Korn Ferry Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season has reached its final stop and the battle for promotion to the PGA Tour is at its most intense.

Only 75 players were eligible to compete at French Lick Golf Resort in Indiana this week, but two withdrew ahead of Thursday's first round - Trace Crowe and Taylor Montgomery.

As a result, they were not able to try and claim one of the nine remaining PGA Tour cards on offer - an opportunity which could have dramatically changed their annual earnings.

In their absence, 65 of the remaining 73 pros set about trying to make their dreams a reality in this $1.5 million tournament.

Strangely, this is one of the few weeks of the season where the prize money is not the golfers' primary focus. They each want to secure as many Korn Ferry Tour points as possible to finish inside the season's top-20. Should that happen, they will be PGA Tour bound and able to compete at the highest level in 2026.

Johnny Keefer (second right) led the Korn Ferry Tour standings heading into the final event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless, whoever wins this week is able to collect $270,000 as well as a heap of valuable points, with second earning $135,000 and third taking $90,000.

Ending inside the top-30 should see a pro bank more than $10,000 each while everyone in the field is due to pick up over $5,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship if 74 players were involved. As there are now 73 pros in the field, the figures noted will be marginally different. Golf Monthly has contacted the Korn Ferry Tour for further details.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown