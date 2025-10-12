Korn Ferry Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The Korn Ferry Tour reaches its conclusion at French Lick Resort and a significant prize purse is on the line alongside the chance to reach the PGA Tour...
The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season has reached its final stop and the battle for promotion to the PGA Tour is at its most intense.
Only 75 players were eligible to compete at French Lick Golf Resort in Indiana this week, but two withdrew ahead of Thursday's first round - Trace Crowe and Taylor Montgomery.
As a result, they were not able to try and claim one of the nine remaining PGA Tour cards on offer - an opportunity which could have dramatically changed their annual earnings.
In their absence, 65 of the remaining 73 pros set about trying to make their dreams a reality in this $1.5 million tournament.
Strangely, this is one of the few weeks of the season where the prize money is not the golfers' primary focus. They each want to secure as many Korn Ferry Tour points as possible to finish inside the season's top-20. Should that happen, they will be PGA Tour bound and able to compete at the highest level in 2026.
Regardless, whoever wins this week is able to collect $270,000 as well as a heap of valuable points, with second earning $135,000 and third taking $90,000.
Ending inside the top-30 should see a pro bank more than $10,000 each while everyone in the field is due to pick up over $5,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship if 74 players were involved. As there are now 73 pros in the field, the figures noted will be marginally different. Golf Monthly has contacted the Korn Ferry Tour for further details.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$270,000
2nd
$135,000
3rd
$90,000
4th
$66,525
5th
$55,500
6th
$50,250
7th
$46,500
8th
$42.750
9th
$39,750
10th
$37,125
11th
$34,500
12th
$32,250
13th
$30,000
14th
$27,750
15th
$26,175
16th
$24,675
17th
$23,175
18th
$21,675
19th
$20,175
20th
$18,675
21st
$17,475
22nd
$16,275
23rd
$15,075
24th
$13,950
25th
$12,840
26th
$12,135
27th
$11,460
28th
$10,860
29th
$10,410
30th
$9,960
31st
$9,585
32nd
$9,285
33rd
$8,985
34th
$8,685
35th
$8,385
36th
$8,085
37th
$7,785
38th
$7,485
39th
$7,200
40th
$7,050
41st
$6,900
42nd
$6,750
43rd
$6,600
44th
$6,450
45th
$6,300
46th
$6,150
47th
$6,090
48th
$6,030
49th
$5,970
50th
$5,910
51st
$5,850
52nd
$5,790
53rd
$5,760
54th
$5,730
55th
$5,700
56th
$5,670
57th
$5,640
58th
$5,610
59th
$5,580
60th
$5,550
61st
$5,520
62nd
$5,490
63rd
$5,460
64th
$5,430
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,370
67th
$5,340
68th
$5,310
69th
$5,280
70th
$5,250
71st
$5,220
72nd
$5,190
73rd
$5,160
74th
$5,130
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
