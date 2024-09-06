Alex Fitzpatrick Facts: 20 Things To Know About The English Golfer

Alex Fitzpatrick has had a strong start to pro life after a successful amateur career that saw him attend Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

The Englishman, younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, has a Challenge Tour win to his name and a Major top-20 along with plenty of future potential.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Alex Fitzptrick facts:

1. Like his older brother Matt, Alex grew up playing at the Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield, England

2. At the age of 14, he caddied for Matt in his 2013 US Amateur victory at Brookline. He was on-site with his parents cheering Matt on to win the US Open nine years later in 2022.

3. Like Matt, Alex also enjoys statistics and has written down his stats since he was 16.

4. He won the 2017 Yorkshire County Championship. An event that has been won by Masters champion Danny Willett and DP World Tour players Daniel Brown and John Parry in recent years.

5. He reached the quarter finals of the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach, losing to Cole Hammer 3&2.

6. He attended Wake Forest University in North Carolina, where he won two titles at the Valspar Collegiate and the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational.

7. His Valspar Collegiate win qualified him for his PGA Tour debut at the 2022 Valspar Championship.

8. His girlfriend is Rachel Kuehn, a three-time Curtis Cup player who also attended Wake Forest.

Fitzpatrick caddied for Kuehn at the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Alex played in the 2019 and 2021 Walker Cups. He avenged his US Amateur loss to Cole Hammer in the day one singles in 2019 at Royal Liverpool, where he won 2 matches and lost 2. He lost all four of his matches in 2021 at Seminole Golf Club.

10. He was part of the England team that finished 2nd at the 2019 European Amateur Team Championship, where his team lost to Sweden in the final.

11. He turned pro in 2022 after being ranked as high as 4th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

12. He qualified for the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool, his first Major, after holing a bunker shot while on his knees during Final Qualifying at West Lancashire.

13. He finished T17th at Royal Liverpool in his Open and Major debut. He carded a 65 on Saturday and holed a 70-footer on the 1st hole in the final round to move into T4th.

14. He won his maiden pro title in August 2023 at the British Challenge on the Challenge Tour. He finished at 12-under-par at St Mellion to win by five.

15. His coach is Mark Blackburn, who also works with Max Homa and Justin Rose.

16. In an interview with Golf Monthly, Alex said: "All my life I have been someone who is more of a feel person than a technical person."

17. He had his own episode in season 2 of Netflix's Full Swing, where he described the challenges of being in his older brother Matt's shadow. It also followed him during his 2023 Open success.

18. He has one runner-up finish on the DP World Tour, coming at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

19. His career-best world ranking is 117th.

20. His caddie is Conor Winstanley, an Englishman who previously looped for Richard Mansell.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alex Fitzpatrick bio Born January 2 1999, Sheffield, England College Wake Forest University Current tour DP World Tour Challenge Tour wins 1 Best Major finish T17 (2023 Open)