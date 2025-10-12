Korn Ferry Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The Korn Ferry Tour reaches its conclusion at French Lick Resort and a significant prize purse is on the line alongside the chance to reach the PGA Tour...

A pin flag with &#039;Korn Ferry Tour Championship&#039; on flapping in the wind
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season has reached its final stop and the battle for promotion to the PGA Tour is at its most intense.

As a result, they were not able to try and claim one of the nine remaining PGA Tour cards on offer - an opportunity which could have dramatically changed their annual earnings.

In their absence, 65 of the remaining 73 pros set about trying to make their dreams a reality in this $1.5 million tournament.

Strangely, this is one of the few weeks of the season where the prize money is not the golfers' primary focus. They each want to secure as many Korn Ferry Tour points as possible to finish inside the season's top-20. Should that happen, they will be PGA Tour bound and able to compete at the highest level in 2026.

Peter Kuest (second left) and Johnny Keefer (second right) stand next to their caddies during the final round of the 2025 Compliance Solutions Championship

Johnny Keefer (second right) led the Korn Ferry Tour standings heading into the final event

Regardless, whoever wins this week is able to collect $270,000 as well as a heap of valuable points, with second earning $135,000 and third taking $90,000.

Ending inside the top-30 should see a pro bank more than $10,000 each while everyone in the field is due to pick up over $5,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship if 74 players were involved. As there are now 73 pros in the field, the figures noted will be marginally different. Golf Monthly has contacted the Korn Ferry Tour for further details.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$270,000

2nd

$135,000

3rd

$90,000

4th

$66,525

5th

$55,500

6th

$50,250

7th

$46,500

8th

$42.750

9th

$39,750

10th

$37,125

11th

$34,500

12th

$32,250

13th

$30,000

14th

$27,750

15th

$26,175

16th

$24,675

17th

$23,175

18th

$21,675

19th

$20,175

20th

$18,675

21st

$17,475

22nd

$16,275

23rd

$15,075

24th

$13,950

25th

$12,840

26th

$12,135

27th

$11,460

28th

$10,860

29th

$10,410

30th

$9,960

31st

$9,585

32nd

$9,285

33rd

$8,985

34th

$8,685

35th

$8,385

36th

$8,085

37th

$7,785

38th

$7,485

39th

$7,200

40th

$7,050

41st

$6,900

42nd

$6,750

43rd

$6,600

44th

$6,450

45th

$6,300

46th

$6,150

47th

$6,090

48th

$6,030

49th

$5,970

50th

$5,910

51st

$5,850

52nd

$5,790

53rd

$5,760

54th

$5,730

55th

$5,700

56th

$5,670

57th

$5,640

58th

$5,610

59th

$5,580

60th

$5,550

61st

$5,520

62nd

$5,490

63rd

$5,460

64th

$5,430

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,370

67th

$5,340

68th

$5,310

69th

$5,280

70th

$5,250

71st

$5,220

72nd

$5,190

73rd

$5,160

74th

$5,130

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

