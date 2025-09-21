Will Players At The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Be Paid Following Cancellation?

There was frustration at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship as heavy rain forced the cancellation of the Pinnacle Country Club event when only the first round had been completed.

On Saturday evening, there had been lingering hopes that either 36 holes of 54 holes could be completed to make it an official event.

However, it wasn't to be, with 3.25 inches of rain falling on the course overnight on Saturday, forcing the tournament to be cut short.

As a result, the scores after 18 holes will stand, although no CME points will be awarded to the players. But what about prize money?

Originally, the purse for the tournament had been set at $3m, with the winner in line to bank $450,000, the same sum Jasmine Suwannapura won a year ago.

The runner-up was set for a $280,000 payout, while all those inside the top six were expected to claim at least $100,000.

The cancellation of the tournament threw that plan into disarray. Despite that, in a statement published on the LPGA Tour's social media accounts, a promise was made to ensure all members of the field received some prize money.

Sarah Schmelzel co-led after 18 holes of the NW Arkansas Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It read: “For now, please know that our partners at Walmart and P&G have generously committed to pay out more than what's required in the event of a tournament cancellation.

“In addition, they've also committed to ensuring every player receives compensation regardless of where they stand on the leaderboard after 18 holes of play.”

It added: "More information about the purse distribution will come later today."

The two players set to benefit most from the revised prize money distribution are the co-leaders after 18 holes, Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu.

Now, the most pressing question remains how much they, and the other members of the field, will receive.