle Country Club with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where many of the best players in the world will compete.

Last year, Hae Ran Ryu claimed the title and earned $340,000 from the $2.3m purse, but this year, the payout increased significantly to $3m.

As a result, the winner will bank $450,000, while the runner-up is in line for a pay check of almost $283,000. Meanwhile, each player finishing in the top six is set for a six-figure payout.

Aside from the financial incentive, players are also battling for spots in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Thanks to six wins early in the LPGA Tour season, Nelly Korda remains at the top by more than 1,235 points, but with the World No.1 not in this week’s field and 500 points available to the winner, there is a chance to close the gap as players look to secure their place in the 60-player line-up for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Below is the prize money payout for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$282,976
3rd$205,279
4th$158,799
5th$127,816
6th$104,576
7th$87,534
8th$76,690
9th$76,690
10th$68,944
11th$58,097
12th$54,223
13th$50,815
14th$47,717
15th$44,928
16th$42,449
17th$40,282
18th$38,422
19th$36,873
20th$35,633
21st$34,395
22nd$33,154
23rd$31,916
24th$30,675
25th$29,592
26th$28,508
27th$27,421
28th$26,337
29th$25,253
30th$24,324
31st$23,394
32nd$22,464
33rd$21,534
34th$20,604
35th$19,831
36th$19,056
37th$18,283
38th$17,507
39th$16,731
40th$16,112
41st$15,493
42nd$14,874
43rd$14,252
44th$13,634
45th$13,169
46th$12,704
47th$12,239
48th$11,774
49th$11,309
50th$10,844
51st$10,536
52nd$10,225
53rd$9,914
54th$9,606
55th$9,295
56th$8,984
57th$8,676
58th$8,365
59th$8,058
60th$7,747
61st$7,593
62nd$7,436
63rd$7,282
64th$7,128
65th$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship?

Lilia Vu takes a shot at the AIG Women's Open

Lilia Vu is the highest-ranked player in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field

Last year, Hae Ran Ryu claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win at the event, beating Linnea Strom by three shots, and she defends her title here.

Ryu is far from the only top player in the field, though. World No.2 Lilia Vu also plays – her first start since helping Team USA win the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club earlier in the month.

Other high-profile players competing include 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, who won the US Women’s Open earlier that year, and the victor at this year’s edition, Yuka Saso.

French player Boutier and US star Corpuz also competed in the Solheim Cup, and more competitors from the match appearing here include Boutier’s European teammates Maja Stark, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall and Carlota Ciganda, and Corpuz’s fellow US teammates Megan Khang, Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.

Jeeno Thitikul with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship trophy

Jeeno Thitikul won the trophy two years ago

Other big names to look out for include former World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, who won the event in 2022, and two-time champion Nasa Hataoka.

