Solheim Cup Scores, Leaderboard And Live Updates: USA Lead 3-1 After Foursomes

ALL SQUARE UP TOP Maguire has a chance to win the first hole, but her putt is a poor one - a bit of a pull. Match two teed off very promptly... more whipping up the crowd.

FOURBALLS ARE OFF Maguire hits what looks like a hybrid into the 1st. It's a beauty. A pumped Khang goes left - well left. Hall goes bunker to bunker. Korda with a 7-iron to 18 feet. Maguire in closest after being the first to play. We're underway in the fourballs...

"AWESOME MORNING" Stacy Lewis describes the morning's foursomes as "awesome". It was for America, not so good for Europe. There's no need to panic, yet. I think Pettersen would take 5-3 after the first day's play. She's still smiling and looks relaxed. Why would you worry when you've seen your team come back from 4-0 down before? Right, back to the action...

HERE WE GO AGAIN Stand by for aggressive golf. There will be lots of flag hunting with four balls in play. It doesn't mean you can play recklessly, just that you get a nice green light to attack if your partner puts one in a good position. And if they don't, and your opponents get one in close, you have no real choice. Attack! Great format. The announcer, one you might recognise from DC United games, is just as excited as the fans. After the players are announced, Leona Maguire finds the fairway. Georgia Hall takes a tight line and finds the fairway bunker. Now for Nelly Korda. Fairway. Obviously. Megan Khang whips up the crowd. Crowd obliges. Fairway. Fist pumps. Let's go...

"Let's go USA" Barack Obama is in the house. "Let's go USA," he shouts. The former US president, a keen golfer, is a member at the club.

HOW TO CLOSE OUT A MATCH Stunning from Emily Pedersen to win Europe's 1st point! 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/gTcjVfZsDvSeptember 13, 2024

USA LEAD 3-1 It was a great fightback from Ewing and Kupcho, but it's to no avail.

VU MAKES IT 3-0 The Americans close out a third match. That one had been coming - and it's another 3&2 victory. All eyes now on the third match. They'll feel desperate to take a point after being 4UP. It's tense. Ewing finds the putting surface - a touch fortunate with the bounce. 25 feet birdie chance coming up. Pedersen isn't in the mood to relinquish the lead. She's surely closed the door there with an arrow at the flag. The ball nestles about two feet away.

EUROPE SURVIVE Ewing's putt stays out - so USA stay 1DOWN. It was more like 6 feet to be fair, and very slippery.

THE PAIRINGS ARE OUT Friday Afternoon Four-Ball Pairings at @TheSolheimCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/J6fITW57OzSeptember 13, 2024

EUROPE UNDER PRESSURE Kupcho fires one close on 17 and Stark can't reply from the thick rough. It looks as though Ewing could have a putt of some 4 feet to square the match up. Huge moment coming up.

EUROPE CLINGING ON They may have come back from 0-4 last year, but Europe will be desperate to take at least a point from the opening session. Pedersen and Stark are wobbling after being 4UP through five.

4-0 STILL ON Drama on 16. Pedersen has a rush of blood. Stark is left with six feet after her partner smashes her effort past the hole from no more than 20 feet. In the end, it's a half. Pretty much all eyes are now on this match. What a bonus point this would be for the USA.

USA, USA, USA Match ✌️ goes to @rosezhang and @LCisHOOSgolfin for @SolheimCupUSA! pic.twitter.com/VOxzjBdZmvSeptember 13, 2024

GETTING BETTER FOR USA And now Ewing and Kupcho are just 1DOWN. They've battled back from 4DOWN and there's still a chance USA can make it a clean sweep after the first session. Early warning signs for Europe.

USA GO 2-0 UP Another point quickly follows - Rose Zhang closing out match 2.

HERE'S HOW MATCH 1 ENDED Sealed the deal!@allisen_sc and @NellyKorda take home the point from Match 1 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4TvEkabvhZSeptember 13, 2024

KORDA/CORPUZ WIN The first point goes to USA. They win the last three holes of the match to take it 3&2. That was a classy finish. A high-quality match ends with Corpuz converting for birdie.

USA ON A ROLL Korda does what Hull can't do - she holes from short range on the 15th. It's all looking rather nice for US now, 2UP in the top match. It's looking more and more like 3-1 after the first session.

BIG CHANCE GOES Ally Ewing wastes a great chance to cut the deficit on the 13th. Kupcho's approach deserved better. Europe remain 3UP. As things stand, it's likely to be the only match that goes their way this morning.

IT'S GOING RED Rose Zhang with a beauty on the 14th. She sends a pitch into the par-5 14th that checks up at about 15 feet from the hole. Europe need to make it from a similar range and hope Coughlin misses. The scoreboard has started to turn red when it matters most.

MORE TROUBLES ON 14 Boutier is in the drink now, and Europe aren't in a position to give the US gifts. It's looking good for the US now, up in three, down in one.

MASSIVE PUTT! Redemption for Korpuz who holes the putt on 14. Now 1UP with four holes to play. That was clutch.

NEARING THE END FOR MATCH 1 Back on the 14th. Hull playing the 4th shot. 84 yards over the water. Safe. For a moment, it looked like it might spin back into the drink. Korda plays her 4th from closer in and she can take a lower route - just a 6/10. It will be a putt-off.

WHAT A MISTAKE Drama on the par-5 15th. First Henseleit finds the water with her second, then Corpuz follows her in. That has to go down as a mistake. Things are starting to get tense out there.

A SHOUT OUT TO FORMBY LADIES Support for Team Europe on show on a blue and gold flag - 'Good luck from Formby Ladies.' I can confirm, as Catriona matthew says in commentary, that Formby Ladies is one very fine golf course and well worth adding to your list if you haven't been there. Talking of great courses, this Trent Jones layout looks fantastic, too, with those par 3s particularly easy on the eye.

USA ON THE MARCH Suddenly USA are leading 3-1... then it's back to 2-1. Henseleit with a crucial putt in the top match to level things up. This match has been topsy-turvy. Which way will it go? On the bottom match, Europe have a bad time. Two bad times and they will have to give USA a hole.

BACK TO TWO Kupcho has a chance to get another one back in match three - just misses to the right. It matters not because Pedersen can't convert from 10 feet. A comeback is being staged - US were 4DOWN remember.

MORE ON THAT LAST GROUP Stunned to learn Ciganda's group is on the clock. Stunned I tell you. Former captain Catriona Matthew jokes on TV coverage that there's a good reason the Spaniard is in the last match out #SolheimCupSeptember 13, 2024

ONE MATCH BEING TIMED The final match is on the clock - they've fallen behind. There's a suggestion Carlota Ciganda might be the reason for that. She has a reputation, apparently, for not being the quickest of players. Anyway, the USA lead that match 1UP through eight holes. To provide a bit of context, match three are playing the 11th.

PROBLEMS FOR THE FANS We recognize and deeply apologize to all fans affected by the challenges with shuttling from parking to the golf course. We’ve made significant changes to our transportation system to mitigate these issues moving forward, and we’re working on ways to express our regret to those…September 13, 2024 We've seen fans trickling in through the gates this morning. This statement probably explains why it's not as noisy as you'd expect out there.

KORDA/CORPUZ REGAIN LEAD The credit here goes to the 2023 US Women's Open champion, who holes her putt from 18 feet. Henseleit can't follow her in and the US go back into the lead in the top match.

HULL ON A ROLL Hull has a putt from 5 feet to make it two in a row. Flag in. Downhill, bit of a break to the right.... makes it! It's now tied in the top match. Onto the 12th hole in the top match. Tough to call, this one.

BIG FROM HULL & BOUTIER Charley hole holes an important putt from about 16 feet to reduce the deficit. Back to 1UP USA in the top match. And there's more good news for Europe as Valenzuela holes for par on the 9th. It was about 3 feet that one, Boutier's first effort a touch aggressive.

REACHING THE TURN So, as the first match finishes the 9th, USA currently leads 3-1 (that's to say, they're up in three and down in one). Valenzuela and Boutier are 1DOWN as they arrive on this beautiful par 3. Coughlin just goes through the green, leaving Zhang with a chip; Valenzuela with a little held-off shot is all over the flag - rolls out to about 20 feet, maybe a little less.

USA 3-1 EUROPE That's how it stands, although we've already seen the scores changed quickly.

KORDA 2UP They were down early, but Nelly Korda shows her class there with a deft chop from the back of the 9th - that was not easy. It means the World No.1 and Allisen Corpuz make the turn 2UP. Meanwhile, Pedersen restores Europe's 4UP lead in match three with a mid range putt on the 7th.

WORLD NO.1 DIALLED IN Ok @NellyKorda 🤯@SolheimCupUSA goes @ Up in Match 1 with this beauty of an approach and a concession pic.twitter.com/cLg1yr9qqqSeptember 13, 2024 Don't forget this one... Nelly Korda and her partner are beginning to take control in their match.

PIN HUNTING Ace approach from Albane 😮‍💨#SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/B3hISSdPKrSeptember 13, 2024 This is the beauty of this contest - take aim and fire. We've seen lots of this already and both sides trade early punches.

EWING/KUPCHO STOP THE ROT Ewing and Kupcho are now just 3DOWN through six holes. A bit sloppy there from Europe. Pedersen lips out from about 5 feet - that will annoy them as it gives their opponents a glimmer of hope. Losing to a par is never good.

HORSESHOE ALERT Linn Grant can't hole another one - just misses the par putt, which leaves Schmelzel to tidy up from close range. USA go 2UP in that match.

SHOT OF THE DAY SO FAR... Lilia Vu with a GREAT shot from an extremely awkward lie 😲🏖️ pic.twitter.com/xHjtsQCcMPSeptember 13, 2024 We won't see many fairway bunker shots better than this this weekend.

It's tight Boutier is in the zone. She answers the US birdie with a lovely putt of her own on the 5th. This match is producing the most quality so far - a very high bar set. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel are now 1UP in the bottom match.

EUROPE GO 3UP THROUGH 4 Schmelzel not playing like a rookie - she hits a stunner into the 3rd. Moments later, we almost see Valenzuela hole out at the par-5 5th. Kupcho and Ewing are now 3DOWN in match number 3.

EUROPE UP IN 1, THREE TIED Grant with her first putt on the match on 2. It's a good one. Strokes it in from 6 feet to convert Ciganda's lovely approach. Meanwhile, Europe go 2UP in the third match courtesy of Pedersen's putt on 3. The first match has reached the par-5 5th, and it goes to the US. Europe rather make a mess of that hole.

3-PUTT BOGEY No sooner does Korda level things up, than she misses from 7 feet on the 4th. Corpuz was rather too aggressive with her effort from range, and that's a 3-putt bogey to gift Hull/Hen the hole.

ALL MATCHES NOW UNDERWAY The players are being announced onto the tee like boxers. I like it. The PA announcer certainly does. Ciganda over does it with her fade - finds the right rough. Lilia Vu responds with a beauty. Advantage US there. Meanwhile, Korda wins the 3rd with a par and Zhang makes one on 2 to go IUP alongside Coughlin.

WHAT A FIRST HOLE Par 4, 430 yards. Some players hitting woods into the 1st. It's not an easy one to start - no easing the players in with something gentle. It makes for great viewing.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS BOOMING OUT It's 2024 and of course we have loud music on the 1st tee. Some players appear to ask for silence, others whip up the crowd and ask them to keep the cheers going whilst they hit. Personal choice. Might give this a go. Maybe lots of noise provides a distraction, helping you to clear all the negative thoughts. Would make for an interesting piece of research.

Henseleit with a dart Henseleit has come out swinging beautifully - this time with a dart of a wedge into the 2nd. Korda misses from about 12 feet. Hull tidies up from about 3 feet to give Europe an early lead in this one.

HOW'S THIS FOR A NERVE SETTLER? The first foursome has teed off!The 2024 Solheim Cup is officially underway 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qqh1OLJpxXSeptember 13, 2024 What nerves! The perfect tee shot will make Esther Henseleit feel like a million dollars. Hull fires her approach slightly long, leaving Henseleit a tricky chip from the back of the green. The German plays a beauty and the putt is conceded. Corpuz has a putt from about 15 feet for the win... slides by. Hole halved.

RESPECT 🇪🇺🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gH7Q3ZCTnvSeptember 13, 2024 Let battle commence.

WE'RE OFF Corpuz leaks one into the fairway bunker. Hull, meanwhile will like where her partner has left her - on the short stuff.

HERE WE GO THEN Goosebumps. It's rowdy. The players are coming out to 'Eye Of The Tiger'. As you'd expect, Team Europe fans are well outnumbered. That won't bother Suzann Pettersen. Can the US stop Europe making it four in a row? I have a feeling this is going to be a thriller. I also have a feeling it might get a little prickly at times - not sure why, but I think the US are sick of being on the losing end. We could have real fireworks. The first shot is moments away...

THIS MORNING'S FOURSOMES MATCH-UPS A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

NEARLY READY! The 1st tee shot will be struck in just 10 minutes' time and the atmosphere is building on the first tee.